Seven-month-old baby dies in hospital after being airlifted from Peterhead

A seven-month-old baby girl has died in hospital after being airlifted from Peterhead on Tuesday night.

An air ambulance landed near Watson Crescent on the evening of October 15, after emergency services received a report of the infant taking unwell.

She was treated at Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital, where she remained overnight.

Unfortunately, police have now confirmed she has passed away.

The death is being described as unexplained, but a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

A police spokesman said: “Around 6.35pm on Tuesday, October 15 officers received a report of a seven-month-old girl having taken unwell in the Watson Crescent area of Peterhead.

“Emergency services attended and the child was taken to hospital where she died on Wednesday, 16 October.

“The death is unexplained and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Peterhead baby rushed to hospital after taking unwell

Ambulance crews were also in attendance at the tragic incident.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson added: “We received a call at 6.33pm on Tuesday, October 15 to attend an incident.

“We dispatched one ambulance, one air ambulance, and two special operations response teams (SORT) to the scene.

“One patient was transported via air ambulance to Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital.”