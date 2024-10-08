Alan Savage: Caley Thistle fans needed straight answers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alan Savage: Caley Thistle fans needed straight answers

Inverness's financial consultant and former chairman wanted worried shareholders and supporters to hear the full facts in Monday's crunch meeting.

By Paul Chalk
Alan Savage addresses the audience at Monday's meeting. Image: Jasperimage
Alan Savage addresses the audience at Monday's meeting. Image: Jasperimage

Caley Thistle have put fans and Scottish football authorities fully in the picture as the League One club prepares for possible administration.

That’s the view of former chairman and voluntary financial consultant Alan Savage, who was one of the main speakers at Monday’s open meeting for shareholders and fans.

There are several interested possible investors from the US, the United Arab Emirates and Denmark, but The Orion Group chief Savage told the 200-strong audience at the Caledonian Stadium he believes administration is the best way out of trouble.

The club’s deadline is October 16 for any investment to be secured – otherwise administrators will be given the nod to come in.

The Caley Jags have been looking to raise £200,000 this month to stave off any threats of administration and need up to £1.6 million before the end of this season alone to survive.

Alan Savage: Caley Thistle could go into ‘comfortable administration’

The audience were able to ask questions of Savage, new interim chairman Scott Young and board members.

Savage said: “If you tell people the truth, warts and all, they should be on the right side of things.

“People wanted to hear the truth. I explained my views, which I stand by.

“It has been difficult to get to the bottom of things since I’ve come in.

“When I came in, the club was insolvent, and had I not put the money in, it would have gone into liquidation. It would have been an uncomfortable one. Now we could be going towards comfortable administration.

“We’re now on the right side with the SPFL. We have told them (the financial situation) and everyone knows what’s going on. That’s what I wanted to achieve.”

The packed Highlander Lounge at the Caledonian Stadium for Monday’s fans’ and shareholders’ meeting. Image: Jasperimage

Savage was encouraged by the response from passionate fans this week.

He said: “The audience were very good on Monday.

“These are fans who love this club – they wanted clarity and they wanted to be heard.

“Seats on the board for people (the ICT Supporters’ Trust), for example, is doable.

“What the meeting showed is there is plenty fire in the bellies of people in Inverness for their club to survive.

“That gives me added passion and the courage of my conviction to carry on.”

Alan Savage says administration makes most business sense

The former ICT chief explained, while investment suitors will be considered, administration seems to make the most business sense.

He added: “The board will consider the interest from possible investors.

“I think we might get more interest should the club go int0 administration than we would before. That’s my own opinion.

“That looks logical, as a businessman, so I hope we will be in a much better place and I will fund the club through administration if that happens.

“If I didn’t believe that was the right thing, I wouldn’t do it.”

Interim ICT chairman Scott Young speaks to the audience at Monday’s meeting. Image: Jasperimage

Young – ‘A fan, first and foremost’

Interim chairman Scott Young, meanwhile, also felt fans will have appreciated the club’s hierarchy were determined to put them fully in the picture this week.

He said: “I am a fan, first and foremost – before being a director or interim chairman.

“It was great to see everyone at the meeting. We were as honest as we could be in terms of answers to questions and in discussions. I think the fans appreciated that.

“They may not have agreed with everything we said or have done, but they realise the situation we’re in and they left the meeting with a bit more understanding than they were before the meeting.”

‘Stresses and strains’ in ICT hot-seat

Young only stepped into his interim hot-seat position last week when previous interim chairman Panos Thomas stepped down for personal reasons. Thomas had taken that job on after Ross Morrison quit in the summer.

Young, who is also the club’s supporters liaison officer, admits it was a testing and frantic few days before fronting up to fans and shareholders.

He said: “It had been a busy four days in the lead-up to the meeting.

“I took over from Mr Thomas, who has done a great amount of work over the past few months, but I had four days and I know the stresses and strains it put on me, so I can only half-understand what he had to go through.

“He did a great job and I thank him, although I don’t thank him for giving my my first four days in the hot-seat, but I understand his reasons for doing that.

“A lot of preparation was needed over the weekend. I was at our game at Arbroath on Saturday, which gave me time in the car to get some clarity on the way home.

“The three board members at Monday’s meeting (Graeme Bennett, Gordon Fyfe and Roddy Ross) were honest and frank and answered any questions fairly directly and hopefully gave the fans answers they wanted.”

Plea for fans to keep donating

The club’s Save ICT Fund was set into motion last Thursday and has raised more than £70,000.

Although it seems as if administration will happen, Young assures fans that every pound donated will still be used to keep Caley Thistle running.

He added: “We still have running costs as a club for the next week or two.

“We have bills to pay and we have an away game on Saturday (against Livingston in the SPFL Trust Trophy) and any money will also be utilised going forward to help us through, so hopefully we can move forward and help this club build again.”

