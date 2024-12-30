Plans for new Ballater cafe SCRAPPED after complaints village ‘has too many’

Plans to turn a flood-damaged Ballater building into a new cafe have been axed after a complaint the village “has too many already”.

In October, we revealed proposals to breathe new life into 5-7 Victoria Road had been rubber-stamped by Aberdeenshire Council.

Applicant Dasha Mukhina had been working on her vision for the site since 2022, when it was bought for £157,500.

But the approval came despite fears that another Ballater cafe could take a bite out of the profits of those already operating in the popular Royal Deeside spot.

And now the applicant has instead decided on a new future for the property.

Why was Ballater cafe plan scrapped?

AB Yule, who lives next door on Victoria Road and runs a book store on Bridge Street, voiced his concerns for existing traders.

In a letter to the council, he said: “The hours proposed for the cafe are unrelenting and will no doubt affect others as we are already top heavy with cafes.

“At any one time, there is only so much in a wallet or purse. And yet another place will hurt the other hard-working premises in these difficult times.”

Changes to the C-listed building were nevertheless approved, as council officials said these were “not material planning considerations”.

‘People feel there are enough cafes already’

The building has lain empty since being damaged by Storm Frank flooding almost a decade ago.

And James Huntley Architectural Services explain that the local concerns have prompted a change of heart on exactly how to revive it.

New documents sent to the council state: “It is clear that people feel there are enough cafes within the village already.”

After reeling of a list of those in the vicinity, they suggest that scrapping this particular cafe plan “would not have any detrimental effect on employment or tourism”.

What next for the building?

Instead, blueprints have been lodged showing how the former solicitors office would be tweaked to become a house.

Much of the internal repairs would remain the same as before, with rotting timbers already replaced.

Architects explain: “The works proposed are necessary due to the property being left to deteriorate after the 2015 flooding and resultant woodworm and rot.

“The proposed works will resurrect the building.”

The papers add: “The changes are to help bring the building back into use, and to ensure it is not left to further degrade.”

The new plans are being considered by council chiefs just weeks after the Ballater cafe plan was scrapped.

