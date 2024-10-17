Caley Thistle release statement confirming time for potential investors to step forward ‘has come and gone’

Caley Thistle have confirmed the deadline for potential new investors to emerge has passed as they bid to avoid adminstration.

Caley Jags had set a deadline of Wednesday night to raise the £200,000 needed to get through the month through a Save ICT Fund.

The club were due to hold talks on Thursday with a Highland businessman who reportedly had a £1.2million bid for the club rejected.

The club has raised just over £85,000 through its crowdfunder.

A short statement released by the club on Thursday lunchtime read: “The board can confirm that the time for any interested parties to offer for the club has come and gone.

“We are currently looking at our position and will make an announcement in the coming days.”

Inverness would be punished with a 15-point SPFL penalty if they go into administration which would leave them bottom of League One.