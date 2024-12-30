Plans for new Ballater cafe SCRAPPED after complaints village ‘has too many’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plans for new Ballater cafe SCRAPPED after complaints village ‘has too many’

Alternative proposals have now been put forward for the building left empty since being damaged during Storm Frank.

By Ben Hendry
Ballater cafe plans have been scrapped
Ballater cafe plans have been scrapped. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Plans to turn a flood-damaged Ballater building into a new cafe have been axed after a complaint the village “has too many already”.

In October, we revealed proposals to breathe new life into 5-7 Victoria Road had been rubber-stamped by Aberdeenshire Council.

Applicant Dasha Mukhina had been working on her vision for the site since 2022, when it was bought for £157,500.

But the approval came despite fears that another Ballater cafe could take a bite out of the profits of those already operating in the popular Royal Deeside spot.

And now the applicant has instead decided on a new future for the property.

The new Ballater cafe was poised to open on Victoria Road.
The new Ballater cafe was poised to open on Victoria Road. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Why was Ballater cafe plan scrapped?

AB Yule, who lives next door on Victoria Road and runs a book store on Bridge Street, voiced his concerns for existing traders.

In a letter to the council, he said: “The hours proposed for the cafe are unrelenting and will no doubt affect others as we are already top heavy with cafes.

“At any one time, there is only so much in a wallet or purse. And yet another place will hurt the other hard-working premises in these difficult times.”

The cafe plans. It would have had space for dozens of diners inside. Image: James Huntley Architectural Services

Changes to the C-listed building were nevertheless approved, as council officials said these were “not material planning considerations”.

‘People feel there are enough cafes already’

The building has lain empty since being damaged by Storm Frank flooding almost a decade ago.

And James Huntley Architectural Services explain that the local concerns have prompted a change of heart on exactly how to revive it.

The AB Yule book shop and Okra cafe in the background. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

New documents sent to the council state: “It is clear that people feel there are enough cafes within the village already.”

After reeling of a list of those in the vicinity, they suggest that scrapping this particular cafe plan “would not have any detrimental effect on employment or tourism”.

What next for the building?

Instead, blueprints have been lodged showing how the former solicitors office would be tweaked to become a house.

Much of the internal repairs would remain the same as before, with rotting timbers already replaced.

Architects explain: “The works proposed are necessary due to the property being left to deteriorate after the 2015 flooding and resultant woodworm and rot.

“The proposed works will resurrect the building.”

The proposed ground floor. Image: James Huntley Architectural Services 
How the first floor would look. Image: James Huntley Architectural Services 

Do you think the applicant was right to reverse her plans? Let us know in our comments section below

The papers add: “The changes are to help bring the building back into use, and to ensure it is not left to further degrade.”

The new plans are being considered by council chiefs just weeks after the Ballater cafe plan was scrapped.

