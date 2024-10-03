Caley Thistle interim chairman Panos Thomas steps down – with new chief appointed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle interim chairman Panos Thomas steps down – with new chief appointed

A new man is heading the ICT boardroom with administration looming and manager Duncan Ferguson working for free.

By Paul Chalk
Caledonian Stadium, Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Caledonian Stadium, Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

A boardroom reshuffle has taken place at administration-threatened Caley Thistle with interim chairman Panos Thomas stepping down.

Thomas, a retired orthopaedic surgeon, succeeded Ross Morrison as Caley Thistle chairman in the summer, but has opted to step aside for personal reasons.

His deputy Scott Young – also the League One club’s supporter liaison officer – has taken his place, and will lead a crunch Inverness fans’ meeting this Monday.

ICT urgently need a cash injection of £200,000 by the end of the month, and £1.6m by the end of the season.

If those targets are not met, the Caley Jags will be insolvent and go into administration – with jobs losses likely and a 15-point SPFL penalty imposed.

Thomas said it was with deep regret that he was standing down and explained his decision was due to a personal family reason.

He said: “I would like to thank my fellow directors,  staff and players at the club, the supporters and shareholders for their tremendous support to me during my short time in the role as interim chairman.  I will always fondly remember the  resilience, tenacity and endeavour of those folk whom I worked with.

“It is now time for me to hand over to others to find a way forward for the club that I have supported wholeheartedly since moving to the Highlands to live.  I wish everyone at the club the very best for the future.”

Munro also exits from club board

Thomas was appointed a director in February 2023 and interim chairman in August 2024.

A statement released tonight by ICT added: “The club would like to place on record our thanks to Mr Thomas for his efforts as a director and as interim chairman and wish him the very best for the future Scott Young now becomes interim chairman of the club.

“The club would like to also place on record our thanks to Mr Allan Munro who resigned from the board last week. Mr Munro rejoined the board in November 2019. We wish Mr Munro the very best in the future.”

Club consultant Alan Savage, meanwhile, confirmed if the club do go into administration, there could be £400,000-500,000 of additional associated costs.

Panos Thomas. Image: ICTFC.

Manager Duncan Ferguson going without pay as ICT launch crowdfunding drive

This all comes on the same day manager Duncan Ferguson revealed he is now working for free in a bid to save jobs within ICT.

Ferguson has twice had his pay cut since he arrived at the then-Championship club last year.

With the club relegated to the third tier, the manager is reportedly on a wage of £1,200 per week – but has handed this back for the foreseeable future to help.

The club have launched a “Save ICT” crowdfunder, with the link on their website and social media channels.

Within two hours of the fund launching on Thursday, more than £9,000 had been received.

Anyone with suggestions for generating income for Caley Thistle is also asked to email ideas@ictfc.co.uk

Monday’s open meeting for shareholders and supporters starts at the Caledonian Stadium on Monday at 7.30pm.

Scott Young is now ICT’s interim chairman and will lead a meeting with fans on Monday.

Conversation