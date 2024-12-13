Caley Thistle’s Remi Savage reveals how administration has brought the club’s players closer together

Defender Remi Savage has revealed what is motivating administration-hit Caley Thistle in their bid to avoid a disastrous drop into League Two.

In May, Inverness took the plunge from the Championship under Duncan Ferguson before a summer of chaos on and off the pitch followed.

It came to a head with administration confirmed in October, but long-time coach Scott Kellacher replaced Ferguson, and steadied the ship.

The 15-point punishment for going into administration pushed ICT bottom of the division, although poor results had them toiling beforehand.

Dumbarton suffered the same fate and are now seven points behind an Inverness side who have chalked up three straight league wins under Kellacher.

This Saturday, the Highlanders host third-place Arbroath, who were also relegated from the Championship last term.

Savage believes side will escape drop

Former Liverpool and Newcastle United youth player Savage explained facing what looked to be mission impossible is bringing the Inverness squad closer.

He said: “We’re all together. We believe we can climb the table and keep the club in this division.

“There is a determination within the group, knowing it is such a big challenge. Fingers crossed we can keep the club in League One.

“A lot of things which have gone on we can’t control.

“We can just control what we do as a team. We just look towards the next game.

“You can’t look too far ahead, but we’re confident about what we have and what we can achieve.”

‘Enjoying every single minute’

Earning seven points from a possible nine led to Kellacher this week being named as League One’s Glen’s manager of the month.

Savage, 23, is enjoying working under the former Celtic youth player.

He said: “He’s been really good. He’s enthusiastic and there is a lot of togetherness within the group.

“All credit to the manager, since he took over, we’ve done really well. We need to keep on going.

“Everyone has got a close relationship with him. He’s been at this club for so long. A couple of the players have known him for years.

“Even though I’ve been just under a year, I feel I know him quite well, and I’ve got a close relationship with him.

“Since he’s come in as head coach, I’ve enjoyed every single minute.”

‘Unbelievable’ feeling at Montrose

Last week, away to Montrose, ICT were 2-0 down until Luis Longstaff lashed home a swerving strike midway through the second half.

Two late goals from Paul Allan – including a stoppage time winner direct from a corner – sparked a feeling Savage wants more of this season.

He added: “At half-time, we knew we could get something out of the game.

“To score in the very last minute straight from the corner was an unbelievable feeling. One of the best feelings I’ve had at the club so far.

“Hopefully we can keep creating moments like that.”

ICTFC’s aim is to ‘win every game’

Savage is looking for a fourth successive league win – and believes setting out with that winning aim every time is a great habit to have.

He said: “I believe we have got a good squad. We believe in ourselves.

“We’ve a great group of players, great staff, and we go into every game knowing we can win it.

“We’re not, of course, going to win every game – but that is the aim. We’re confident going into every game.”

For more Caley Thistle news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our Facebook group.