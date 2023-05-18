Former Aberdeen midfielder Kieran Gibbons joins Peterhead

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead have signed former Aberdeen reserve captain Kieran Gibbons on a two-year deal.

The 28 year-old midfielder, who also played for Livingston, East Kilbride, East Stirlingshire, has agreed to move to the Blue Toon after his contract with Open Goal Broomhill expired.

Peterhead co-manager Ryan Strachan is delighted to have Gibbons, who won the SPFL Reserve League with the young Dons in 2015, on board at Balmoor.

He said: “Kieran is a player who has come highly recommended by our scouting network and having played against him many times, his positional education, composure and drive is something that can help our group.

“He’s had an unlucky time with injury but is at a good age and the right mentality to kick on in the off-season.”

Gibbons is excited for his new challenge with the Blue Toon who are bidding to win promotion back to League One following their relegation.

He said: “I have heard good things about the club from boys that have been here previously.

“It’s renowned in football for being well run and supported.

“As soon as I spoke to Ryan and Jordon (Brown) I knew it was the only place I wanted to go.

“I used to play here at Balmoor with Aberdeen reserves and have good memories from those days.

“Hopefully I can make some more good times here for me and the team as we challenge for promotion.”