Caley Thistle 1-4 Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley’s men move into fourth place as the boss celebrates double milestone in style

Paul Hartley was thrilled as his 200th game as Cove Rangers boss ended with a rousing 4-1 win at Caley Thistle, which took them fourth in League One.

It was also a 500th match in management overall for the ex-Alloa, Dundee, Falkirk and Hartlepool gaffer, so it was a dream result for the former Scotland, Celtic and Hearts star.

Declan Glass got the visitors off to a flying start with an early strike and Mitch Megginson soon headed in a second goal to stun ICT.

Remi Savage pulled one back for Inverness as they came more into it before half-time.

Arron Darge headed Cove further ahead though just into the second half and Aberdeen loanee Adam Emslie rounded it off in stoppage-time.

Dumbarton close gap on Caley Jags

It was Cove’s highest league victory this term and ICT’s heaviest league scoreline.

The result lifted Cove into fourth spot, now three points in front of Alloa Athletic and six points away from leaders Arbroath.

Ninth-placed administration-hit ICT are now nine points behind Annan Athletic, who drew 1-1 at Queen of the South.

However, bottom club Dumbarton, who are also in administration, are now just three points below ICT ahead of next Saturday’s clash in the Highlands. The Sons defeated Kelty Hearts 2-0.

‘Emotional’ milestone for Hartley

Hartley admits reaching a double-milestone meant plenty to him – and his players made it count.

He said: “It has been brilliant – 200 games for Cove – and I’ve enjoyed my time with them, working with the chairman and players.

“Five hundred games as a manager, it is quite emotional.

“I hadn’t really thought about it until today and then you go and get the right result – that’s what you want when you hit that milestone.

“It wouldn’t have meant anything without the win, being honest with you.

“We managed to win, so that’s the wee added bonus today.

“We had a makeshift back four and put Arron Darge in at right centre-back and I thought he was absolutely brilliant. Michael Doyle slid across to left centre-back.

“Young Ryan Harrington and Dylan Lobban were superb. Overall, we were just really good.”

Kellacher: Too many off-form players

Inverness head coach Scott Kellacher, meanwhile, was left reeling by an unexpected performance and result.

He said: “I didn’t see that coming. I am really disappointed and it was hard to take.

“The boys have done great and they have given everything, but too many players had an off-day, which we can’t afford to have if we want to progress and move forward. We can’t have that.

“We’re better than that – and that’s the hardest part to take.

“Cove started the game a lot brighter and sharper and they won their second balls. We never passed it well and a lot of things didn’t go right for us.

“I’ll take it on the chin. I have backed these boys because they have been great since I have been in charge (since October).

“Our fans were gutted as well. They have been great, but all in, this was a bad day.

“It was a massive wake-up call. Cove are a good side, but we’re a good side too. Too many of our boys were off-form and that’s not like them.

“We’re asking the same boys to do the same things every week and keep going to the well.

“I did say we’d have set-backs along the way – but I didn’t expect that. Cove looked as if they had more fight about them, which is not like us.

“Other results didn’t go our way, which makes it a massive match against Dumbarton on Saturday.

“We know the job we have in hand, which is to focus on staying in this league.”

Savage responds after Cove double

ICT were unchanged from the line-up which won 1-0 late on at Stenhousemuir last week.

The changes from the Cove team which defeated Alloa Athletic 2-0 were Findlay Marshall and Mitch Megginson in for Grady McGrath and Will Gillingham.

A range of injuries is biting Cove, especially defensively, with only five players on the bench.

However, it was Cove who drew first blood when after saves from goalkeeper Musa Dibaga from Megginson then Emslie, a cool low finish from Glass made it 1-0 after just five minutes.

Caley Thistle looked tense, with the Aberdeen team pressing and playing with freedom, sensing a real opportunity here.

It was two for Cove on 17 minutes when Megginson crashed home a header from a Connor Scully cross just moments after Dibaga had brilliantly saved from Dylan Lobban.

It was all going wrong for Inverness, but all credit to Cove for their front-foot approach.

On 37 minutes, pressure from ICT halved the deficit when centre half Savage steered home the ball amid a scramble. After a slight pause, referee Iain Snedden awarded the goal.

Cove show clinical edge to net win

Cove Rangers extended their advantage just five minutes into the second half when Darge directed a fine header past Dibaga as he connected with a Glass free-kick.

It was a second successive goal for the ex-Hearts youngster, who opened his scoring account last week.

Billy Mckay almost got ICT back in the contest, but a smart save from keeper Nick Suman denied him.

In injury-time, Emslie controlled a long pass from Glass and steered a powerful long-range effort beyond Dibaga.

Cove are away to Queen of the South next weekend.

Caley Thistle v Cove Rangers ratings

CALEY THISTLE (4-3-3): Dibaga 6, Strachan 5 (Cairns 46), Savage 6, Devine 6, Nolan 6 (Robbie Thompson 84), Allan 6, Mackinnon 6, Gilmour 7, Longstaff 6, Mckay 6, Bray 6.

Subs not used: Patterson (GK), MacLeod, MacKay, Sam Thompson, Walker, Gardiner.

COVE RANGERS (4-1-3-2): Suman 6, Harrington 6, Darge 7, Doyle 6, Lobban 6, Marshall 6, Scully 6, Glass 7, Fyvie 6, Emslie 8, Megginson 7 (Gaffney 81).

Subs not used: Demus (GK), Murray, McGrath, McAllister.

Referee: Iain Sneddon.

Attendance: 1924.

Man of the match: Adam Emslie.

