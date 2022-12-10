Ian Esslemont making the most of surprise return to football with Peterhead

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ian Esslemont had been quietly enjoying retirement until the opportunity of joining the Peterhead coaching staff came up.

The former Stonehaven manager had been out of football since leaving the junior side in 2018 but an old connection with Robertson helped pave the way for his return to the game as his assistant.

Esslemont has coaching experience with Keith, Huntly, Cove Rangers and Westdyke and was brought on board by Robertson when he took the Peterhead job, along with Jimmy Lindsay.

“Myself, John Harvey and Adrian Thomson were all at Sunnybank together and have football guys down to the Inversnecky Café every month,” said Esslemont. “We just have a chat for a couple of hours.

“I found out David was back in Aberdeen and we asked him to come down. I’ve known him since he was a young player at Aberdeen, when he helped us out doing our C Licence in about 1984.

“He came down and we had a chat. I asked him what he was going to be doing with himself and he said he was going to be looking about for something in football.

“I said if I could help in any way, I’d lend a hand. Little knowing that helping would turn into this.

“The Peterhead job came up and he texted me from his holiday in America to say he was going to put his CV in. We chatted about it and lo-and-behold, he got the job.

“He asked me to come on to his staff, along with Jimmy Lindsay. It works quite well because Jimmy has got the south-based players and myself and David look after the north-east and Dundee ones.

“It wasn’t something I expected – when you’re retired, you’re retired. But David is such an easy guy to get on with and I thought ‘I can either sit here looking at the snow, or go and help part-time at a League One club’.

“It gives me a sense of purpose again and it’s something I’ve always enjoyed. In reality this is the final thing; to work for a League One club is a box ticked.

“I’ve coached since 1984, so it’s been a long journey.”

The trio have come in when Peterhead are in a bind, with a gap opened up between themselves, Clyde and the rest of League One.

But Esslemont cannot fault the players for the application they have shown in a short time working under the new coaching team.

“Once we’re in and we’ve got our feet under the desk, it’s about getting the players to play for you,” he added.

“Their attitude so far has been absolutely first class, the entire squad. Even though we’ve only had a few sessions, they’ve already picked up what the manager wants on the park.”

“They have to get to used to what me and Jimmy want from them on the training park too.

“Being where we are, it’s a hard job but David is up for it. We do disagree (as a coaching staff) but the manager likes that.

“It’s about trust as well. It’s a very good trio.”