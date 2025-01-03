Caley Thistle captain Danny Devine praises teammates for coping with administration heat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle captain Danny Devine praises teammates for coping with administration heat

Administration-hit rivals Inverness and Dumbarton meet on Saturday with just three points between them at the foot of League One.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle defender and captain Danny Devine appeals for a decision with his hands in the air at the Caledonian Stadium, Inverness.
Caley Thistle skipper Danny Devine. Image: SNS.
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Caley Thistle captain Danny Devine has praised his team-mates for meeting the administration-hit club’s League One survival fight head-on.

The centre-half replaced Billy Mckay as the skipper in October when the striker became the player assistant-boss to Scott Kellacher.

Devine, who was already the vice-captain, is ready to face another club with off-the-field issues on Saturday.

Rock-bottom Dumbarton, who are also in administration, visit the Caledonian Stadium just three points behind ICT, who are ninth, and nine points behind Annan Athletic, who they visit next weekend.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle defender and captain Danny Devine during a warm-up session at the Caledonian Stadium, Inverness.
Inverness defender Danny Devine is all set to face Dumbarton. Image: SNS.

While administrators seek to secure a buyer, the players have delivered four league wins in the past few months to blast through the 15-point penalty they and Dumbarton were hit with.

The relegation rivals have a similar record over the past two months and Devine explained the squad, consisting of many youngsters, have impressed in their approach.

Sons and ICT in a battle for survival

And, after losing 4-1 to Cove Rangers last week, Devine is determined to restore some winning form.

He said: “When your back’s against the wall, teams can find really unite and come together.

“Fair play to Dumbarton, because they have taken administration in their stride, and picked up some really useful results, the same as we have.

“It’s going to be another tough one on Saturday, but I know we’re more than capable and more than ready for it.

“We’re looking upwards. There is no point in us looking behind us. We need to focus on ourselves, and that’s what we have been doing even since the club went into administration.

“The boys have handled it all so well. Hopefully we can get back on the horse and get another win this weekend.

“We’ve a young squad and we will be inconsistent at times, but our aim is to find that consistency. We want to put a string of wins together.

“Hopefully we can make up for last week and try to put on a bit of a show if we can.”

Fans’ backing making a difference

The attendance leap between the visit of Cove in September compared to last weekend was an increase of almost 500 to just below 2,000.

Devine, who won the Scottish Cup with ICT almost 10 years ago, has been blown away with the feedback from the fans as they rally round the team.

He said: “Fans coming back is a big thing for us, especially in the situation the club is in right now.

“It’s good they want to come and watch us play. I hope we didn’t put them off at the weekend.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle captain Danny Devine applauds his team's fans after the SPFL League One game against Annan Athletic on October 19, 2024, at the Caledonian Stadium, Inverness.
Caley Jags captain Danny Devine appreciates the fans’ support. Image: SNS.

“I know some fans booed us – and we probably deserved it. We were miles off it, while Cove were excellent.

“The vast majority of fans are really supporting us and seeing what we’re trying to do.

“We go and speak to the fans (in the stadium’s Bar 94) after the home games now, which is something the manager has added since he’s come in.

“It’s good to get their thoughts and talk about football and other stuff. It’s good for the players to stay in touch with the fans.”

Comeback wins boosted confidence

Just two days after replacing Duncan Ferguson in the hot-seat, Kellacher’s debut game in charge ended in a 3-1 loss at Dumbarton.

However, the Caley Jags were soon winning – including two notable victories from losing positions on the road, according to Devine.

He added: “Since the manager has come in, we’ve been picking up a good number of wins.

“We played Cove away when they were on a bit of a run, and we came from behind to win, as we did at Montrose. Those games gave the boys a wee bit of confidence that we needed.

“Even although we have such a young group, coming back to win at those tough places showed we have plenty of character and fight in our team.

“Our confidence might have taken a knock at the weekend by losing to Cove, but I know these boys and we’ve put it behind us and we’re looking forward to taking on Dumbarton.”

Danny Devine, right, and his Inverness Caledonian Thistle team-mate Remi Savage are challenged by Cove Rangers' attacker Mitch Megginson during the SPFL League One game at the Balmoral Stadium, Aberdeen, on November 9, 2024.
Danny Devine, right, and his Caley Thistle team-mate Remi Savage are challenged by Cove Rangers’ attacker Mitch Megginson. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Devine: We’re still doing job we love

Devine and his central defensive partner Remi Savage are key figures for the side, with no experience to cover those positions should injuries and suspensions kick in.

The captain hopes luck remains on their side when it comes to being fit and available.

He said: “It is difficult, but circumstances dictate that. We have to get on with it.

“At the end of the day, we’re doing a job we love, so we can’t complain too much.

“Touch wood, we’ve been lucky in a sense because we’ve not had too many major injuries, although losing Jake Davidson (with a long-term knee injury) was a tough one.

“Apart from that, the boys are fit and raring to go. Hopefully we can keep plugging away and see where it takes us.”

