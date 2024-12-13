Caley Thistle’s Remi Savage reveals how administration has brought the club’s players closer together

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle’s Remi Savage reveals how administration has brought the club’s players closer together

Pre-season title favourites Arbroath are next in line for administration-hit Inverness, who are on the chase of Annan in a fight for survival.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness Caledonian Thistle defender Remi Savage is pictured jogging during a warm-up session.
Caley Thistle defender Remi Savage. Image: SNS

Defender Remi Savage has revealed what is motivating administration-hit Caley Thistle in their bid to avoid a disastrous drop into League Two.

In May, Inverness took the plunge from the Championship under Duncan Ferguson before a summer of chaos on and off the pitch followed.

It came to a head with administration confirmed in October, but long-time coach Scott Kellacher replaced Ferguson, and steadied the ship.

The 15-point punishment for going into administration pushed ICT bottom of the division, although poor results had them toiling beforehand.

Dumbarton suffered the same fate and are now seven points behind an Inverness side who have chalked up three straight league wins under Kellacher.

This Saturday, the Highlanders host third-place Arbroath, who were also relegated from the Championship last term.

Savage believes side will escape drop

Former Liverpool and Newcastle United youth player Savage explained facing what looked to be mission impossible is bringing the Inverness squad closer.

He said: “We’re all together. We believe we can climb the table and keep the club in this division.

“There is a determination within the group, knowing it is such a big challenge. Fingers crossed we can keep the club in League One.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle defender applauds fans after a match this season against Annan Athletic at the Caledonian Stadium, Inverness.
Inverness defender Remi Savage. Image: SNS.

“A lot of things which have gone on we can’t control.

“We can just control what we do as a team. We just look towards the next game.

“You can’t look too far ahead, but we’re confident about what we have and what we can achieve.”

‘Enjoying every single minute’

Earning seven points from a possible nine led to Kellacher this week being named as League One’s Glen’s manager of the month.

Savage, 23, is enjoying working under the former Celtic youth player.

He said: “He’s been really good. He’s enthusiastic and there is a lot of togetherness within the group.

“All credit to the manager, since he took over, we’ve done really well. We need to keep on going.

“Everyone has got a close relationship with him. He’s been at this club for so long. A couple of the players have known him for years.

“Even though I’ve been just under a year, I feel I know him quite well, and I’ve got a close relationship with him.

“Since he’s come in as head coach, I’ve enjoyed every single minute.”

‘Unbelievable’ feeling at Montrose

Last week, away to Montrose, ICT were 2-0 down until Luis Longstaff lashed home a swerving strike midway through the second half.

Two late goals from Paul Allan – including a stoppage time winner direct from a corner – sparked a feeling Savage wants more of this season.

He added: “At half-time, we knew we could get something out of the game.

“To score in the very last minute straight from the corner was an unbelievable feeling. One of the best feelings I’ve had at the club so far.

“Hopefully we can keep creating moments like that.”

ICTFC’s aim is to ‘win every game’

Savage is looking for a fourth successive league win – and believes setting out with that winning aim every time is a great habit to have.

He said: “I believe we have got a good squad. We believe in ourselves.

“We’ve a great group of players, great staff, and we go into every game knowing we can win it.

“We’re not, of course, going to win every game – but that is the aim. We’re confident going into every game.”

