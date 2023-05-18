Former Aberdeen midfielder Kieran Gibbons joins Peterhead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Aberdeen midfielder Kieran Gibbons joins Peterhead

Open Goal Broomhill midfielder will move to the Blue Toon on a two-year deal.

By Paul Third
Former East Kilbride midfielder Kieran Gibbons, right, has joined Peterhead.
Former East Kilbride midfielder Kieran Gibbons, right, has joined Peterhead.

Peterhead have signed former Aberdeen reserve captain Kieran Gibbons on a two-year deal.

The 28 year-old midfielder, who also played for Livingston, East Kilbride, East Stirlingshire, has agreed to move to the Blue Toon after his contract with Open Goal Broomhill expired.

Peterhead co-manager Ryan Strachan is delighted to have Gibbons, who won the SPFL Reserve League with the young Dons in 2015, on board at Balmoor.

He said: “Kieran is a player who has come highly recommended by our scouting network and having played against him many times, his positional education, composure and drive is something that can help our group.

“He’s had an unlucky time with injury but is at a good age and the right mentality to kick on in the off-season.”

Gibbons is excited for his new challenge with the Blue Toon who are bidding to win promotion back to League One following their relegation.

He said: “I have heard good things about the club from boys that have been here previously.

“It’s renowned in football for being well run and supported.

“As soon as I spoke to Ryan and Jordon (Brown) I knew it was the only place I wanted to go.

“I used to play here at Balmoor with Aberdeen reserves and have good memories from those days.

“Hopefully I can make some more good times here for me and the team as we challenge for promotion.”

