Caley Thistle 1-0 Alloa Athletic: Key points as boss Scott Kellacher delights in second successive win

Boss Scott Kellacher says his Caley Thistle players stood up and were counted as they defeated Alloa Athletic 1-0 for a second successive victory.

Inverness, who are in administration and battling back from a 15-point deduction, are now 10 points adrift of ninth spot at the foot of the table.

Dumbarton’s 2-1 win over Queen of the South lifted them into eighth position, with Annan Athletic dipping to ninth after losing 2-0 to new leaders Kelty Hearts.

It was morning leaders Alloa that ICT were up against here and Gilmour’s strike deservedly earned another victory for the toiling Highlanders – one week after winning 2-1 at Cove Rangers, who were top before that one kicked off.

Kellacher focusing just on his side

The Inverness head coach was happy to move one point closer to ninth place overall, but said: “We are just going to focus on ourselves. Whatever happens elsewhere will happen.

“We’ll be as positive as we can be going into every game every week.

“You can see from the boys’ performances that’s what we’re looking to portray on the pitch.

“I am delighted for everyone at the club including the staff working behind the scenes. We’re all in this together.

“We’re going in the right direction in terms of players, fans, staff and everyone coming together.

“When you work as hard as we do, around the stadium or on the pitch, with the fans getting behind us, you can see how much it helps.”

Gilmour ‘controlled the midfield’

Kellacher praised his players for putting maximum effort in before getting their reward in the 70th minute.

He added: “We asked the boys to see if we could get back-to-back wins and we stood up and were counted. They did exactly what we asked of them.

“We were good in the first half with a lot of possession and a couple of half chances, but we need to take those chances and the boys know that. Games can be more comfortable if we do.

“We started well in the second half and we got the goal. I was delighted for Charlie, who was out for a wee while and has come back. He looked strong and controlled the middle of the park.

“To a man, I can’t fault any one of them. Every one of them played so well and worked hard.”

There was an early injury blow when right-back Jake Davidson injured his knee when he challenged keeper Peter Morrison.

He was replaced by Matthew Strachan, who switched sides at the back with James Nolan

The first chance of note after plenty of positive play from the hosts came on 27 minutes.

Paul Allan whipped in a free-kick and Morrison reacted well to push away a stooping Billy Mckay header.

Robbie Thompson was not far off the mark next for the dominant Highlanders when he sparked an attack and, after linking with Nolan and Mckay, steered a low shot past the left post.

Alloa gradually grew into the match either side of half-time, but the next opportunity was another Morrison save from Mckay after the striker connected with a Luis Longstaff cross on 53 minutes.

There was a scare next for ICT when, from a Cameron O’Donnell, Luke Donnelly headed his effort off the post, with keeper Musa Dibaga rooted to the spot.

Mackinnon smashed a shot off the post on the hour before Allan swept the follow-up wide as ICT pressed for the clincher.

The key moment arrived on 71 minutes when man of the match Mackinnon was picked out on the left and his pass into the box was swept home from 10 yards by Gilmour.

Gilmour goal earned must-win clash

For most of the afternoon, ICT swept the ball about with the same confidence as they did last week when beating Cove.

The difference was, unlike that one, this just lacked a finish, until Gilmour crashed home the winner.

With the need for wins clear, the value of victories for ICT as the chase down the closes rivals Annan and Dumbarton will be like gold-dust.

Mackinnon pulling most strings

There were a few contenders for the man of the match, but Mackinnon was at the heart of most key chances created by Inverness.

Longstaff and Gilmour were busy, linking well with Mckay, but the Inverness number eight was in the mix, if not creating then having an impact.

The former Ross County attacking midfielder is increasingly showing his worth.

Kellacher has spoken about the need for the middle men to drive forward in support and that’s been happening more since he took over the hot-seat last month.

Injuries bite into Inverness squad

The sole change for Inverness was impressive attacking midfielder Keith Bray missing out with a shoulder injury. Thompson took his place.

The injury to Davidson comes on top of returning full-back Lewis Nicolson suffering a set-back after being out since July 2023 with a serious knee injury.

In recent years, ICT have toiled with a lengthy injury list,. With youngsters Leo Walker and Sam Reid added to the already youngster-heavy substitute bench, they have little room for more players to watch from the stand.

Caley Thistle travel to Queen of the South on Saturday before a quick return to Cove Rangers to compete in the third round of the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup seven days later.

Caley Thistle v Alloa Athletic ratings

CALEY THISTLE (4-2-3-1): Dibaga 6, Nolan 6, Savage 6, Devine 6, Davidson 3 (Strachan 16), Allan 6, Gilmour 6, Longstaff 7, Mackinnon 8, Thompson 6 (MacLeod 66), Mckay 7 (Cairns 90).

Subs not used: Rebilas (GK), MacLeod, MacKay, Sam Thompson, Walker, Reid.

ALLOA ATHLETIC (4-2-3-1): Morrison 7, Waters 6, Neill 6, Mckay 6, Taggart 6, Scougall 6 (McDonnell 82), Virtanen 6 (Hetherington 58), O’Donnell 6 (Sammon 82), Donnelly 7, Buchanan 6 (Cawley 58), Rankin 6.

Subs not used: Ogayi (GK), Graham, Cawley, Honeyman, Nevans, Thomson.

Attendance: 1578.

Referee: Colin Whyte.

Man of the match: Adam Mackinnon.