Seb Ross hopes full-time job can bolster his part-time career at Peterhead

Winger insists his football job gives him the best of both worlds.

By Paul Third
Harry McKirdy of Hibernian and Seb Ross of Forfar compete for possession of the ball
Peterhead winger Seb Ross in action for former club Forfar. Image: Shutterstock

Peterhead winger Seb Ross believes he has found the perfect work-life balance to effectively be a full-time player at part-time level.

The former Aberdeen attacker, who moved to the Blue Toon this summer from Forfar, works with Inverurie Locos manager Dean Donaldson at his coaching school.

The 24-year-old believes working in football has given him the best of both worlds as he balances work with the part-time game.

He said: “I work with Dean and it’s really good because it means I’m effectively full-time in football.

“I’ve got a ball at my feet every day, it’s always good to see improvement in other players.

“I’ve been working with Dean for more than a year and there are players I see every week and I can see how much they’ve improved since I started.

“That’s good because it means I’m doing something right.

“Dean always wants to get the best out of everyone and wants us to put on the best sessions day in, day out and it’s a job I really enjoy.”

Ross believes his versatility will be an asset

Blue Toon co-managers Ryan Strachan and Jordon Brown have been tracking Ross for a while and the winger is relishing the chance to be part of their plans at Balmoor Stadium.

He said: “There was interest last season when I was at Forfar and coming up against Peterhead it was always difficult.

“I felt I could bring something to the team so when I spoke to the gaffers this summer it was a no-brainer to join.

“I want to add more goals to my game, I want to get on the ball in the final third and be positive and make things happen.

“If I do that then hopefully it will help us get the club to where it wants to be.”

An attacker who can play through the middle or out wide, Ross hopes his versatility will be an asset for his co-managers in the new campaign.

He said: “I don’t mind playing number 10 as that was where I played in most of my early career.

“But I’m pretty flexible and Peterhead are a team that want to get the ball down and play and you want the ball.

“You don’t want to just be standing about, you want to get on the ball and create things.

“I think I can do that, it’s a great group of boys at the club. It’s competitive for places and you need to work week-in, week-out to be in the starting 11.

“If you’re not in it then you need to be ready to make an impact when you come off the bench.

“It’s important there’s competition, you need to be at it every week, giving 100% and proving why you should be in the starting 11.

“Whether it’s goals, assists or just creating chances I want to make sure I do that.”

Clubs step-up preparations ahead of the new campaign

Peterhead’s preparations for the new season continue on Saturday with co-manager Ryan Strachan’s testimonial against Fraserburgh at Balmoor (2pm).

The countdown to the Premier Sports Cup is firmly under way with the Blue Toon, who have been placed in Group C alongside Hibernian, Queen’s Park, Kelty Hearts and Edinburgh City, getting their campaign up and running next weekend with a home match against the Spiders.

Ross said: “We want to do well in every competition, it’s a tough group but we’ll be raring to go and hopefully we can get some wins to kickstart us ahead of the league campaign.”

The Blue Toon will go into the match without midfielder Joe McKee after his departure was confirmed on Friday.

A club statement read: “We can today confirm that due to a change in personal circumstances, Joe McKee has terminated his contract with Peterhead by mutual consent.

“Joe proved to be a real asset to the club last season with his experience both on and off the pitch and all of us at Balmoor would like to thank Joe for his valued service and wish him all the very best for the future.”

Strachan’s testimonial is among a busy day of pre-season friendlies.

Ross County travel to Dudgeon Park to face Brora Rangers while Caley Thistle head to Kirkcaldy to play Raith Rovers (2pm).

Elgin City continue their preparations with a game at Highland League champions Buckie Thistle for Shaun Wood’s testimonial while Cove Rangers host Inverurie Locos (1pm).

Brechin City have a local derby against Brechin Victoria (2pm), Deveronvale host junior side Tayport (2pm), Formartine United travel to Station Park to play Forfar (2pm) while Forfar United host Turriff United (2pm).

Forres Mechanics make the short trip to Islavale (1pm), Nairn County travel to Lochee United (2pm) and Nairn St Ninan host Rothes (2pm). Strathspey Thistle face Grantown at Seafield Park.

Clach are at Fraserburgh United (2pm) while Wick Academy play Orkney at Upper Bignold Park (2.30pm).

