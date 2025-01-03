Highland League: EVERY game previewed as Clachnacuddin land Greg Morrison on pre-contract; Strathspey Thistle secure Filip Franczak and Euan Storrier and weather hits fixtures

Clachnacuddin boss Conor Gethins believes Greg Morrison can help them improve again next season after securing the attacker on a pre-contract agreement.

Morrison’s deal with Rothes is up at the end of the season and he has now committed himself to the Lilywhites for next term, unless a deal is agreed for him to move before then.

The 26-year-old’s career began at Ross County and he has also featured for Dumbarton and Elgin City in the SPFL.

In the Breedon Highland League Morrison played for Brora Rangers from 2019 until 2021 and helped them win two league titles and the North of Scotland Cup, before switching to Rothes, who he also helped to win the North Cup.

Gethins said: “Greg is someone that can help us improve again next season.

“Everywhere he’s been he’s won things and been part of teams that have progressed and have had success. That’s what we want to do.

“Greg will bring a real presence to our side, he’s very physical and has a great touch.

“He can play in any position really, Greg has had a few offers but he made it clear he wants to sign for Clach which is good for us.

“That shows we’re moving in the right direction if somebody of his quality is wanting to be part of things.

“Greg will add another dimension to our team and that can only bode well for us.”

On Saturday Clach are scheduled to host Huntly at Grant Street Park, however the game will have to pass a 9.30am pitch inspection.

The Lilywhites are without Daniel Rae and Josh Meekings, while Michael Clark, Cameron Heslop, Fraser Hobday and Jamie Michie are missing for the Black and Golds.

Strathspey retain Franczak and Storrier

Elsewhere, Strathspey Thistle’s trip to Formartine United was postponed due to snow – but the Grantown Jags have signed full-back Filip Franczak on a permanent basis and extended goalkeeper Euan Storrier’s loan until the end of the season.

Franczak, 18, joined on loan from Forfar Athletic in September, but now moved to Strathspey on a contract until the summer of 2026.

Storrier, 25, signed on loan from Buckie Thistle in August and will stay at Seafield Park for the remainder of the campaign.

Manager Ryan Esson said: “I knew what type of player Filip was and I knew he could do a job for us.

“He’s done really well and the club has done very well to sign him permanently. It allows us to build for the future.

“We want to put a solid base in place to allow us to build in the seasons ahead and I’m hopeful that we’re going in the right direction.

“Filip and I have spoken about what he needs to work on, but in the time he’s been here he’s been improving all the time with playing games.

“It’s good that Euan will be staying with us, overall he has done well for us since he’s been here.”

News from around the Highland League

Meanwhile, Lossiemouth’s Grant Park meeting with Forres Mechanics is set to beat the weather.

The Coasters could hand a debut to defender Matthew Nicol who was recently signed from Islavale but longer term absentees Ryan Farquhar and Baylee Campbell remain sidelined.

Matt Jamieson and Calum Howarth are out for the Can-Cans, who have extended the loan of Inverness Caledonian Thistle defender Sam Nixon until the end of the season.

Nairn County’s game against Turriff United at Station Park is subject to a 9.30am pitch inspection.

If it goes ahead the Wee County will be without Jack Walker and Ross Hardie who have returned to their parent clubs Caley Thistle and Brora Rangers respectively.

Nairn have extended Ali Morrison’s loan from Ross County until the end of the season, however he misses this fixture, but Kenny McKenzie returns.

Turra are without Timi Fatona, James Chalmers, Ewan Clark, Max Foster and Jack McKenzie but Archie Gibson is available again.

Inverurie Locos v Rothes at Harlaw Park and Keith v Brora Rangers at Kynoch Park were postponed due to snow.

Dee can’t afford more slip-ups

Banks o’ Dee co-manager Paul Lawson believes they can’t afford to drop any more points in their bid to challenge for the Breedon Highland League title.

The Aberdeen outfit are set to face Fraserburgh at Spain Park on Saturday. The game is subject to a 9am inspection, but Dee are confident if they clear the snow from the pitch it will be playable.

Last weekend’s 0-0 draw with Inverurie Locos means third-placed Banks o’ Dee are nine points behind leaders Brechin City and seven adrift of Brora Rangers in second.

All three sides have 15 games left and Lawson said: “We can’t afford to drop more points, last Saturday was a disappointment with the way it panned out.

“We want to keep the pressure on as much as we can. For us it’s about doing our bit and then seeing what happens elsewhere.

“We’ve spoken about progressing year on year and if we could be in the top three that would be progression, however we make no secret about wanting to challenge.

“In order to do that we need to look after ourselves and make sure we don’t drop more points.”

Beagrie wants Broch sharpness

Jamie Beagrie was Fraserburgh’s hero last weekend as he netted late on to secure a 3-2 win against Clachnacuddin.

Having been pegged back from 2-0 up to 2-2, the 33-year-old midfielder wants the Broch to make things easier for themselves going forward.

Beagrie added: “This season has been frustrating, we’ve only lost three league games, but we’ve had a lot of draws.

“Last week probably summed our season up in a lot of ways. Ideally you win the game without needing to score a 90th minute winner.

“In some ways even though we’d won it didn’t feel like three points because we knew the game shouldn’t have panned out as it did.”

Goodall looks to maintain derby record

Buckie Thistle’s Marcus Goodall is desperate to continue his impressive derby record against Deveronvale.

The local rivals are set to meet on Saturday at Victoria Park in the Breedon Highland League, although the match is subject to a 10am pitch inspection.

Since signing for his hometown team in November 2019 Goodall has never been on the losing side when the Jags have faced the Banffers.

The 22-year-old midfielder said: “I’ve never lost against Deveronvale and I’m desperate to keep that up.

“However, it won’t be easy because Deveronvale have done well this season.

“But I also think form goes out the window in these games. It’s a cliche, but whoever wants it more on the day wins these games so we need to be the hungrier team.

“Buckie-Deveronvale games are always big games, when the fixtures come out the first two games I always look for are the Vale games.”

Vale out to change record

Deveronvale’s last win in this fixture was in March 2018, but manager Garry Wood is hoping they can end that barren run.

Wood is also seeking a better display than in the reverse fixture at Princess Royal Park when Buckie triumphed 7-1.

He said: “It’s a derby so the stakes are high, Buckie turned us over last time and we’re looking to try to rectify that.

“We’re on a good run of form and we go into the game with confidence.

“I’d say there are three games where we haven’t performed this season. At home to Buckie was one of those games and we’ll look to rectify that this time.

“We’ve ended a few bad runs against certain clubs this season. It had been a few years since we’d beaten Brora or got a point away at Fraserburgh and I’m all for trying to change these records.”