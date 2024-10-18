Keith Rollinson tragedy: How Elgin came together to honour a man who served his country and community

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Keith Rollinson tragedy: How Elgin came together to honour a man who served his country and community

Floral tributes to Keith Rollinson in Elgin. Image: DCT Media
By Dale Haslam

When the people of Elgin learned of Keith Rollinson’s tragic death in February, the whole community was rocked.

And, as shocked and saddened as they were by the dad-of-two’s passing, their response was not one of hate, but love.

As news of the 56-year-old bus driver’s death broke around noon on Monday February 5 – two-and-half days after he died – well-wishers sprang into action.

“Things like this simply do not happen in Elgin. It was something that left us all in shock,” said Craig Mackay, who lives in the city.

He added: “There was talk of the bus driver dying and a child being involved.

“But nobody knew exactly what had happened.

“Because of the court process, there was a limit on news coming out, so there was no closure for people.

‘People felt they needed to do something’

“They felt they really needed to do something.”

Over the coming days, people living in and around Elgin chatted together on social media – and a plan emerged.

Craig recalled: “We had a gathering taking place at St Giles Church in Elgin that coming Saturday evening anyway and it’s right near the bus station.

“So we thought it would be a good opportunity to invite people along.”

The Plainstones vigil took place in the depths of winter and temperatures closed in on 0C, but it didn’t put people off and several hundred attended.

Crowds gather for a Candlelight vigil in Elgin.
Crowds gathered for a candlelight vigil in honour of bus driver Keith Rollinson. Image: Jasperimage.

People travelled long distances, brought along floral tributes and trinkets, such as mini lanterns and candles.

Mr Rollinson’s colleagues from Stagecoach turned out en masse to grieve and be together.

Taking pride of place on the church steps was a framed photograph of Mr Rollinson – an ex-servicemen – and dad-of-two.

Profile photo of Keith Rollinson.
Elgin bus driver Keith Rollinson.

In the visual display, his face was circled by the corporate colours of Stagecoach, and the accompanying message read: “We gather as a community to recognise a life given serving his country and community, to think of Keith’s family and to demonstrate – as a city united – our care, concern and love in the midst of this tragedy.”

‘Buses and their drivers are the community’s lifeblood’

Craig, who gave a speech that night urging people to look to those around them and take a moment to appreciate their life, spoke of his memories of that awful period for Elgin.

He said: “I think there was just a lot of confusion around.

“Everyone has an association with the buses. Either you take the buses or your granny does.

“Or you took the bus when you were younger, before you started driving.

“We see them going by every day and we see people waiting for the bus – and we know how vital drivers are to keeping us moving. They are lifeblood.

“The starkest memory I have of that night is seeing a group of young people who were watching carefully, but they were on the outskirts of the crowd.

‘There was a loss of trust between adults and young people’

“After the vigil ended, they came over and expressed their condolences.

“I asked why it was they were stood away from the main crowd.

“They said they felt, because of their age, people were judging them.

“It struck me, hearing that, that something else had been lost too.

“There seemed to be a loss of trust between adults and young people, who went away feeling disenfranchised.

“But really, we’re talking about a tiny minority of a tiny minority of people of that age who cause problems.”

Another of those who took part in the vigil was local piper Jack Phillipson, 24.

Keith’s proud ex-military past

Craig added: “Jack was another of those who heard about the vigil online and wanted to help out.

“He is another example of the best of Elgin – and that’s something we should feel proud of.”

Floral tributes were also left on the steps of St Giles Church during the vigil. Image: Jasperimage.

Before Mr Rollinson became a bus driver he was in the RAF and there were former servicemen and women at the vigil paying their respects.

Veteran Shean Evans, 43, said: “Keith was ex-military and I’m ex-military and what happened was shocking.”

His wife Isla added: “It’s very emotional. I think it’s lovely the community has come together. Keith was always friendly to the kids.”

Fond memories of Keith expressed at vigil

Laura O’Sullivan, who works at Ashers Bakery next to the bus station, recalled how she would often encounter the bus driver on her cigarette break.

“ I had a bit of chat and banter with him. He was a lovely guy who will be missed.”

Another who attended was Roseanne McKay, who said: “We were outside the church from before 7pm and until after the piper finished around 7.40pm.

“It was lovely to see so many people gathered outside to remember him and to support his family.

Thousands donated within hours

“I’m sure everyone gathered was touched by seeing all the lit candles and flowers laid outside the church.”

Craig added: “After the vigil, volunteers from the church tended to the flowers that had been laid for weeks and then we donated what was left over to the Stagecoach collection.”

Meanwhile, Mr Rollinson’s colleagues at Stagecoach were also rallying round Keith’s family.

Kirsty Robson was a colleague and also has an Armed Force background, having spent eight years as a combat medical technician in the Army.

She started an online fundraiser and wrote: “Keith has only been with us for a little under two years – but boy did he make an impression on us all.

“He was a private, gentle, caring man with a wicked sense of humour.

Craig Mackay in Elgin. Picture by Jason Hedges

“We are truly shocked and saddened that this could happen.”

She invited wellwishers to donate fans for Mr Rollinson’s family to help with funeral costs.

And the response was overwhelmed as the community sprang into action.

Within 12 hours, people had donated a total of £14,000.

That more than doubled within four days – and the grand total was £40,925.

Such was people’s generosity that the organisers had to stop collecting funds as they felt enough had been raised.

From football clubs to colleagues

Several people donated £1,000 each and there are notable donations from the likes of Elgin City Football Club and people who referenced themselves as working at Stagecoach.

Kirsty herself frequently donated to the online collection after people had stopped her in the street, or on her bus routes, wanting to donate in person.

And there was a further display of Elgin’s united spirit.

When Mr Rollinson’s funeral took place on March 15, the city centre practically came to a standstill.

Stagecoach suspended 20 services on four routes for several hours so his colleagues could attend.

New defibrillators in Keith’s name

Several hundred people attended the service at Elgin Town Hall, which his family called “a service of celebration for Keith’s life”.

Mr Rollinson’s loved ones asked those in attendance who wished to make a donation to instead make one to a charity named Keiran’s Legacy.

The Moray-based charity has provided more than 90 life-saving devices over the past five years – a legacy that has helped save lives.

It was established by Sandra McKandie after her son Keiran, from Miltonduff, died in March 2016 after being hit by a car while on his bike near his home on the outskirts of Elgin.

Sandra McKandie has campaigned for better access to defibrillators since the death of her son Keiran. Photo: Jason Hedges/DCT Media

The nearest ambulance was 38 miles away, and police who arrived on scene had no equipment to help try and save him.

In his name, family and friends have tried to ensure this situation never happens again – by providing defibrillators and education to as many rural communities as possible.

The charity has not yet said how much money was raised, though it is hoped they will be able to use the funds to install defibrillators at key locations in the north-east in future.

Craig Mackay added: “What we have seen since February is that, out of a terrible tragedy, one small thing that has come out of it is the community showing its strength in adversity.

“The gatherings, the donations, the expression of sympathy for Keith’s family – it truly shows Elgin at is best, and I’m proud to have played a small part in that.”

