Aberdeen beach: Last-minute plea to ditch amphitheatre for new £80m leisure centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen beach: Last-minute plea to ditch amphitheatre for new £80m leisure centre

The brakes have been slammed on planning for the second phase of Aberdeen beach regeneration projects until the council has found cash to pay for it.

The planned seafront ampitheatre.
The planned seafront ampitheatre. Image: Aberdeen City Council/Keppie Design
By Alastair Gossip

Multi-million-pound plans for a second wave of work at Aberdeen beach have been put on hold amid fears a replacement leisure centre might never be built.

Work on the first £62 million phase of the seafront revamp is expected to begin next week.

But as construction of the futuristic playpark, events field, amphitheatre, bike lanes and improvements to Broadhill gets under way, concern has been raised that flagship pieces of the Aberdeen beach revitalisation might never come to fruition.

What now for the Aberdeen beach revamp?

A total of £150m has been put aside for the Aberdeen city centre and beach masterplan refresh.

The first phase of Aberdeen beach regeneration: two parks either side of the Boulevard, an amphitheatre and improvements to Broadhill. Image: Aberdeen City Council
The first phase of Aberdeen beach regeneration: two parks either side of the Boulevard, an amphitheatre and improvements to Broadhill. Image: Aberdeen City Council

But top officials think it will cost more than £440m just to build everything on the beach wishlist, including a new boardwalk with safe swimming zone beneath it.

That’s before all the plans for Union Street and its surrounding are even considered.

The SNP and Liberal Democrats running the council took stock of official advice and have now paused any further work “until additional resources can be identified”.

They have high hopes for the new Aberdeen beach parks either side of the Boulevard and “enhanced” Broadhill.

How a reimagined Broadhill will look. Image: Aberdeen City Council

But others urged a last-minute rethink to ensure the city is spending its limited cash as best it can.

Conservative councillor Emma Farquhar pressed for a late change to the script, to park plans for the £800,000 amphitheatre.

Instead, she wanted a new Beach Leisure Centre to be bumped up the list from the distant phase two to be included in the current work.

Deal done: Ditching Aberdeen beach amphitheatre would cost council

However, with building to begin next week and materials already ordered, Aberdeen City Council would be liable for “financial recourse of a few hundred thousand pounds” if it shelved the amphitheatre.

Aberdeen Beach Leisure Centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

And even if the local authority managed to scrape back the entire £800,000 cost, a new leisure centre would cost 100 times the saving.

Procurement chief Craig Innes told the finance committee: “We have got to the outline business case for a new Beach Leisure Centre.

“Certainly on an enhanced basis of what’s currently there, cost consultants were coming back with a figure in excess of £80m.”

The existing, dilapidated Beach Leisure Centre is expected to be demolished by the end of spring at a cost of £500,000.

And last month, Sport Aberdeen boss Keith Heslop told The P&J he didn’t expect any new facility at the seafront to be on the same scale as its predecessor – which cost £1m a year to run.

Lack of a Beach Leisure Centre would be a ‘deep shame’ for Aberdeen

However, Conservative Ms Farquhar said delay in replacing it would be a “huge disappointment and deep shame”.

Conservative Councillor Emma Farquhar. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Conservative Councillor Emma Farquhar. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

“We think it’s reasonable to reconsider the priority of what’s in phase one,” she said.

“We suggest dropping the least popular aspect of phase one [the amphitheatre] in favour of the most popular project at the beach, the new leisure centre.

“It shows the public the council is seriously prioritising its rebuilding and reopening.

“If it looks like we’re going to have long delays while we look for additional pots of money, we might have to drop things.”

‘We can’t do everything at once’

SNP finance convener Alex McLellan said they wouldn’t back the idea, “particularly when we don’t know the full scale of the cost of the penalty”.

Council finance convener Alex McLellan predicted the £48m beachfront parks would make a "massive impact". Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Council finance convener Alex McLellan predicted the £48m beachfront parks would make a “massive impact”. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

He added: “Knowing the possible ballpark price for a new leisure centre, I think we need more work on that.

“Also conversations are ongoing around an integrated facility with the football stadium as well.

“Conversation is ongoing on the Beach Leisure Centre and unfortunately – and this is one of the challenges I grapple with – we really need to be cognisant of the resource pressures the council has.

“And we simply can’t do everything at once. It doesn’t work.”

Do you think they made the right call? Let us know in our comments section below

New Aberdeen FC beach stadium talks ‘ongoing’

Mr McLellan told The P&J last month that a replacement stadium for Aberdeen FC could still be “on the cards” as part of the beach revamp.

But the Pittodrie replacement would only be built if the football club paid for it.

An idea of how a new stadium could look. Image: Aberdeen City Council

The new Dons ground has been intrinsically linked with improved leisure facilities promised when the £150m beach masterplan was first drawn up.

Regardless, calls to reprioritise the Beach Leisure Centre never made it to the final vote after a losing out, in an actual coin toss, to Labour’s damning indictment of the city centre and beach masterplan – “it’s a complete mess” – under SNP and Lib Dem stewardship.

But the ruling administration voted that down 5-2, and in doing so dropped the anchor on many big ideas that had first excited the Aberdeen public about the beach masterplan.

Costs revealed as Aberdeen’s big-spending beach bonanza begins

Exclusive: Work on £50m Aberdeen beach playpark begins next week – as council confirms timeline of ‘biggest upgrade in decades’

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Man on attempted murder charge after alleged stabbing of woman in Aberdeen
Frank Price leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Former Aberdeen cabbie sentenced over drink and dangerous driving
Fishie Pub and cottage
The Fishie Pub would be a real catch for potential buyers
Years of delays could soon be over for the Baird and Anchor units in Aberdeen.
Why new Baird and Anchor centres in Aberdeen will open five years late and…
Austin Arango Smith died in Colombia on Sunday. Image: Facebook.
Heartbroken mum of Banff fisherman pays tribute to 'loving and caring' son at funeral…
Police visited the store this morning to investigate the incident.
16-year-old worker left shaken after armed robber raids Northfield shop
Asda, Dyce.
Prolific Aberdeen shoplifter stole DVDs worth more than £5,000
The Romany man had a problem with alcohol abuse and his partner had been a victim of domestic violence
Ten people falling victim to domestic abuse in region every day, new figures
Clinterty roundabout
Roadworks to remain in place today on A96 at Clinterty roundabout
Aberdeen Sheriff Court where men will appear after drugs discovered at Aberdeenshire farm
Lout's chilling acid threat to ex partner and her family

Conversation