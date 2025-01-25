Alloa Athletic 1-2 Caley Thistle: Scott Kellacher – ‘We’re giving ourselves a fighting chance’ to stay up

Caley Thistle manager Scott Kellacher says he’s proud of his well-travelled team and fans after their 2-1 League One victory at Alloa Athletic.

The result pulls them to within two points of eighth-placed Annan Athletic, who stormed back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Montrose in the delayed 4pm kick-off.

Keith Bray’s third goal in three outings put ICT ahead with a deadly header, which deservedly split the sides at the interval.

Cameron O’Donnell fired the Wasps level 40 seconds into the second half, but on-loan Dons midfielder Alfie Stewart sealed the win

This was ICT’s third fixture within seven days, which added up to more than 1200 miles.

Last Saturday’s vital 3-0 victory at Annan Athletic was followed by a 3-2 defeat at Queen of the South – two matches rearranged due to weather-led postponements.

Kellacher – ‘We merited the points

ICT now sit 15 points behind leaders Arbroath – which was the number of points they were docked for going into administration.

Boss Kellacher is thrilled for his team, who are playing through the pain, to deliver big results in their fight for survival.

He said: “I felt we merited the victory. We were fantastic, given what these boys have gone through the last week. I’ve never been as proud since I’ve come into the job (in October).

“I knew how hard the week would be, so to come away win two wins from three, well, I’m over the moon. I’m delighted – the players have shown massive character.

“No one has moaned, they’ve kept their heads down and looked after what we had to do.

“I am also really proud of our fans. They have travelled in their numbers all week to support us, to Annan, Dumfries and Alloa. They’ve got right behind the boys.

“I’m delighted for them and the players and for everyone at this club, because it’s been a really tough week.

“Boys are playing through the pain barrier – a lot of them are carrying knocks, but they are managing it to get through these games.”

‘Players are giving us everything’

Kellacher praised his players for not panicking when Alloa squared the match to go on and win with a quality attacking move.

He said: “We were excellent in the first half. We controlled the game and should gave gone in more comfortable than 1-0 up at half-time.

“My half-time chat didn’t go according to plan with Alloa’s quick goal in the second half, which is something we should have reacted better to in the middle of the park.

“Alloa then had a 10-15-minute spell, which we knew they would, but we regained control.

“Alfie came in from the right-hand side to get on the end of a cut-back from Paul Allan. He’s come in and set a goal up and scored one, so he’s really taken his chance.

“Overall, I felt we got our just rewards. We have a good, hard-working, honest young group of boys who are giving everything they’ve got.

“When myself, Billy Mckay and the staff took over, the conversation was that we believed we could do this – to stay up – and we’re giving ourselves a real fighting chance. We will keep chipping away and see where it takes us.”

Same ICTFC side lined up at Alloa

The same starting 11 which were edged out at Dumfries kicked off for ICT.

Alloa had not played since drawing 1-1 against Queen of the South on January 11.

They boosted their options on Friday night by signing Dundee United defender Charlie Dewar, 17, and Rangers B striker Josh Gentles, 17, on loan until the end of the season. Dewar came in for injured centre half David Mckay as their sole change.

Despite Storm Éowyn battering much of the Central Belt and surrounding areas, the Indodrill Stadium was cleared for action after fans and the ICT team travelled here with caution through plenty of snow on the A9.

Bray breaks deadlock for Inverness

After an even opening spell, the Highlanders marched ahead on 22 minutes when Bray pounced to power a header into the net from close range from a Stewart delivery.

The goal stemmed from an attack sparked by Bray, which led to a corner when Allan’s shot was diverted wide for a corner.

After goals against Annan and Queens, it takes the full-back’s tally for the season to five for the season.

Inverness were playing with clear confidence, with crisp passing on the slick synthetic surface.

Yet, ICT goalkeeper Musa Dibaga had to be alert on 32 minutes to get down to block a low drive form Kane Thomson.

Just before the break, on-loan Aberdeen forward Alfie Bavidge crashed a shot off the left post after rushing Dewar into a mistake.

Allan lines up Stewart for clincher

In the first attack of the second half, Alloa levelled.

A swift burst down the left released Luke Rankin and his delivery was tucked away by O’Donnell from close range.

The goal lifted the hosts for a spell, but Caley Thistle were soon working their way back into it.

And. on 66 minutes, Bavidge again came close to netting when he headed goalwards, but his attempt was blocked by Morgyn Neill and cleared.

A few minutes later, a fine diving save from Peter Morrison was needed to push away a net-bound header from ICT skipper Danny Devine as the visitors upped the pressure.

With 11 minutes to go, Inverrness earned their fourth win in six games when Stewart struck to guide a low drive past Morrison after a brilliant run and cross from Allan.

It was a goal worthy of winning any game and could be a big result for ICT in their quest to stay up automatically.

After a hectic week, ICT now have several days to prepare before hosting Queen of the South on Saturday.

Alloa Athletic v ICTFC ratings

ALLOA ATHLETIC (4-3-1-2): Morrison 7, Taggart 6, Neill 6, Dewar 6, Thomson 6, Scougall 6, Virtanen 6, O’Donnell 7 (Buchanan 86), Donnelly 7, Sammon 6 (McDonnell 86), Rankin 7 (Gentles 67).

Subs not used: Ogayi (GK), Graham, Cawley, Roberts, Honeyman, Mullen

CALEY THISTLE (4-3-3): Dibaga 6, Nolan 6, Savage 6, Devine 6, Bray 7, Stewart 6, Mackinnon 7, Gilmour 6, Allan 8, Bavidge 6, Mckay 6 (Cairns 83).

Subs not used: Rebillas (GK), Strachan, Macleod, Mackay, Thompson, Ewan.

Referee: Steven Kirkland.

Man of the match: Paul Allan.

For more Caley Thistle news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our Facebook group.