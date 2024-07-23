Jason Brown keen to keep chipping in with goals for Peterhead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Jason Brown keen to keep chipping in with goals for Peterhead

The Blue Toon captain is preparing to face Kelty Hearts tonight.

By Callum Law
Jason Brown celebrates scoring for Peterhead against Elgin at the weekend.
Jason Brown celebrates scoring for Peterhead against Elgin at the weekend.

Captain Jason Brown is determined to chip in with more goals to help the Peterhead cause this season.

The centre-back bagged a brace on Saturday as the Blue Toon defeated Elgin City in Group C of the Premier Sports League Cup.

In Brown’s first campaign at Balmoor (2017-18) he found the net 11 times, but then only scored 10 goals in the subsequent six seasons before his weekend double.

Peterhead are back in League Cup action tonight against Kelty Hearts at New Central Park and Brown wants to keep making a difference in both boxes.

The 28-year-old said: “When I first came to the club I played right-back and centre-back and had a good return with 11 goals.

“In the last few seasons I haven’t been happy because I haven’t scored enough.

“At set pieces and things I should be contributing more. We’ve spoken about it and last season we all maybe didn’t chip in enough.

“We spoke about both ends of the pitch. We weren’t quite clinical enough last season and it cost us points in the league.

Jason Brown, right, scores with a header for Peterhead against Elgin.

“I’m looking to contribute more goals. As a team defenders, midfielders and strikers need to contribute and be ruthless at both ends of the pitch with attacking and defensive set pieces and things like that.

“Saturday was encouraging from both a team and a personal point of view. I’ve already doubled my goal tally from last season.

“Hopefully I can get a few more this season.”

Knockout stages still a possibility

Peterhead are still in with a chance of qualifying for the last-16 of the League Cup.

To keep those hopes alive the Blue Toon will need to beat Kelty this evening and upset Hibs at Easter Road at the weekend.

Brown isn’t getting ahead of himself, but believes they can get the better of a Kelty team that finished sixth in League One last term and caused a shock on Saturday by winning against the Hibees.

He added: “It’s a tough game, but we’re confident and we feel we have enough in our dressing room to get the win.

“We want to be positive and we want to try to build on our performance on Saturday.

“The way the group has gone if we could win it would put us in a decent position with a chance of qualifying ahead of going down to Hibs at the weekend.

“We know Kelty are a good side and they’ll be confident after their result at the weekend, but there’s no reason why we can’t compete and get a result.”

