Search under way for occupants of crashed car near Buckie

Police are searching for the driver and any other occupants of a car which crashed south of Buckie.

The one-car crash took place on an unclassified road at the Burn of Deskford near to the B9018 at Craibstone.

The incident involved a beige Skoda Octavia.

Emergency services were made aware of the crash at about 11pm and attended the scene.

However, there was nobody in or near the car when they arrived.

Police are continuing their inquires into the collision and are working to trace any occupants.

Sergeant Ian Griffiths said: “Our inquiries to establish the full circumstances of this crash are ongoing and it is imperative that we trace any people who may have been in the car to ensure they are safe and well.

“I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash or saw the car before the crash to speak to us.

“If you saw anyone in the area around this time or have any information or dash cam footage that could assist our investigation, please contact police on 101 quoting reference 3916 of October 9.”