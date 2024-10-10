Ross Tokely on why Caley Thistle’s youngsters should be shown patience and his hope the club can restore reputation

Caley Thistle legend Ross Tokely reckons patience must be given to the Inverness youngsters as the administration time bomb ticks down.

Tokely, who played a club record 589 times for ICT through the leagues and into the top-flight, is concerned to see his former club struggle on several fronts.

The club is adjusting to life in League One and occupy ninth spot with nine points from their first nine games.

Behind the scenes, the board need to find a credible investor before next Wednesday night – otherwise administration will follow.

Consultant and former chairman Alan Savage led the calls at an open fans’ meeting for this course of action to be taken, with up to £1.6million required before the end of the season and debts of £3million weighing down heavily on the club.

Nairn County boss Tokely spent six years coaching the Caley Jags under-16s and has seen many of the current first-team teenagers pushing for game-time under Duncan Ferguson.

Ross Tokely says Caley Thistle youngsters need long run of games

He feels it’s a tricky balancing act when results carry such weight.

He said: “This season was the ideal chance for the youngsters to get the chance and I don’t think enough of them have had that chance.

“The fans want to see local players playing. Whether the club are in League One or League Two, they’d get the support of the fans.

“Not too long ago this club were Scottish Cup winners and playing in the Scottish Premiership – even topping the SPL at one point. It is such a fall from grace.

“The club has punched above its weight – this is a return to reality.

“When it comes to playing the youngsters, you must have a bit of patience. I know there’s pressure for results and that takes over from patience perhaps.

“Youngsters won’t show potential over two or three games. It will be over 15-20 games.

“I saw Cammy Harper (now at Carlisle United) out of the team for a year because they played Robbie Deas at left-back.

“The year after, it took 10-15 games for Cammy to get a bit of consistency and then the heavens opened and the consistency came. That comes through patience, guidance and coaching.

“You will get the rewards out of some of these lads, but not when they are in and out of the team for two or three games.”

‘It’s about restoring reputation’

Tokely hopes that – should administration happen – it means the club will be led by people with ability and passion to take ICT back to stability for starters.

He said: “The main thing is the club has to look forward. It’s about having good people there now to take it forward.

“Charlie Christie (interim CEO) and Alan Savage (club consultant) have the club at heart.

“I don’t know Scott Young (interim chairman) too much, but he’s faced the fans and he should get the benefit of the doubt.

“It’s about restoring the reputation of Caley Thistle. Factors such as connecting with businesses and with the supporters’ trust, who are keen to bridge the gap that’s been created. It has been severely damaged on and off the park.

“Alan Savage was club chairman when I was playing for Inverness and he’s supported Inverness football, not just Caley Thistle, but by backing and supporting Clach too (through his Orion Group sponsorship).

“He speaks a lot of sense and much of what I’ve heard and read from him has been positive.

“If there’s anyone in Inverness that’s going to make things better, it’s Alan. But he will need help, perhaps from other investors.”

Just six league goals this season

Administration would not only most likely lead to job losses, including a cut-down squad, but the SPFL would impose a 15-point penalty.

On current points, ICT would slip to bottom spot and be 12 points behind Dumbarton.

Tokely believes the team have to be showing winning form sooner rather than later to give themselves a fighting chance, regardless of whether they find themselves in such a scenario.

He said: “If they get a 15-point deduction, it will be difficult because they’re not picking up enough points as it is.

“That’s five wins they need to get those 15 points back. But they have not even touched that kind of form yet.

“Realistically, you can’t look at finishing second or first in the form they have been on.

“It seems like they are putting a lot of effort into games and not getting their rewards. That can be quite frustrating.

“Six goals is too low a tally. It’s not a league with a lot of good teams. You have teams that are streetwise and will pick up wins, so while there are some good sides, it’s not an outstanding league. Inverness should be doing better.

“There seems to be some unrest in the stands as well – it’s not been a good time for Inverness as a whole since the relegation.”