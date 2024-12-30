Scott Kellacher urges Caley Thistle to strike back from Cove off-day in ‘massive’ Dumbarton match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott Kellacher urges Caley Thistle to strike back from Cove off-day in ‘massive’ Dumbarton match

The Inverness head coach is calling for his team to put their 4-1 defeat by Cove behind them and ensure they don't slip up against relegation foes Dumbarton.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle head coach Scott Kellacher watches on during his team's 4-1 SPFL League One loss against Cove Rangers at the Caledonian Stadium on December 28, 2024.
Inverness head coach Scott Kellacher. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Scott Kellacher is urging his Caley Thistle players to forget their nightmare against Cove Rangers – and to sink League One relegation rivals Dumbarton.

The Highlanders had no answer to clinical Cove at the weekend, who ran out 4-1 winners at the Caledonian Stadium.

Going into 2025, ninth-placed Inverness are now just three points ahead of rock-bottom, fellow administration club Dumbarton – also victims of a 15-point penalty in recent months – who they meet in the Highlands this Saturday.

Before the stunning defeat by Cove, Kellacher had guided ICT to four victories from his first seven league games since replacing Duncan Ferguson in the hot-seat in October.

With Annan Athletic nine points ahead, the last thing Caley Thistle need against Dumbarton is a repeat display, with the Sons having the chance to match ICT’s 10 points (although Inverness have a game in hand).

Boss: ‘No positives’ from Cove rout

Kellacher said: “The game against Dumbarton is massive because other results didn’t go our way.

“Staying in the league is the main thing. The boys know that and they’re really disappointed and gutted.

“It’s important we put Saturday behind us as quickly as we can.

“I always try and take the positives out of everything, but I couldn’t take any positives from the Cove game and that was the hardest part.

“It was a game we need to just put to bed because we know we’re better than that. The boys will give it everything they’ve got.

“We just had far too many players not at the races against Cove. We were nowhere near our best.”

ICTFC didn’t build upon Savage’s goal

Goals from Declan Glass and Mitch Megginson had Cove deservedly two up inside 18 minutes.

Inverness defender Remi Savage pulled one back late in the first half, but Cove’s Arron Darge extended their lead just after the break and on-loan Aberdeen winger Adam Emslie netted in injury-time to cap a great day for Cove. 

Kellacher felt Savage’s goal should have been the turning point against Paul Hartley’s title-chasers, but admitted the players were too slack to let Cove in again.

He said: “Remi’s goal gave us a platform, but it counted for nothing when you concede from a set-play inside the first five minutes of the second half. That put us up against it again.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle defender Remi Savage plays the ball forward in a home SPFL League One match at the Caledonian Stadium, Inverness.
Caley Thistle’s Remi Savage scored in the 4-1 defeat by Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.

“I didn’t think we played well at all for much of the game. Yes, we had some of the ball, but being 2-0 down in the first half was a fair reflection on the game.

“We got the goal and we had a conversation at half-time. We knew we needed to go through the gears and show what we’re all about.

“We were at home, so we wanted to get the fans behind us, but we lost a goal from a set-play so early in the second half. That’s not good enough – we need to be better than that.”

It’s a huge start to the new year for Inverness because after hosting Dumbarton, they are away to Annan on January 11.

For more Caley Thistle news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our Facebook group.

