Peterhead’s Rory McAllister determined to contribute as a player and a coach

He’s taking on increased responsibility as a coach – but Rory McAllister insists he still wants to contribute as a Peterhead player.

The 37-year-old striker is going to be working with the Blue Toon’s attackers this season as part of Ryan Strachan and Jordon Brown’s coaching staff.

However, McAllister, who has netted more than 200 goals for the Buchan club and more than 300 in his career, also believes he still has something to offer as a player.

The former Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Cove Rangers and Montrose marksman says he is ready to fight it out with fellow frontmen Kieran Shanks and Ben Armour for a place in Peterhead’s attack.

McAllister said: “I still want to play. I want to help as a coach as well, but playing is still a big priority for me.

“But I want to help Kieran, Ben and the other attacking players get better, that’s part of my role now.

“However, I still want to have a role as a player and I’m ready to compete for a place.

“Kieran, Ben and myself will be competing for the number nine spot and the managers have always said whoever is doing the best will play.

“So we all know that and hopefully my old legs can keep up with the young boys.

“Coming back to pre-season, it’s probably the best I’ve felt for a few years.

“I know if I don’t do the work I won’t be able to keep up with the other boys.”

Thoughts on a future as a coach

As he looks to the future, McAllister admits coaching and management is something that appeals to him and he is pleased to be gaining experience.

He added: “Looking further down the line, I think I’d like to be a manager at some point.

“But right now it’s good working with Ryan and Jordon – they’re learning and I’m learning and we can all help each other.

“Getting experience is good. I coach my son’s team as well. I know that’s totally different, but I’m keen to learn and gain experience coaching, and you never know where that might take you in a few years.”

Peterhead are back in friendly action on Tuesday when they face Banks o’ Dee at Spain Park (7.45pm kick-off).

McAllister is set to be involved after not featuring in Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Formartine United.

He said: “Results in pre-season don’t really matter, it’s about getting minutes in the legs and being ready for the start of the season.

“That even applies to the League Cup to an extent because the games come thick and fast.

“Everyone needs to get minutes in the legs to be ready for the start of the season.

“Banks o’ Dee will another good team to play. We’ll see how we get on.

“The result doesn’t matter too much – but, as usual, I’d like to score a couple of goals.”