Caley Thistle’s Paul Allan spells out ‘tough times’ for clubs in administration

The Inverness midfielder hopes more Scottish sides are not affected by financial problems.

By Paul Chalk
Paul Allan in action for Caley Thistle against Livingston in the Premier Sports Cup last month. Image: SNS.
Caley Thistle midfielder Paul Allan admits a second case of administration in League One “is not a good look” for Scottish football.

The summer signing has had a steady run of games for Inverness since late September and got his first goal for the club in the Premier Sports Cup penalty shoot-out defeat at Championship hosts Livingston last month.

The 24-year-old, who spent seven years at Dunfermline Athletic,has been part of a Caley Thistle team coping with a 15-point deduction after entering administration last month.

This week, fellow League One side Dumbarton also announced they had entered administration and received the same points deduction.

Dumbarton are now bottom of League One, one place and four points behind ICT, who rose to ninth.

Annan Athletic are 10 points ahead of the Caley Jags, who have won successive fixtures against Cove Rangers and Alloa Athletic.

‘Tough times’ for rival clubs

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s match at sixth-placed Queen of the South, Allan addressed the Dumbarton developments.

He said: “For us, seeing what’s happened is a shame.

“We went through it here not too long ago, and it can be a tough time for the club.

“We’re up to ninth in the table now, but we’re purely focused on what we’re doing and trying to get as many points as we can.”

Allan added: “It’s obviously not a good thing for Scottish football, it’s not a good look for the game.

“There are rumours that other clubs are struggling as well, but hopefully there aren’t others who will fall into administration.

“We’ve already had ourselves and Dumbarton this season, so hopefully no more follow suit.”

Paul Allan spent seven years with Dunfermline Athletic. Image: SNS.

Allan eyeing more Inverness goals

Allan, who was released by Dunfermline due to financial constraints in May, admits it’s been a tough time at Inverness.

However, the current upturn in form has certainly lifted the spirits.

He added: “It was a bit of a strange scenario to come in to, and we lost a few team-mates along the way, which doesn’t help.

“A lot of them were good mates with the boys in the changing room, but personally I think I’ve settled in quite well.

“I’m just looking to continue playing games for the club.

“The main thing for me is to hopefully keep fit and continue to build on the minutes I’m playing.

“If I can chip in with a few goal contributions, even better.

“Getting back-to-back wins has helped a lot with the morale and confidence in the team, so we’re looking to go on a run now.

“Hopefully we can continue that on Saturday.

“Queen of the South manager (Peter Murphy) has them trying to play some good football, and they’ve got good individual players, so it will be a tough game but one we can hopefully do well in.”

Caley Thistle midfielder Charlie Gilmour, right, in action against Queen's Park.
Caley Thistle midfielder Charlie Gilmour, right. Image: SNS

Number six role ‘perfect’ for Gilmour

Allan has struck up a strong understanding alongside Charlie Gilmour, who scored the winner against Alloa last week.

He said: “With Charlie coming back in, it helps the balance of the team a lot.

“He missed a few games through injury, and we shuffled players about.

“I played that holding role myself, which I’m comfortable in, but Charlie is really good at it where I can wander off and get involved in attacking play.

“The six role suits him perfectly, and it lets us go and join the forwards.”

Conversation