Home News Inverness

‘Beautiful inside and out’: Tributes paid to 31-year-old mum who died in A9 crash

Social media has been flooded with heartfelt comments about Ashleigh Watson from Inverness.

By Ross Hempseed
Ashleigh Watson, 31, died following a crash on Friday. Image: Facebook.
Tributes have been paid to 31-year-old Ashleigh Watson following her death following a collision in Inverness.

The mother-of-two was travelling in a Citreon DS3 when it crashed in the early hours of Friday, December 20.

She died at the scene on the A9 Inverness to Perth road near Inshes. A 35-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

It is understood Ashleigh was a hair stylist who lived in the city.

Since news of her death broke on Saturday, tributes have been paid to the mum – with friends and acquaintances describing her as a “beautiful soul” and “one-of-a-kind”.

Sophie Rae said: “Heart-breaking news. I still can’t believe this has happened. So many memories with Ashleigh growing up as teenagers. She was a face that everybody knew.

“So bubbly and full of energy and loved having fun. So many people loved her, and know her family and friends will miss her deeply.”

‘A young, beautiful mum taken far too soon’

Jane Lewis said: “RIP Ashleigh. Thoughts are with Ashleigh’s mum and her boys.

“Thinking of all the emergency services involved in the accident, this must be awful for them also.”

Donna MacIntosh wrote: “How tragic. Sad at any time but especially at this time of year. Thinking of all Ashleigh’s family and friends, especially her two boys.”

Chevonne Lee commented: “Boldest of the bold. She was one of a kind. May you rest in peace Ashleigh. It was a pleasure knowing you.

“Thinking of all your family and friends at this heartbreaking time.”

Ashleigh Watson died in a car crash on the A9 on Friday. Image: Police Scotland.
Courtnay Johnston said: “There are just no words. It was always fun times with you around, little pocket rocket.

“You are going to be sorely missed but never forgotten. All my love and strength to your precious boys and mum, now and always. Fly high beautiful girl.”

Linda Martell Vass wrote: “Absolutely tragic a young beautiful mum taken far too soon my heart and prayers go out to Ashleigh’s family and friends god bless.”

Ashley Leanne Brocklehurst said: “I’m completely lost for words. I am so sorry this has happened.

“You are such a beautiful soul inside and out. Sending my deepest condolences to you’re two young boys and family. You’re all in our thoughts.”

