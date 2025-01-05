Alfie Bavidge on his hopes for Caley Thistle loan spell and how his father Martin convinced him it was the right move

Alfie Bavidge is determined to deliver a healthy return of goals as he follows in his father’s footsteps at Caley Thistle.

With the old man, Martin, watching in the stands, the young Aberdeen striker took just 15 minutes to set the ball rolling on his half-season loan with the Highlanders.

The 18-year-old’s touch, movement and intelligence on the ball shone in a fine debut display, but hitting the back of the net is Bavidge’s big priority.

A shortage of goals has been a major hindrance for Caley Jags this season, particularly during Duncan Ferguson’s spell in charge – with just 20 in 19 games so far.

Bavidge, who has had previous loans with Kelty Hearts and Ayr United, said: “It was a big game for us to go and win and I was just glad I could go out and help the team.

“I’m buzzing after that.

“Aberdeen just want me to go out and get games and the manager here hasn’t put too much pressure on me – he just wants goals!

“That’s what I love doing best and hopefully I can bring them to the team.”

Following in his father’s footsteps

Martin Bavidge enjoyed four memorable seasons with Caley Jags, linking up with the likes of Dennis Wyness, Barry Robson and Barry Wilson.

While never prolific, he managed 19 goals in that time and made a late appearance in the famous February 2000 triumph over John Barnes’ Celtic.

With dad’s backing, Bavidge – with five appearances for the Aberdeen first team to date – knew it was the right move for him as he works towards a Dons breakthrough.

He said: “There was interest in me from Caley Thistle in the summer and I knew it was a great club and a great option for me.

“It was difficult at Ayr, but it was a good team down there. I just want to get games and I think this is the right place for me to do that.

“Even just looking at the performance today, they play really good football and I obviously got my goal so this is definitely the right place at this stage in my career.

“Speaking to my dad about it, he couldn’t recommend it highly enough.

“When the chance did come eventually, it came quite quickly for me – and it was quite an easy decision for me.

“Dad’s time here was definitely part of my thinking in coming here.

“First of all, I’m thinking about the football, the club and league, but I was able to ask dad about Caley Thistle and with the way he spoke about his time there, and what I might experience, it was quite an easy decision.

“I think he’s quite pleased I’m retracing his footsteps!

“He came to one of the Caley Thistle games not too long ago and felt it would be a really good fit for me, in terms of the style of play and the standards here.

“It was good to be playing in front of him here – and great to make a scoring start.

“You always have to have confidence as a footballer and I was just thinking before the game that I had to try to make things happen.

“I’m glad I could in the end.”