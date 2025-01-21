Queen of the South 3-2 Caley Thistle: Scott Kellacher reaction as ex-ICT striker Adams Brooks bags a brace in Dumfries defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Queen of the South 3-2 Caley Thistle: Scott Kellacher reaction as ex-ICT striker Adams Brooks bags a brace in Dumfries defeat

Alfie Bavidge continues his hot scoring streak for Inverness - but it's a former Caley Jags man, who helps the Doonhamers take the points.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness Caledonian Thistle head coach Scott Kellacher speaks to a member of his coaching staff.
Caley Jags manager Scott Kellacher. Image: DC Thomson

Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher admits Adam Brooks was too hot to handle as the former ICT striker’s double helped Queen of the South score a 3-2 win.

It’s a result which keeps administration-hit Inverness in ninth position in League One, still four points behind Annan Athletic, who they defeated 3-0 at the weekend.

In a rescheduled game after being weather-hit in November, Alfie Bavidge’s third successive goal since arriving on loan from Aberdeen was wiped out by Brooks inside the first 12 minutes.

Brooks, who was released when administration hit ICT in October, fired the Dumfries side ahead early in the second half.

Keith Bray levelled for ICT, but substitute Jordan Allan, who replaced Brooks, clinched the points with 11 minutes to go.

Queens, who are League One’s strongest home club, with just one Palmerston defeat in the league all season, now only trail fourth-placed Alloa Athletic on goal difference.

Former Caley Jags striker Adam Brooks scored two for Queen of the South. Image: Peter Paul/caleyjags.com

‘Felt the tide had turned at 2-2’

ICT head coach Kellacher was left to consider what could have been as Brooks hit the headlines.

He said: “I don’t know how many times you see a former player score against their former teams.

“It is frustrating as we can do better in terms of defending the goals, but Adam has taken his chances. They will be delighted with Adam getting two in their win.

“I felt when we scored to make it 2-2, the tide had turned a bit.

“We scored two goals here tonight, but they scored their goals quickly afterwards. That’s frustrating. We need to be more switched on for those five or 10 minutes after scoring.

“We need to be more solid and compact, but we will deal with these balls into our box better. Scoring two here can win you games here. They’re a really good footballing side.”

Keith Bray’s goal looked to have earned a draw for Caley Thistle – but Queen of the South went on to win 3-2. Image: Jasperimage.

‘It was like a basketball game’ – boss

And Kellacher felt it was a good game for the neutral as the rivals went toe-to-toe, looking for the victory.

He said: “It felt like a basketball game, which is good as you want to see both teams go for it. It can be exciting, but we have not come out on the right side of the result, which is frustrating.

“We could have been better in both boxes, given the chances we had to score more and the chances we had to defend.

“The boys overall are giving us everything and a draw here might have been a fair result, but Queens got their third goal, which they will be delighted with.

“It was a frustrating night. It has been a hard few days after being at Annan (for a 3-0 win) at the weekend. It has maybe taken its toll a wee bit, but we’re not looking for excuses.

“We will dust ourselves down and look forward to going to Alloa on Saturday – that’s all we can do.”

