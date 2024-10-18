Caley Thistle edge closer to administration after potential investor ‘opts against late bid’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle edge closer to administration after potential investor ‘opts against late bid’

Inverness look set to call in the administrators after failing to agree a deal with businessman David Anderson.

By Paul Chalk
The Caledonian Stadium. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
The Caledonian Stadium. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Caley Thistle look set to go into administration after a Moray businessman and the Highland club opted not to strike a last-ditch investment deal.

David Anderson from Cullen, who works in the IT and finance sector, met the League One club’s board on Thursday to discuss a potential investment, reportedly of £1.2 million.

A Friday lunchtime deadline was given, but Anderson, whose firm is called DA Capital, has opted not to go ahead as the club fights to stay afloat with debts exceeding £3m.

Inverness chiefs are thought to require a larger sum, with up to £1.6m needed before the end of this season alone.

Anderson’s plan was to help out with a seven-figure lifeline, but not become the long-time owner of the club.

It’s understood Inverness are now in advanced stages of lining up administrators BDO to step in.

An ICT statement written by interim chairman Scott Young said: “Whilst a deal was not reached, negotiations on a purchase ended amicably and DA Capital are welcome back to the table once the club’s financial situation is under control.

“The board will make a further statement in due course.”

Interim Caley Thistle chairman Scott Young at last week’s emergency meeting for fans and shareholders. Image: Jasperimage.

Fans’ fund help with bills

The club’s Save ICT Fund has raised just over £86,000 since being set up this month. The initial goal was £200,000.

Money raised so far is being used to help with the daily running of ICT and Young this week thanked fans for their ongoing support.

He said: “I would just like to clarify that should we go into administration, all funds raised will be used to fund the club expenses in the administration period and will not be expended on professional fees.”

Club consultant and former chairman Alan Savage said he will cover the costs of administration, which could hit £500,000.

Billy Dodds in charge of Caley Thistle for the final time in their 1-0 defeat at Raith Rovers on September 16.
Ex-ICT manager Billy Dodds is saddened by the club’s downward spiral. Image: SNS.

Ex-manager Dodds reacts to news

Former Inverness manager Billy Dodds, reacting to the news of imminent administration, told BBC Radio Scotland today: “It’s sad news today. The club were in the Scottish Cup final last year and in the Premiership play-off final the season before that (under Dodds’ guidance).

“There are good people still at the club and I hope jobs are saved.”

More from Caley Thistle

Former Inverness chairman Ross Morrison. Image: SNS.
Ex-Caley Thistle chairman Ross Morrison gives first interview since exiting club
In the spotlight, Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: Ross Parker/ SNS Group
Duncan Ferguson awaits Caley Thistle fate amid 'positive' investor talks
Caley Thistle's Caledonian Stadium. Image: SNS.
Caley Thistle's potential investor set Friday noon deadline
Caledonian Stadium, Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: Caley Thistle chiefs to meet mystery Highland investor on Thursday - as previous…
Inverness' consultant and former chairman Alan Savage. Image: SNS.
Caley Thistle mystery bidder must reveal identity for any deal to move forward, says…
Inverness fans at the 2023 Scottish Cup final at Hampden. Image: SNS.
Caley Thistle interim chairman has not given up hope on late deal to avoid…
Scot Gardiner had high hopes for the Andrea Bocelli concert at the Caledonian Stadium in Inverness. Image: Roddie Reid/Jason Hedges/DC Thomson/Roddy Scott/SNS Group
Scot Gardiner: The failed business ventures that left Caley Thistle reeling
Juanjo tucks away a Caley Thistle goal in a 4-1 victory against Livingston in 2005. Image: SNS.
Caley Thistle cult heroes: Juanjo's highs and lows in Inverness
Scot Gardiner had a difficult relationship with many of his Caley Thistle co-workers. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Scot Gardiner: Players and staff lift the lid on Caley Thistle's 'abrasive' former chief…
A number of former colleagues of Scot Gardiner's have criticised his leadership of Caley Thistle. Image: Roddie Reid/Sandy McCook/SNS/DC Thomson
CHAOS: The inside story of how five years of Scot Gardiner left Caley Thistle…

Conversation