Peterhead captain Jason Brown back to bolster promotion bid

Blue Toon skipper back in the fold after missing more than two months with an ankle ligament injury

By Paul Third
Peterhead captain Jason Brown
Peterhead captain Jason Brown. Image: SNS.

Peterhead captain Jason Brown is ready to play his part in the push for promotion to League One after putting months of injury woe behind him.

The central defender’s last game for the club was the 3-1 win against Dumbarton on January 9 with an ankle ligament injury keeping him on the sidelines for more than two months.

Having been on the bench in the last two matches fit-again Brown is pleased to finally put his injury behind him.

He said: “It’s been a tough couple of months to say the least but hopefully it’s all behind me now and I can concentrate on getting back in the team.

“Some people say you are better to have a break than a ligament injury and it certainly feels that way after this but hopefully it’s all behind me now.”

Brown’s bravery may have been costly

Jason Brown limped off in the 3-1 win against Dumbarton on January 9. Image: Duncan Brown

The Blue Toon skipper played through the pain for three games at the turn of the year but fears in hindsight the decision may have made the injury he suffered worse.

He said: “Before we played Ayr United at the end of November I blocked a Joe McKee shot in training in Dundee and twisted my ankle.

“It settled down after a couple of weeks and I came back and played against Elgin at the end of December.

“I tried to play through for a couple of weeks but limped off in the Dumbarton game in January.

“I went for a scan and found I’d ruptured the ligament completely off my bone which isn’t great.

“The physio doesn’t know when it happened as there was the training injury then the three games I played when I came back.

“I found this out in the third week in January and here we are coming towards the end of March and I’m only just coming back.”

Momentum is key for the Blue Toon in play-off race

In his absence Brown’s Peterhead team-mates have been fighting to secure second place behind champions-elect Stenhousemuir, who host the Blue Toon on Saturday.

With seven games remaining Brown insists the squad is now firmly focused on securing runners-up spot for the play-offs as they bid to finish a challenging season with promotion.

He said: “The managers and the boys have been great and I’m looking forward to getting back and some minutes under my belt again.

“I don’t make a very good spectator and it’s been hard to watch the guys giving everything and you can’t help on the pitch.

“All season if you look at our team we’ve not had much luck on the injury front.

“It’s not an excuse but we’ve missed big players through different stages of the season and you can count on one hand the games we’ve played the same team two weeks running.

“It has been a frustrating time but we’re still second in the league and we feel we’re hitting form again.

“It’s been a really good effort from everyone over the course of a tough season.

“The main aim now is to build momentum in these final seven games.

“We were outstanding against East Fife last weekend and should have been two or three up against them.

“They had one chance in the game and took it before defending well in the second half.

“We feel we’re starting to build momentum for these last games and our eyes are on securing that second spot for the play-offs.”

