Caley Thistle and Cove Rangers chalk up wins in League One as Peterhead knock Elgin City off top spot in League Two

Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher felt his side more than deserved their late winner against Stenhousemuir.

The winner came four minutes from time when Charlie Gilmour was credited with touching home a Paul Allan corner at a wet and windy Ochilview.

The result moves ICT onto 10 points in League One – eight points behind eight-place Annan Athletic.

Kellacher said: “I’m over the moon with the performance.

“I thought we were relentless.

“The chances we had were incredible and it seemed to be only a matter of time before we scored.

“The attitude of the players was terrifying. They kept going, they just don’t stop and they got what they deserved.

“The fans were absolutely brilliant and they just kept going from start to finish and it’s much appreciated.”

Former Dunfermline midfielder Allan was pleased to grind out the win, saying: “We have had a tough time with the administration, but since we went into that we have done really well.

“We have picked up a few wins and hopefully we can continue that.

“It was another late goal and we had two at Montrose.

“It shows the team is getting stronger and fitter as we keep pushing.

“We used the wind in the second half and they couldn’t get out.”

Stenhousemuir manager Gary Naysmith said: “After a fairly even first half Inverness deserved the win as we didn’t use the conditions to our favour.

“Inverness pushed us back in the second half and we were basically defending for 45 minutes.”

Caley Thistle, who were hit with a 15 point deduction for entering administration, may be second bottom of League One but they boast the best defensive record in the league with only 16 goals conceded in 17 matches.

Cove boss hails ‘important’ win

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley believes his side’s 2-0 win against Alloa Athletic could be an important result in their quest for promotion back to the Championship.

Arron Darge opened the scoring in the 22nd minute before substitute Myles Gaffney put the result beyond doubt two minutes from time.

The Balmoral Stadium side sit fifth in League One and only six points behind leaders Arbroath in a tightly packed table.

“We’re in the mix.” Hartley said.

“I thought that was a big result – that’s us halfway now, it was never going to be a pretty game.

“I think the season was always there for us. You can see how close everybody is, hopefully we can get a bit of momentum going and we’ll be in there come the end of the season.

“The league table has changed so many times, we just have to keep it going but I felt it was a strong performance.

“Teams have been trying all season to get four to five wins together so let’s see where we are when the season finishes.”

Wilson demands Blue Toon build momentum

Peterhead defender David Wilson says the Blue Toon must look to kick on after regaining top spot in League Two.

Two second half goals saw the Buchan side defeat 10-man Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic at a windswept Balmoor.

Their victory, which came courtesy of close range efforts from Peter Pawlett and Kieran Shanks, meant the division’s leaders changed hands for the third time in a week after Elgin and East Fife both briefly led the way.

Peterhead travel to Elgin next Saturday and Wilson wants the team to press down their advantage.

Wilson said: “Being top of the league going into Christmas is a good feeling but we have been in this position before, last season and the start of this season.

“When we have gone top previously, we have not really kicked on so the message is that now we are top and we have a big game away from home against Elgin coming up.

“It is a big derby match with just two points separating us so it is now time for us to push on and take that next step and create that gap.”

The trip to Borough Briggs will have extra significance for Wilson as he lines up against his former club.

The 24-year-old added: “It is a big game for everyone but for me coming up against my former team means there is a little bit more on it.

“But I am looking forward to the game and we will going up there for all three points to give the Peterhead fans a good New Year.”

Frustration for Elgin City

Both Elgin City captain Brian Cameron and and manager Allan Hale walked out of a blustery Meadowbank Stadium shaking their heads and wondering why they were going back up the road with nothing to show for their team’s efforts in their pre-Christmas encounter with Edinburgh City.

“We definitely should have taken something from the game” reflected Cameron after the 1-0 defeat following James Stokes’ 51st minute strike.

“We maybe didn’t impose ourselves in the first half but we were well on top after half time.

“The number of crosses we put into the box, the number of chances we created, we should have won.

“We spent most of the second half in their penalty area and we looked dangerous all the time.

“We just needed to take one of the chances and that would have changed the game.

“It was a bad time to lose a goal, just after the interval, especially as we were starting to get a grip of things. It was a little bit against the run of play but maybe we were just a bit too open at the back.

“On another day we would have beaten them.”

Elgin started the day sitting proudly on top of the League Two table but defeat in the capital saw them slide to third place.

They could reclaim pole position should they overcome Peterhead in this weekend’s festive derby clash with their local rivals.

‘I’m looking forward to a big game next week” continued Cameron. “It will be a huge game, in fact. They’ll feel they have a point to prove as we beat them at their place last time.

“It will be feisty but we’re all up for it.”