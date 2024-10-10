6 best Halloween bakes to try in Aberdeen – including brain doughnuts

It’s finally spooky season, and for a treat with Halloween flare, try out these spots in Aberdeen.

With doughnuts, cookies, macarons and more, your sweet tooth will be satisfied with these fun Halloween bakes.

Dough and Co

This Belmont Street doughnut shop will satisfy all your spooky cravings this October.

They are selling a range of fun Halloween doughnuts, perfect for parties or just for a sweet treat.

There’s the big eye surprise doughnut, which is made with strawberry icing, a fondant eye with raspberry jam and a “marshmallow surprise underneath”.

Or you could try their pumpkin spiced doughnut, which is topped with pumpkin spiced icing and has a fondant stem.

The black widow doughnut from Dough and Co is not one for those with an aversion to creepy crawlies.

This doughnut is topped with dark chocolate icing, peppermint “webbing”, and an edible rice paper spider on top.

Finally, the ‘what’s the matter’ doughnut is particularly petrifying.

This is made with vanilla icing, a white chocolate “brain” and raspberry jam.

Available from: Now until the end of October.

Price: £4 each or a four pack for £12.

Address: 13 Belmont St, Aberdeen AB10 1JR

Almondine

The family-run patisserie is serving up a Halloween treat in Aberdeen this year.

Their chocolate orange pumpkin macarons are more cute than creepy but they look to die for.

Available from: Now until the end of October.

Price: £4.

Address: 15 Chapel St, Aberdeen AB10 1SQ

Corner Tree Cafe

This Aberdeen West End cafe is also serving some cute Halloween bakes.

They have some adorable spooky empire biscuits on offer, both wee ghosts and pumpkins.

These would pair nicely with Corner Tree Cafe’s s’mores mocha or apple pie cappuccino.

The cafe is also selling a pumpkin spiced cookie and a chocolate spider cookie.

These fun Halloween bakes will also be available at Café Ahoy.

Available from: October 11 until the end of the month.

Price: £3.50 each.

Address: 3 Whitehall Rd, Aberdeen AB25 2PP

The Roost

Aberdeenshire baker Just One More has made some adorable pumpkin custard creams this autumn.

These are available from a range of Aberdeen locations, including The Roost coffee box at River Dee, Cult of Coffee and Forest Farm the Organic Dairy.

The adorable bakes would pair well with The Roost’s pumpkin spiced latte, which is rumoured to be the best in the city.

Available from: Now until the end of October.

Price: £3.50 from The Roost.

Address: Riverside Dr, Aberdeen AB10 7JP

Cookie Cult

Creepy cookies await for you at Cookie Cult in Aberdeen.

They have a range of spooky treats, launching this Friday.

There’s the pumpkin spiced cookie, with a Biscoff centre, topped with a dark chocolate pumpkin.

Or you could try the trick or treat cookie, which is a marbled combination of red velvet and triple chocolate cookie dough, with a Coca-Cola Oreo inside.

The witch’s cauldron cookie has a green Oreo ganache, mint Aero chocolate bubbles, and a “wand” for stirring your potion.

Cookie Cult is also selling the monster munch madness cookie, loaded with fudge pieces, pretzels and a web of milk chocolate and caramel.

Finally, there’s the bloody brownie cookie, filled with Nutella and topped with a “blood”-covered skull.

Available from: October 11 until the end of the month.

Price: £3.80 each.

Address: 12 St Swithin St, Aberdeen AB10 6XD

Shot ‘N’ Roll

Aberdeen cinnamon roll legends Shot ‘N’ Roll are also serving a Halloween bake just in time for spooky season.

Their pumpkin spiced rolls are the picture of autumn, topped with pumpkin seeds and drizzled with pumpkin spice sauce.

You could enjoy this alongside their cinnamon roll cappuccino.

Available from: Now until the end of October.

Price: £4.75.

Address: 79 Victoria Rd, Torry, Aberdeen AB11 9LU and other locations.