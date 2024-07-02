Peterhead’s Rory McAllister determined to contribute as a player and a coach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead’s Rory McAllister determined to contribute as a player and a coach

The legendary striker is taking on increased responsibility at Balmoor this season.

By Callum Law
Peterhead strike Rory McAllister in action in League Two.
Peterhead will be without striker Rory McAllister for their League Two match against Stranraer. Image: Duncan Brown.

He’s taking on increased responsibility as a coach – but Rory McAllister insists he still wants to contribute as a Peterhead player.

The 37-year-old striker is going to be working with the Blue Toon’s attackers this season as part of Ryan Strachan and Jordon Brown’s coaching staff.

However, McAllister, who has netted more than 200 goals for the Buchan club and more than 300 in his career, also believes he still has something to offer as a player.

The former Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Cove Rangers and Montrose marksman says he is ready to fight it out with fellow frontmen Kieran Shanks and Ben Armour for a place in Peterhead’s attack.

McAllister said: “I still want to play. I want to help as a coach as well, but playing is still a big priority for me.

“But I want to help Kieran, Ben and the other attacking players get better, that’s part of my role now.

“However, I still want to have a role as a player and I’m ready to compete for a place.

“Kieran, Ben and myself will be competing for the number nine spot and the managers have always said whoever is doing the best will play.

“So we all know that and hopefully my old legs can keep up with the young boys.

“Coming back to pre-season, it’s probably the best I’ve felt for a few years.

“I know if I don’t do the work I won’t be able to keep up with the other boys.”

Thoughts on a future as a coach

As he looks to the future, McAllister admits coaching and management is something that appeals to him and he is pleased to be gaining experience.

He added: “Looking further down the line, I think I’d like to be a manager at some point.

“But right now it’s good working with Ryan and Jordon – they’re learning and I’m learning and we can all help each other.

“Getting experience is good. I coach my son’s team as well. I know that’s totally different, but I’m keen to learn and gain experience coaching, and you never know where that might take you in a few years.”

Peterhead are back in friendly action on Tuesday when they face Banks o’ Dee at Spain Park (7.45pm kick-off).

Peterhead forward Rory McAllister converts a penalty in his side's eventual 3-1 Scottish Cup win over Clachncacuddin.
Peterhead’s Rory McAllister is ready to face Banks o’ Dee.

McAllister is set to be involved after not featuring in Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Formartine United.

He said: “Results in pre-season don’t really matter, it’s about getting minutes in the legs and being ready for the start of the season.

“That even applies to the League Cup to an extent because the games come thick and fast.

“Everyone needs to get minutes in the legs to be ready for the start of the season.

“Banks o’ Dee will another good team to play. We’ll see how we get on.

“The result doesn’t matter too much – but, as usual, I’d like to score a couple of goals.”

More from Peterhead FC

PRE SEASON FRIENDLY FORMARTINE V PETERHEAD PETERHEAD'S KIERAN SHANKS ON THE ATTACK
Friendlies round-up: Peterhead hope to sharpen up after draw with Formartine United
Peterhead FC player/co-manager Ryan Strachan.
North friendlies round-up: Peterhead aim for positive start against Formartine United
New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin. Image: SNS.
SPFL and SWPL fixtures revealed as Aberdeen handed Monday evening meeting against St Johnstone…
New Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin checks in at Cormack Park. Image: Aberdeen FC,
Aberdeen to face Peterhead in pre-season
2
AN 000165_18A 1992-06-10 European Championship Scotland Training ©AJL 10 June 1992 European Championship in Sweden Scotland Training
Jim McInally reflects on cherished Euro memories with Scotland
27 March 2024. Buckie Thistle FC, Victoria Park, 9 Midmar Street, Buckie, Moray, Scotland, AB56 1PP. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Buckie Thistle FC and Brechin City FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Max Barry celebrates his goal CREDIT:- JASPERIMAGE
Max Barry reveals why Peterhead was the ideal move after knocking back full-time offers
Max Barry in action for Buckie Thistle against Celtic. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Peterhead win the race to sign Buckie Thistle midfielder Max Barry
New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin says goodbye to the Elfsborg fans in his final home game.. Image: Bildbyran
Aberdeen's Premier Sports Cup fixture dates confirmed - and Jimmy Thelin's first game in…
CR0025299 Scottish League One - Peterhead (blue) v Forfar Athletic (gold), at Balmoor Stadium, Peterhead, Picture of Ben Armour. Picture by Kenny Elrick 28/11/2020
Ben Armour looks to strike up good scoring partnerships in second Peterhead spell
Cove's Cieran Dunne during the cinch Championship League game between Cove Rangers FC and Ayr Utd FC at Balmoral Stadium, Aberdeen, Scotland, on Saturday 20th August 2022 ( Photo by Dave Cowe )
Exclusive: Peterhead's new signing Cieran Dunne reveals injury issue that put his career on…

Conversation