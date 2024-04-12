Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown: Fighting spirit will serve Blue Toon well in play-offs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown: Fighting spirit will serve Blue Toon well in play-offs

A play-off berth in League Two is within Peterhead's grasp as the season enters the home straight.

By Paul Third
Peterhead player/co-manager Jordon Brown in a League Two match.
Peterhead player/co-manager Jordon Brown in a League Two match. Image: Duncan Brown.

Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown believes his side’s fighting spirit will be crucial as they close in on a play-off berth.

The Blue Toon showed their never-say-die attitude again as they netted an injury-time equaliser in the 2-2 draw at Bonnyrigg Rose last weekend.

The point keeps Brown and Ryan Strachan’s side in second place, ahead of Dumbarton on goal difference in League Two, with fourth-placed Spartans two points behind.

With four games remaining in the campaign, in-form East Fife in fifth place have mounted a late push for play-off spot, but Brown is focused on securing the runners-up place behind champions Stenhousemuir.

He said: “We’re holding on to second place at the moment, which is our ultimate aim.

“This team doesn’t give up and we’ve shown that all season.

“We’ve got leaders right through the team, and when you have quality like Peter Pawlett and Rory McAllister, you know you have a chance.”

‘You need form going into the play-offs’

Peterhead’s Rory McAllister netted an injury-time equaliser at Bonnyrigg Rose. Image: Duncan Brown.

The late show at New Dundas Park was not the first time Peterhead have left it late this season, but Brown is not surprised at seeing the players dig deep for a point in difficult positions.

The co-manager believes the same battling qualities will be required in the play-offs.

He said: “We’ve built a strong group. There was a huge turnover in the summer and the character off the pitch is strong.

“You need form going into the play-offs and if you can’t win games, you don’t want to lose them.

“We’re aware we haven’t won away from home this year, but in the conditions we faced, it was a good point.

“We’ve said all season no-one is going to weaken this team.

“We’re hoping Danny Strachan isn’t out too long. Andy McCarthy may be a bit longer, but he is a key player for us.

“It has allowed us to give some boys key minutes and we want everyone at their peak going into the play-offs – it would be a disaster if we didn’t get there.”

Peterhead aiming for back-to-back wins at Balmoor

The Blue Toon return to Balmoor this weekend as they face a Forfar Athletic side still with work to do to secure their league status for next season.

Peterhead rallied from 3-0 down to secure a point in a thrilling 3-3 draw on February 17 thanks to Alfie Stewart’s equaliser in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

But Forfar savoured a victory on their last visit to the Blue Toon, running out 2-1 winners on December 23.

Having beaten Clyde 4-1 in their last home outing two weeks ago, Brown is looking for a repeat performance against Ray McKinnon’s side.

He said: “Forfar are still in the mix, so they will come up fired up. They won against us before Christmas, which we were really disappointed about.

“We need to build on the Clyde win, add some goals and be a bit more solid at the back again.”

