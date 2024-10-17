Seven-month-old baby dies in hospital after being airlifted from Peterhead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Seven-month-old baby dies in hospital after being airlifted from Peterhead

Emergency services were called after the little girl became unwell.

By Graham Fleming
The young girl was flown to the children's hospital on Tuesday. Image: DC Thomson
The young girl was flown to the children's hospital on Tuesday. Image: DC Thomson

A seven-month-old baby girl has died in hospital after being airlifted from Peterhead on Tuesday night.

An air ambulance landed near Watson Crescent on the evening of October 15, after emergency services received a report of the infant taking unwell.

She was treated at Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital, where she remained overnight.

Unfortunately, police have now confirmed she has passed away. 

The death is being described as unexplained, but a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

A police spokesman said: “Around 6.35pm on Tuesday, October 15 officers received a report of a seven-month-old girl having taken unwell in the Watson Crescent area of Peterhead.

“Emergency services attended and the child was taken to hospital where she died on Wednesday, 16 October.

“The death is unexplained and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Peterhead baby rushed to hospital after taking unwell

Ambulance crews were also in attendance at the tragic incident.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson added: “We received a call at 6.33pm on Tuesday, October 15 to attend an incident.

“We dispatched one ambulance, one air ambulance, and two special operations response teams (SORT) to the scene.

“One patient was transported via air ambulance to Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital.”

