Duncan Ferguson awaits Caley Thistle fate amid ‘positive’ investor talks

Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson is prepared for the worst – but good news might be on the horizon.

The board have held what is reportedly “positive talks” with Moray businessman David Anderson from Cullen, who works in the IT and finance sector.

The club confirmed today: “The board can confirm that the time for any interested parties to offer for the club has come and gone.

“We are currently looking at our position and will make an announcement in the coming days.”

PFA Scotland chief meets players

The Caley Thistle players have held talks with PFA Scotland chief Fraser Wishart and Ferguson, whose side host Annan Athletic on Saturday, admits it is a waiting game.

He said: “It is a difficult time for the players and behind the scenes.

“The players are meeting with the Scottish PFA and they are worried as they find out what the outcome could be.

“It has been tough behind the scenes.

“On the pitch, they have been very good. You can see they are playing for me and playing for themselves.”

Ferguson will ‘keep fighting’ for ICT

Ferguson recently gave up his wage at the League One club, which could go into administration if a deal is not agreed.

The Caley Thistle boss said: “It seems like the timeframe has come and gone. I don’t want administration and I don’t think anybody should.

“We want to fight for the club and stay in this division.

“Of course, administration is going to put us way back. We’ve just got to keep fighting.

“If you think someone is going to invest in the club, it gives you a bit of hope, doesn’t it?

“I keep fighting for my players. That’s the key for me. I brought a lot of players to the club.

“Staff who are working in the building, I’m going to try and protect as well. That’s why I gave up my wage.”

At today’s talks, Anderson was supported by Gordon Ritchie of GRM Marketing and Inverness businessman Don Lawson.

They discussed a potential £1.2million deal with interim chairman Scott Young, and directors Graeme Bennett and Gordon Fyfe.

Talks were understood to be encouraging and Anderson will consider in the coming days whether to lodge a firm offer.

ICT need up to £1.6 million before the end of the season and have debts topping £3m.

On the park, midfielder Charlie Gilmour is sidelined for up to six weeks with a broken hand he suffered when scoring in their penalty shoot-out SPFL Trust Trophy loss at Livingston. On-loan Dundee forward Charlie Reilly is out until next month with a hamstring injury.