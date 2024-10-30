Aberdeen starlet Brendan Hamilton set for loan move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen starlet Brendan Hamilton set for loan move

The defender could be heading for a stint away from Pittodrie.

By Callum Law
Brendan Hamilton pictured during his time with Banks o' Dee.
Brendan Hamilton pictured during his time with Banks o' Dee.

Aberdeen youngster Brendan Hamilton looks set for a loan move to the Breedon Highland League.

The Press and Journal understands that Inverurie Locos are the frontrunners to land the defender, although a number of clubs are believed to have shown interest.

Hamilton, 18, was part of the Dons’ squad that won the Scottish under-18 title last season.

The Northern Irish youth international also has previously experience in the Highland League having been with Banks o’ Dee from January until the end of last season.

With the loan window for SPFL clubs closed Hamilton would need to join a club further down the pyramid if he is to get first-team experience somewhere.

It is understood Inverurie’s Harlaw Park appears his most likely destination.

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen fans wave large flags during a William Hill Premiership match between Aberdeen and Dundee United at Pittodrie.
Sean Wallace: How boss Jimmy Thelin has energised Aberdeen supporters
Brendan Hamilton pictured during his time with Banks o' Dee.
Former Hearts sporting director regrets not signing Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin salutes the home fans as Peter Ambrose celebrates with team-mates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Defender Nicky Devlin warns undefeated Aberdeen's best has yet to come ahead of Old…
Brendan Hamilton pictured during his time with Banks o' Dee.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin lifts lid on Sir Alex Ferguson chat ahead of Rangers…
Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet celebrates after scoring a late winner against Ross County. Image: SNS
Kevin Nisbet injury return update issued by Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin
Brendan Hamilton pictured during his time with Banks o' Dee.
Aberdeen v Rangers: Will Jimmy Thelin reward Reds' impact duo with starts? Plus, Dons…
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin salutes the home fans as Peter Ambrose celebrates with team-mates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Willie Miller: Jimmy Thelin matches my Aberdeen blueprint for beating Rangers and Celtic ahead…
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin salutes the home fans as Peter Ambrose celebrates with team-mates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen will be confident - but not complacent - as they look…
Aberdeen's Peter Ambrose celebrates with Shayden Morris after scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee United. Image; SNS
Winger Shayden Morris reveals the hard-hitting message Jimmy Thelin gives EVERY player before a…
Aberdeen's Gavin Molloy and Dundee United's Sam Dalby in action during the 1-0 win at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Exclusive: Gavin Molloy's former Shelbourne coach tips Aberdeen centre-back for Republic of Ireland breakthrough

Conversation