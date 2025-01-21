Queen of the South 3-2 Caley Thistle: Scott Kellacher reaction as ex-ICT striker Adams Brooks bags a brace in Dumfries defeat

Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher admits Adam Brooks was too hot to handle as the former ICT striker’s double helped Queen of the South score a 3-2 win.

It’s a result which keeps administration-hit Inverness in ninth position in League One, still four points behind Annan Athletic, who they defeated 3-0 at the weekend.

In a rescheduled game after being weather-hit in November, Alfie Bavidge’s third successive goal since arriving on loan from Aberdeen was wiped out by Brooks inside the first 12 minutes.

Brooks, who was released when administration hit ICT in October, fired the Dumfries side ahead early in the second half.

Keith Bray levelled for ICT, but substitute Jordan Allan, who replaced Brooks, clinched the points with 11 minutes to go.

Queens, who are League One’s strongest home club, with just one Palmerston defeat in the league all season, now only trail fourth-placed Alloa Athletic on goal difference.

‘Felt the tide had turned at 2-2’

ICT head coach Kellacher was left to consider what could have been as Brooks hit the headlines.

He said: “I don’t know how many times you see a former player score against their former teams.

“It is frustrating as we can do better in terms of defending the goals, but Adam has taken his chances. They will be delighted with Adam getting two in their win.

“I felt when we scored to make it 2-2, the tide had turned a bit.

“We scored two goals here tonight, but they scored their goals quickly afterwards. That’s frustrating. We need to be more switched on for those five or 10 minutes after scoring.

“We need to be more solid and compact, but we will deal with these balls into our box better. Scoring two here can win you games here. They’re a really good footballing side.”

‘It was like a basketball game’ – boss

And Kellacher felt it was a good game for the neutral as the rivals went toe-to-toe, looking for the victory.

He said: “It felt like a basketball game, which is good as you want to see both teams go for it. It can be exciting, but we have not come out on the right side of the result, which is frustrating.

“We could have been better in both boxes, given the chances we had to score more and the chances we had to defend.

“The boys overall are giving us everything and a draw here might have been a fair result, but Queens got their third goal, which they will be delighted with.

“It was a frustrating night. It has been a hard few days after being at Annan (for a 3-0 win) at the weekend. It has maybe taken its toll a wee bit, but we’re not looking for excuses.

“We will dust ourselves down and look forward to going to Alloa on Saturday – that’s all we can do.”

