Billy Mckay: Caley Thistle still ‘underdogs’ despite Dumbarton’s fall into administration

Billy Mckay insists Caley Thistle still have plenty to do to remain in League One – despite relegation rivals Dumbarton following them into administration.

Earlier this week the Sons were dealt a 15-point SPFL punishment, just as ICT did last month when administrators were called in.

Under new head coach Scott Kellacher and assistant player-manager Mckay, Inverness have picked up seven points since then, including successive wins over Cove Rangers and Alloa Athletic.

This weekend, Inverness are away to Queen of the South, lifted by rising above Dumbarton into ninth spot, with a four-point advantage.

The Caley Jags are 10 points behind Annan Athletic, who are now eighth.

It was reported in the Daily Mail that Dumbarton’s largest shareholders are taking legal advice over a bid to overturn the directors’ decision to take the club into administration.

‘It doesn’t change our objective’

Mckay, though, insists the Highlanders cannot be caught up in what happens at The Rock, because their aim of finishing eighth or higher remains the same.

He said: “First and foremost, it’s never nice to see someone else in that position, especially when we’re going through that.

“It doesn’t change our objective. We always wanted to try and catch two teams in this league, and we still want to catch another team to avoid being in the bottom two at the end of the season.

“It puts Dumbarton in a difficult position like we are, and they will be fighting to get wins until the end of the season, but it doesn’t change anything for us.

“We’re still underdogs in the league, and we’re still in a position where we could get relegated.

“Our message to the players this week has been that it doesn’t affect us.

“We still have to go into every game looking to win games of football and catch the teams above us.”

Dumbarton may be ‘inspired’ like ICT

At the weekly press conference, it was put to Mckay that Dumbarton might even take lessons from the way ICT have reacted to their plunge into administration.

The forward agreed, saying: “For us, it has put a fire in our bellies, and Dumbarton will have seen our reaction.

“We’ve got seven points from four games, so we might inspire them a bit.

“That’s the target for them, to catch us as quickly as possible, and our objective is to stay away from them and catch the teams above us.”

Administration double in League One

Two clubs from the same division falling into financial trouble within a matter of weeks is a matter of concern.

Mckay says if business is not dealt with above player-level, it can ultimately lead to real problems for clubs.

He added: “It’s not nice to see, and it’s something that shouldn’t really be happening.

“For me, being a player, you don’t really focus on these things. Now I’m seeing the other side of it where things have to be done properly or this can happen.

“For us it has been well-documented what has gone wrong, so other clubs may be looking at their finances and trying to make sure it doesn’t happen to them.

“I’m not actually sure how it’s happened with Dumbarton, but it’s not nice to see and teams need to make sure it doesn’t happen in future.

“People who can make a difference need to make sure they’re doing everything they can properly.”

‘The squad is getting thinner’ – Mckay

Inverness will be without injured duo Jake Davidson (knee) and Keith Bray (shoulder).

Midfielder Charlie Reilly, who has played just once for ICT since joining on loan from Premiership Dundee, remains sidelined for at least a month with a hamstring injury.

Mckay said: “The injuries have all come at the same time, which is not ideal.

“The squad is getting thinner, but it’s an opportunity for players to come in.

“Last week Matty Strachan came on and did a really good job.

“You want players to be fit, in form and playing well every week. At the minute, everyone is getting a chance, and they’re taking it.

“Robbie Thompson came in last week as well and did well, so it’s a chance for the young lads to stake their claim.

“If they go on and do well, they can make a career for themselves.”

Best wishes to Brooks, after Saturday

Queen of the South have also got several players struggling with hamstring injuries, but their options were boosted by striker Adam Brooks joining them last week.

The former Celtic starlet was one of the players let go by the administrators at Inverness and Mckay is likely to be facing his former team-mate at Palmerston.

The Inverness player-coach said: “It’s great to see Adam getting a club so quickly.

“Four out of the five lads who left us have got clubs, which is great to see and I’m really happy for them.

“I’m sure Adam will have a point to prove against us on Saturday.

“We know the qualities he has, he’s a really good finisher, so if he’s on the pitch we have to be aware of that and try to snuff him out.

“Overall, I wish him the best – just not this Saturday.”

*** Caley Thistle’s Scottish Youth Cup tie at home to Livingston on Friday at the Caledonian Stadium, Inverness, has been postponed due to adverse weather.

The under-18s reached the fourth round thanks to a penalty shoot-out triumph against Hamilton Accies. A new date for the Livi tie will be announced in due course.

