Aberdeen starlet Brendan Hamilton set for loan move

Aberdeen youngster Brendan Hamilton looks set for a loan move to the Breedon Highland League.

The Press and Journal understands that Inverurie Locos are the frontrunners to land the defender, although a number of clubs are believed to have shown interest.

Hamilton, 18, was part of the Dons’ squad that won the Scottish under-18 title last season.

The Northern Irish youth international also has previously experience in the Highland League having been with Banks o’ Dee from January until the end of last season.

With the loan window for SPFL clubs closed Hamilton would need to join a club further down the pyramid if he is to get first-team experience somewhere.

It is understood Inverurie’s Harlaw Park appears his most likely destination.