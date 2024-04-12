Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown: Fighting spirit will serve Blue Toon well in play-offs

Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown believes his side’s fighting spirit will be crucial as they close in on a play-off berth.

The Blue Toon showed their never-say-die attitude again as they netted an injury-time equaliser in the 2-2 draw at Bonnyrigg Rose last weekend.

The point keeps Brown and Ryan Strachan’s side in second place, ahead of Dumbarton on goal difference in League Two, with fourth-placed Spartans two points behind.

With four games remaining in the campaign, in-form East Fife in fifth place have mounted a late push for play-off spot, but Brown is focused on securing the runners-up place behind champions Stenhousemuir.

He said: “We’re holding on to second place at the moment, which is our ultimate aim.

“This team doesn’t give up and we’ve shown that all season.

“We’ve got leaders right through the team, and when you have quality like Peter Pawlett and Rory McAllister, you know you have a chance.”

‘You need form going into the play-offs’

The late show at New Dundas Park was not the first time Peterhead have left it late this season, but Brown is not surprised at seeing the players dig deep for a point in difficult positions.

The co-manager believes the same battling qualities will be required in the play-offs.

He said: “We’ve built a strong group. There was a huge turnover in the summer and the character off the pitch is strong.

“You need form going into the play-offs and if you can’t win games, you don’t want to lose them.

“We’re aware we haven’t won away from home this year, but in the conditions we faced, it was a good point.

“We’ve said all season no-one is going to weaken this team.

“We’re hoping Danny Strachan isn’t out too long. Andy McCarthy may be a bit longer, but he is a key player for us.

“It has allowed us to give some boys key minutes and we want everyone at their peak going into the play-offs – it would be a disaster if we didn’t get there.”

Peterhead aiming for back-to-back wins at Balmoor

The Blue Toon return to Balmoor this weekend as they face a Forfar Athletic side still with work to do to secure their league status for next season.

Peterhead rallied from 3-0 down to secure a point in a thrilling 3-3 draw on February 17 thanks to Alfie Stewart’s equaliser in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

But Forfar savoured a victory on their last visit to the Blue Toon, running out 2-1 winners on December 23.

Having beaten Clyde 4-1 in their last home outing two weeks ago, Brown is looking for a repeat performance against Ray McKinnon’s side.

He said: “Forfar are still in the mix, so they will come up fired up. They won against us before Christmas, which we were really disappointed about.

“We need to build on the Clyde win, add some goals and be a bit more solid at the back again.”