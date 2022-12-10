Ian Esslemont making the most of surprise return to football with Peterhead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ian Esslemont making the most of surprise return to football with Peterhead

By Jamie Durent
December 10, 2022, 6:00 am
Ian Esslemont takes the warm-up ahead of Peterhead's game with Kelty Hearts. Image: Duncan Brown
Ian Esslemont takes the warm-up ahead of Peterhead's game with Kelty Hearts. Image: Duncan Brown

Ian Esslemont had been quietly enjoying retirement until the opportunity of joining the Peterhead coaching staff came up.

The former Stonehaven manager had been out of football since leaving the junior side in 2018 but an old connection with Robertson helped pave the way for his return to the game as his assistant.

Esslemont has coaching experience with Keith, Huntly, Cove Rangers and Westdyke and was brought on board by Robertson when he took the Peterhead job, along with Jimmy Lindsay.

“Myself, John Harvey and Adrian Thomson were all at Sunnybank together and have football guys down to the Inversnecky Café every month,” said Esslemont. “We just have a chat for a couple of hours.

“I found out David was back in Aberdeen and we asked him to come down. I’ve known him since he was a young player at Aberdeen, when he helped us out doing our C Licence in about 1984.

David Robertson at Balmoor Stadium. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“He came down and we had a chat. I asked him what he was going to be doing with himself and he said he was going to be looking about for something in football.

“I said if I could help in any way, I’d lend a hand. Little knowing that helping would turn into this.

“The Peterhead job came up and he texted me from his holiday in America to say he was going to put his CV in. We chatted about it and lo-and-behold, he got the job.

“He asked me to come on to his staff, along with Jimmy Lindsay. It works quite well because Jimmy has got the south-based players and myself and David look after the north-east and Dundee ones.

“It wasn’t something I expected – when you’re retired, you’re retired. But David is such an easy guy to get on with and I thought ‘I can either sit here looking at the snow, or go and help part-time at a League One club’.

“It gives me a sense of purpose again and it’s something I’ve always enjoyed. In reality this is the final thing; to work for a League One club is a box ticked.

“I’ve coached since 1984, so it’s been a long journey.”

David Robertson in conversation with his backroom staff Ian Esslemont, Jimmy Lindsay and physio Donal Gallagher during the 3-0 defeat to Kelty Hearts. Image: Duncan Brown
David Robertson in conversation with his backroom staff Ian Esslemont, Jimmy Lindsay and physio Donal Gallagher during the 3-0 defeat to Kelty Hearts. Image: Duncan Brown

The trio have come in when Peterhead are in a bind, with a gap opened up between themselves, Clyde and the rest of League One.

But Esslemont cannot fault the players for the application they have shown in a short time working under the new coaching team.

“Once we’re in and we’ve got our feet under the desk, it’s about getting the players to play for you,” he added.

“Their attitude so far has been absolutely first class, the entire squad. Even though we’ve only had a few sessions, they’ve already picked up what the manager wants on the park.”

“They have to get to used to what me and Jimmy want from them on the training park too.

“Being where we are, it’s a hard job but David is up for it. We do disagree (as a coaching staff) but the manager likes that.

“It’s about trust as well. It’s a very good trio.”

Peterhead: David Robertson hopes to maintain Blue Toon’s links with his former club Aberdeen

