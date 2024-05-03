Peterhead making sure they are familiar with all of their potential rivals ahead of play-offs

Peterhead are leaving nothing to chance as they wait to discover who they will face in next week’s play-off semi-finals.

The Blue Toon complete their League Two campaign on Saturday with a game against third-placed Dumbarton at Balmoor Stadium.

But with just two points separating second from fourth, and with the League One play-off contenders Annan Athletic and Stirling Albion separated only by goal difference, no side in League Two knows who they will face in the semi-final next week.

Blue Toon co-manager Jordon Brown said: “We know we are in the play-offs, but we don’t know who we are playing. We might play the same team on Tuesday, but we just don’t know.

“We could play any one of four teams as it stands.

“We’ve prepared since January for the play-offs.

“Annan play Stirling on Saturday and we’ll have someone watching that game.

“We’ve just played Spartans, and now we’re playing Dumbarton, so we will know what we are up against.

“Everyone is in the same position as us and timing is a bit surreal and awkward, but hopefully we can secure second on Saturday and ensure we’re at home next Saturday as well.”

Late goals speak volumes of Blue Toon spirit

The Blue Toon remain in control of their own destiny after Robert Ward’s injury-time equaliser earned them a point in a 2-2 draw at Spartans.

Ward’s goal maintained a remarkable run of late goals for the club this season.

Peterhead have scored nine goals between the 80th and 89th minute and scored a further 12 in the 90th minute or beyond.

The Late Late Show…

Goals scored 80'-89' = 9

Goals scored 90'+ = 12

Total league Goals scored – 56 (31 h 25 a)

Percentage scored at 80'+ – 37.5% (21) pic.twitter.com/jpkPciqjqE — Peterhead FC (@pfcofficial) April 28, 2024

Brown believes the feat speaks volumes about the character of the squad.

He said: “It’s not as if we’ve scored those late goals when we’ve been 3-0 down or 3-0 up. It has been key goals at key times.

“Saturday was a case in point as that goal took us from fourth back up to second place and put matters back in our own hands.

“We’d love to be comfortable in games or for these goals to be winners, but the spirit and momentum in the group is great and everyone is really excited about the next couple of weeks.”

Intense fight for second place will serve side well for play-offs

Ward’s goal was vital and ensures Peterhead can secure second place if they avoid defeat to Dumbarton at Balmoor on Saturday.

Brown believes having something at stake on the final day will ensure the players are ready for next week’s knockout phase.

He said: “People from outside maybe look at the division and think nobody wants to finish second – but the race is still going because of how competitive the league is.

“There genuinely are no easy games and every point is fought to the end for.

“On Saturday our fate is in our own hands, but it will be just as tough as every other week has been.

“The intensity is a good thing. We’ve been in a situation before where we’ve qualified for play-offs with four or five games to go and we’ve faced some meaningless games.

“But it hasn’t been like that at all. We feel we’ve been the second best team in the league and we want to secure that before hopefully facing two further weeks of hard work with the aim of getting to where we want to be.”

Andy McCarthy is a doubt after suffering a thigh injury in the draw at Spartans last week.

Brown said: “Rory McAllister and Joe McKee came off the bench on Saturday and it was good to see them get some minutes, while Scott Ross played his first match in a couple of months and got through the 90 minutes unscathed.

“We’ve tried to freshen the squad up when we can to make sure everyone is ready for the play-offs.”