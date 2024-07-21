Peterhead co-boss targets progression from ‘wide open’ group; Elgin assistant irked by defensive lapses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead co-boss targets progression from ‘wide open’ group; Elgin assistant irked by defensive lapses

The Blue Toon boosted their Group C hopes by coming from behind to defeat Elgin 4-2 at Balmoor.

By Reporter
Peterhead captain Jason Brown celebrates his second goal against Elgin City. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead captain Jason Brown celebrates his second goal against Elgin City. Image: Duncan Brown.

Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown believes the Blue Toon still have an outside chance of reaching the Premier Sports Cup knock-out stages after their comeback victory over League Two rivals Elgin City.

Skipper Jason Brown scored twice in the closing stages as the Balmoor men rallied from 2-1 down to claim a valuable 4-2 win in Group C.

Following on from last week’s sobering 5-0 defeat to Queen’s Park, it was an impressive response from the Blue Toon, who are back in the mix to progress in the competition after Hibs were humbled by Kelty Hearts.

Peterhead visit Kelty on Tuesday in their penultimate group game and although the upcoming league campaign is the main focus, Brown is targeting a win to keep their last 16 hopes alive.

Jack Murray heads home for Elgin City against Peterhead. Image: Duncan Brown. 

 Brown said: “We want to be competitive at the top of our league but we also want to be competitive in all these games which we are currently taking part in.

“I think the group is now wide open with Kelty beating Hibs and we look forward to going down there on Tuesday night.

“The last time we went there myself and Ryan were in interim charge and we actually did really well that day.

“We are familiar with the place and obviously there has been some amount of change since then but we will look to be competitive while also freshening up the squad because it is a big ask the same players to go again so early in the season.”

Peterhead’s Jason Brown celebrates his goal with Jordan Armstrong and Rory McAllister. Image: Duncan Brown. 

Elgin earned a bonus point penalty shoot-out win over Kelty in midweek but they struggled at Balmoor with Peterhead much the better team in the first half.

However the hosts only had Ben Armour’s 22nd minute goal to show for their superiority, the forward bundling the ball into the net from Max Barry’s cross to claim his first goal in his second spell with the club.

Following a half time dressing down, Elgin improved after the interval and they found themselves all square in the 57th minute when Jack Murray rose highest from a corner to bullet a header past Stuart McKenzie.  The Black and Whites went in front in the 67th minute after Caleb Goldie handled in the box and Dayshonne Golding netted the resulting penalty.

Peterhead, however, showed great resilience and were back on level terms four minutes later when Goldie steered home to score his first senior goal.

From there, the home team seized the initiative and from Barry’s corner, Jason Brown headed past Tom McHale to put the Blue Toon back in front in the 79th minute. With time running out, the Peterhead captain then scored from eight yards to seal a deserved home victory.

Elgin’s Dayshonne Golding on the ball. Image: Duncan Brown. 

Elgin City assistant manager Stefan Laird is confident the Black and Whites will cut out the silly mistakes in time for the start of the new League Two season.

Laird said: “There have been too many individual errors for our liking in pre-season.

“We were very solid at the back last year and we need to get back to that but I am sure it will be a different kettle of fish when the league starts up soon.”

Laird continued: “It is difficult in this cup.

“You want to be as competitive as you can but at the same time it is the middle of pre-season and you have got to give everyone minutes.

“It is quite a false environment but obviously the real stuff starts soon and we will need to be ready to try and improve upon the good form we showed between Christmas and May last season.”

 

