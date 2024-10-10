Search under way for occupants of crashed car near Buckie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Search under way for occupants of crashed car near Buckie

The one-car crash took place on an unclassified road on Wednesday night.

By Ellie Milne
Police car with blue lights going.
Police responded to a crash near Burn of Deskford on Wednesday night. Image: Police Scotland.

Police are searching for the driver and any other occupants of a car which crashed south of Buckie.

The one-car crash took place on an unclassified road at the Burn of Deskford near to the B9018 at Craibstone.

The incident involved a beige Skoda Octavia.

Emergency services were made aware of the crash at about 11pm and attended the scene.

However, there was nobody in or near the car when they arrived.

No occupants traced after crash south of Buckie

Police are continuing their inquires into the collision and are working to trace any occupants.

Sergeant Ian Griffiths said: “Our inquiries to establish the full circumstances of this crash are ongoing and it is imperative that we trace any people who may have been in the car to ensure they are safe and well.

“I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash or saw the car before the crash to speak to us.

“If you saw anyone in the area around this time or have any information or dash cam footage that could assist our investigation, please contact police on 101 quoting reference 3916 of October 9.”

