Home Sport Shinty

Shinty: ‘Relentless’ Kingussie book place in Macaulay Cup final with win over Lovat

Iain Borthwick praised his players after their 4-2 success.

By Alasdair Bruce
Kingussie's Dylan Borthwick scores the first of his goals against Lovat in the Artemis MacAulay Cup semi-final at Braeview Park, Beauly. Image: Neil Paterson.
Kingussie reached the Artemis Macaulay Cup final after beating Lovat 4-2.

During an eventful 24 hours, Lovat boss Jamie Matheson turned out for the club’s second team in their 6-1 loss against their Newtonmore counterparts the previous evening but suffered a snapped Achilles.

Undeterred, he took his place in the dugout on crutches and restored Drew Howie, Fraser Heath, Callum Cruden and Lorne MacKay to the starting line-up.

Kingussie replaced the injured Thomas Borthwick with Cameron Bremner.

Savio Genini and Dylan Borthwick scored for the Kings before Graeme MacMillan countered but Dylan Borthwick’s second made it 3-1 at half-time.

Despite a bad injury, Lovat manager Jamie Matheson was able to attend the game. Image: Neil Paterson. 

Fraser Heath cut the deficit before Ruaridh Anderson made it 4-2. Kingussie keeper Rory McGregor saved Greg Matheson’s penalty before the end.

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick: “The boys were relentless in the first half, moving the ball up front and taking our goals really well.

“The second half was more even with their forwards causing us problems, so I was relieved to see Ruaridh’s goal go in.”

Holders Oban Camanachd were emphatic 8-1 winners against Glasgow Mid Argyll to set up a repeat of last year’s final.

Ross Macmillan, Matthew Sloss and Malcolm Clark all scored twice and Craig Macmillan and Daniel MacVicar the others. GMA’s Cailean MacLeod countered late on.

Oban Camanachd manager Gareth Evans: “We asked the boys for a reaction after last week’s Skye defeat and we got one, playing some fantastic shinty.

“I’m just really pleased that everyone, including our substitutes, did their jobs very well.”

Kingussie’s Ruaridh Anderson seals the win late in the second half. Image: Neil Paterson. 

Oban Camanachd’s Daniel Cameron and Lovat’s Craig Mainland were the Artemis man of the match winners from the semis.

Cabers hit top spot

Caberfeidh top the Mowi Premiership on goal difference after drawing 3-3 with Kyles Athletic.

Cabers led 3-2 at half-time through Kevin Bartlett’s penalty and goals from Gavin McLaughlin and Craig Morrison, but James Pringle, Ross Macrae and Conor Kennedy’s second half effort earned Kyles a valuable point.

Kyles player-coach Roddy Macdonald: “The boys were excellent and unlucky not to win as we had lots of pressure towards the end against a good Cabers side.

“We had 12 fit players and a substitute carrying an injury so we’re happy with the point.”

Skye maintained their 100% home record, beating Glenurquhart 3-1 to go third.

Dan MacDonald lost his marker to give Skye a three-minute lead after good play from Jamie Gillies before Oliver Black’s 25-yard counter went low into the corner of the net.

A double early in the second half won the points with Archie Millar’s solo effort from the right followed by a tidy back post finish from Jamie Gillies.

Skye lost John Gillies with a hamstring strain and Kenny Cushnie with a bruised knuckle.

Skye scorer Archie Millar: “We were slow to get going but the message at half-time from manager Willie MacDonald was to come out fighting and make a quick start to the second half and we did that.”

Archie Millar and teammate Seonaidh Macleod, along with Glen pair Alfie Macleod and Daniel Maclean, travel with the Scotland under-17 squad for this week’s Ireland tour.

Millar added: “I was there last year and I’m happy to have that experience. It’s different to shinty, played at a quicker pace, and we’re all looking forward to games against Dublin and Wexford.”

Doubles from Martin Hall and Iain Robinson and Joe Coyle’s strike helped Newtonmore win 5-2 at Lochaber. Lochaber’s Ben Delaney countered in each half.

Col Glen were surprise 3-2 Mowi National Division winners at Fort William. Lachie Shaw and Lewis Morrison had the Fort two-up, but Andrew MacVicar, Scott MacVicar and Sam Bulloch gave the visitors both points.

Glengarry retained the Camanachd Association’s Single Team Cup, beating Kilmory 5-2 after extra-time in the final. After a scoreless first half, Alex Cunningham and Nairn Jackson twice put Kilmory ahead, but Nick Dalgety’s penalty and Scott Gregory forced extra-time. Nick Dalgetty converted another penalty and went on to complete his hat-trick after Brian MacDonald’s goal.

