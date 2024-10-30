Aberdeen FC Aberdeen starlet Brendan Hamilton set for loan move The defender could be heading for a stint away from Pittodrie. By Callum Law October 30 2024, 2:52 pm October 30 2024, 2:52 pm Share Aberdeen starlet Brendan Hamilton set for loan move Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/football/aberdeen-fc/6616494/aberdeen-starlet-brendan-hamilton-set-for-loan-move/ Copy Link 0 comment Brendan Hamilton pictured during his time with Banks o' Dee. Aberdeen youngster Brendan Hamilton looks set for a loan move to the Breedon Highland League. The Press and Journal understands that Inverurie Locos are the frontrunners to land the defender, although a number of clubs are believed to have shown interest. Hamilton, 18, was part of the Dons’ squad that won the Scottish under-18 title last season. The Northern Irish youth international also has previously experience in the Highland League having been with Banks o’ Dee from January until the end of last season. With the loan window for SPFL clubs closed Hamilton would need to join a club further down the pyramid if he is to get first-team experience somewhere. It is understood Inverurie’s Harlaw Park appears his most likely destination.
