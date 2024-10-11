STARTING XI: Caley Thistle Women’s Julia Ralph Scott on why she writes manager’s name on her wrist before games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
STARTING XI: Caley Thistle Women's Julia Ralph Scott on why she writes manager's name on her wrist before games

Defender Ralph Scott looks back on her 20-plus-year career in our Q&A feature - including a bizarre pre-match ritual and almost playing at old Wembley.

Julia Ralph Scott in action for Caley Thistle Women. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Julia Ralph Scott in action for Caley Thistle Women. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Andy Skinner

Caley Thistle Women defender Julia Ralph Scott is the next player to take on The Press and Journal’s Starting XI feature.

Ralph Scott, at 41, has enjoyed a hugely successful career, which began as a teenager with Elgin City.

While studying in Edinburgh, the stopper joined Hibernian, before moving across the Atlantic to play for Fairleigh Dickinson University in New Jersey, along with Canadian outfit Toronto Lynx.

She returned to Scotland in 2005, with spells at Aberdeen, Celtic and Forfar Farmington, before moving to England with Doncaster Rovers Belles.

Ralph Scott, who is from Nairn, won 14 Scotland caps after making her national team debut aged 17 in 2000, and is now back in the Highlands with Caley Thistle.

Julia Ralph Scott, right, along with Natalie Bodiam, launches Caley Thistle’s away kit for the 2024-25 season to mark the club’s 30th anniversary. Image: Trevor Martin/Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC.

Ahead of Sunday’s SWF Championship trip to leaders East Fife, Ralph Scott takes a look back at her long and successful career.

What do you remember about your senior debut?

My senior debut was a very long time ago – when I first signed for Elgin I was delighted to be able to train and play every week!

Before that I was playing with the boys after school at my local park and playing school football only.

When I went to university in Edinburgh a few years later, after signing for Elgin, I signed for Hibs, which was incredible – to play for such a well-known club.

What is your career highlight so far?

There are many to be honest. Getting my first national team cap for Scotland at the age of 17 against Netherlands will be high on the list – along with winning both cups at Celtic, playing in America and Canada, and signing for Doncaster Belles.

But my most memorable moment will always be scoring the winning penalty and getting “player of the match” for Hibs against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup final in 2003.

Who is the best player you played with?

Again, with a career as long as mine, I have come across incredible players.

I always admired Julie Fleeting when I was in the Scotland set-up – she was so composed in front of goal.

Julie Fleeting celebrates scoring for Scotland against Bulgaria in 2010. Image: SNS

When I was at Glasgow City, Jo Love would be on my list for her versatility.

I always thought Christie Murray was a great player when we were at Celtic together – her skill and vision was incredible.

And who is your toughest opponent?

Birgit Prinz for Germany.

Do you or any of your team-mates have any particular superstitions that you follow before games?

Not really. I personally don’t really have anything except painting my nails before a game – more of a routine than superstition.

Julia Ralph Scott in action for Caley Thistle Women. Image: Jasperimage.

I tape my left wrist with my family written on it.

I recently lost both parents so I keep them close when playing.

I remember one game my manager joked about her name being there, so I now write “Kar” also.

How would your team-mates describe you?

I am sitting with our manager Karen Mason, who I also work with – so I asked her to answer this.

I won’t type what she first said… but she would say fun, energetic, silly, but also wise.

I have also been called the mum of the team to the younger players, which I suppose I am!

What is the best advice you have been given?

My Dad would always tell me I can’t change what has happened, it is how we react to situations – it’s frustrating he never said this to me at the start of my career as it is only recently that I take what he said on to a football pitch.

My whole career I have played with a lack of confidence and worried about making mistakes. Since taking on my Dad’s advice, I don’t let mistakes get into my head.

Julia Ralph Scott in 2013, while she was captain of Forfar Farmington. Image: SNS

Yes, I have had an incredible career, but I always have the regret of not being more confident on the field – which I am now, but nearing the end of my career.

I try to now give that advice to younger players in the hope that they listen.

What is your favourite away ground and why?

Firstly I will tell you what it could have been – I had a chance to play at Old Wembley against England, but I decided to go on an S6 school trip to Italy instead. Biggest mistake ever!

I always liked playing at Lennoxtown, where Celtic play.

We played in many incredible stadiums worldwide traveling with Scotland, but unfortunately my memory is the worst, so I can’t remember my favourite.

What is your favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate?

My goal for Celtic in the first ever women’s Old Firm game against Rangers was pretty special, along with my first goal for Scotland.

Julia Ralph Scott scores for Caley Thistle Women against East Fife. Image: Peter Paul.

Every goal you score is a favourite – it’s a real buzz to see the ball hit the back of the net.

If you were stranded on a desert island and had to bring one current or former team-mate for help, who would it be and why?

I would take our manager Karen Mason. She keeps me right at football and she keeps me right at work.

Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason.
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

I would also take my lifelong football friend Alana Bruce, formerly of Forfar Farmington, so we could share old football stories to pass the time.

How do you relax away from football?

I love spending time with my daughter Ellie Hope, and fiance Robin.

Ellie and I are like best friends.

Conversation