Montrose 2-3 Caley Thistle: Scott Kellacher’s views and key points as ICT strike back from two goals down to win

Head coach Scott Kellacher revealed he backed his Caley Thistle players to win as they stormed back from 2-0 down at half-time to defeat Montrose 3-2.

Graham Webster’s header midway through the first half of this League One game at Links Park gave the hosts the lead after a strong start from the Highlanders.

Blair Lyons doubled the scoreline eight minutes before half-time and an away win seemed unlikely.

Luis Longstaff lashed Inverness back into the match with a fine strike in the second half then home sub Andrew Steeves was sent off for a reckless challenge.

In the closing minutes, midfielder Paul Allan grabbed two late goals to sink their opponents and move administration-hit ICT to within eight points of eighth-placed Annan Athletic with a game to spare.

After losing 2-0 to Cove Rangers in the Scottish Cup last week, this is the third successive league victory for ICT having beaten Cove and Alloa last month.

‘We deserved to win’ – boss Kellacher

Kellacher was thrilled that his players had delivered a big response and comeback in the second half – just like he said they could amid the wind and driving rain.

He said: “I am absolutely over the moon. It’s been an emotional afternoon.

“It was a rollercoaster of a game, but it’s been a rollercoaster of a time through just the last few weeks.

“These boys give you absolutely everything.

“I was calm at half-time because I felt we dominated most of the first half.

“Montrose had a five-minute spell and I genuinely couldn’t believe we were 2-0 down. It came from two balls into our box.

“The first one we could have defended better, the second one, I’m not sure if it was offside, but we still needed to react better.

“But I told the players at half-time I believed we could still win the game. I genuinely did.

“I thought the way we played, the way we attacked them, and in the second half, was just relentless in terms of how we wanted to go and win the game.

“And the boys did what we asked of them. They believed in themselves to win this game. Their attitudes were brilliant, as they have been for some time.

“We went for it right to the end, even at 2-2, to try and win and I think we got what we deserved. There’s no doubt about it.”

Montrose grasped a two-goal lead

On a bitterly cold and windy afternoon in Angus, Inverness settled quickly and James Nolan was not far off the mark as his shot from distance took a deflection wide.

Adam Mackinnon was next to have a shot when he was put through on goal, but home goalkeeper Cammy Gill denied him with a fine stop.

However, on 27 minutes, ex-Ross County and ICT man Michael Gardyne shrugged off boos from the away crowd, sent a free-kick into the box and Webster directed a header beyond goalkeeper Musa Dibaga.

It was almost 1-1 moments later when Allan’s cross picked out Billy Mckay, but his low effort was superbly saved by Gill before Mackinnon’s follow-up flashed wide.

Seven minutes before the break, Caley Thistle had it all to do as Lyons shot seemed to catch out Dibaga and nestled into the top right-corner of the net.

ICT were 2-0 down and with plenty of work on their hands.

Allan at the double to sink Montrose

Mackinnon’s low drive on 58 minutes was another opportunity for ICT, but Gill dived to save it.

However, seven minutes later, Longstaff lifted the gloom for Inverness as he crashed home a long-ranger after collecting a Mckay pass.

The visitors gained the numerical advantage from 74 minutes when Steeves flew into a challenge, bringing Mackinnon to ground.

He, and his team-mates, were furious, but referee Lloyd Wilson had made his decision.

Momentum seemed to be with ICT and Allan drew the game level on 88 minutes when he shot home from Nolan free-kick.

ICT went for the winner and Allan guided an angled shot high into the top right corner following a corner to seal a stunning victory.

Never-say-die spirit gives ICT hope

Inverness always believed – spurred on by their fans – that they could turn this match around – and what a way to do it.

While the fight for survival continues off the park as administrators seek a buyer, the players, led by Kellacher, Billy Mckay, Ross Jack and Gordon Nicolson, are standing up and being counted.

Had it not been for an inspired display from home keeper Gill, Inverness wouldn’t have needed such late heroics, but they kept going.

Allan used the wind to his advantage for the winner, picking his place and sending the Caley Jags fans wild in the stand.

Relegation rivals dropped points

The target this season, after being hit with a 15-point penalty for going into administration, is to stay in this division.

Dumbarton, who have suffered the same fate, are now six points below ICT having played a game more after their 4-0 loss at leaders Stenhousemuir.

Annan’s 1-1 draw at home to Cove Rangers means Inverness are eight points below them ahead of Arbroath coming to the Highlands this Saturday.

Strachan taking his chance in side

Another notable positive for Kellacher is left-back Matthew Strachan is proving to be a capable performer as he slots into the back-line as a result of right-back Jake Davidson’s injury.

Nolan has switched to the right side of defence and 19-year-old Strachan, who has built up experience on loan with Nairn County and Brora Rangers, is impressing with calm displays.

With Savage and Devine only an earshot away, that will help him, but he’s confident, standing up to his defensive duties while creating a good understanding, particularly with Longstaff in the attacking front.

Montrose v Caley Thistle ratings

MONTROSE (4-2-3-1): Gill 8, Bertie 6, McKenzie 5 (Steeves 49), Quinn 6, Dillon 6, Gardyne 6, Masson 6 (Brown 60), Machado 6, Lyons 7 (Hannah 76), Webster 7 (Shrive 76), Hester 6 (MacIver-Redwood 60).

Subs not used: Matthews (GK), Watson, Balfour.

CALEY THISTLE (4-2-3-1): Dibaga 6, Strachan 7 (Cairns 76), Savage 6, Devine 6, Nolan 6, Allan 7, Gilmour 6, Longstaff 7, Mackinnon 7, Robbie Thompson 6 (Bray 72), Mckay 6.

Subs not used: Rebilas (GK), Gardiner, Walker, MacLeod, Mackay, Sam Thompson.

Referee: Lloyd Wilson.

Attendance: 502.

Man of the match: Cammy Gill.

