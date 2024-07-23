Jason Brown keen to keep chipping in with goals for Peterhead

Captain Jason Brown is determined to chip in with more goals to help the Peterhead cause this season.

The centre-back bagged a brace on Saturday as the Blue Toon defeated Elgin City in Group C of the Premier Sports League Cup.

In Brown’s first campaign at Balmoor (2017-18) he found the net 11 times, but then only scored 10 goals in the subsequent six seasons before his weekend double.

Peterhead are back in League Cup action tonight against Kelty Hearts at New Central Park and Brown wants to keep making a difference in both boxes.

The 28-year-old said: “When I first came to the club I played right-back and centre-back and had a good return with 11 goals.

“In the last few seasons I haven’t been happy because I haven’t scored enough.

“At set pieces and things I should be contributing more. We’ve spoken about it and last season we all maybe didn’t chip in enough.

“We spoke about both ends of the pitch. We weren’t quite clinical enough last season and it cost us points in the league.

“I’m looking to contribute more goals. As a team defenders, midfielders and strikers need to contribute and be ruthless at both ends of the pitch with attacking and defensive set pieces and things like that.

“Saturday was encouraging from both a team and a personal point of view. I’ve already doubled my goal tally from last season.

“Hopefully I can get a few more this season.”

Knockout stages still a possibility

Peterhead are still in with a chance of qualifying for the last-16 of the League Cup.

To keep those hopes alive the Blue Toon will need to beat Kelty this evening and upset Hibs at Easter Road at the weekend.

Brown isn’t getting ahead of himself, but believes they can get the better of a Kelty team that finished sixth in League One last term and caused a shock on Saturday by winning against the Hibees.

He added: “It’s a tough game, but we’re confident and we feel we have enough in our dressing room to get the win.

“We want to be positive and we want to try to build on our performance on Saturday.

“The way the group has gone if we could win it would put us in a decent position with a chance of qualifying ahead of going down to Hibs at the weekend.

“We know Kelty are a good side and they’ll be confident after their result at the weekend, but there’s no reason why we can’t compete and get a result.”