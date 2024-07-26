Peterhead co-boss wary of Hibernian backlash but urges players to embrace Easter Road experience

Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown has warned his players to prepare for a fired-up Hibernian when they head to Easter Road on Saturday.

The Blue Toon travel to the capital to take on a Hibs side looking to bounce back following their surprise 1-0 defeat at Kelty Hearts last weekend.

Brown’s side defeated Kelty 1-0 on Tuesday night to keep their own chances of progressing from Premier Sports Cup Group C alive.

Hibernian, Queen’s Park and Peterhead all head into the final round of group fixtures with six points from three games with the Spiders hosting Kelty in Saturday’s other Group C game.

Brown said: “Hibs losing at Kelty was probably the worst result for us because they will be looking to put on a show for their fans.

“They played a friendly against Watford midweek (a 3-2 defeat) so they are playing against top opposition and they have a team full of quality players.

“This is a test we should relish.

“It is an exciting game and we’ve given ourselves a chance of getting out the group.

“With Kelty beating Hibs and us beating Kelty we will go down there with something to play for.

“We know how difficult the task will be as Hibs are one of the top teams in the country.

“But it is a real chance for the players and one we are going to enjoy.”

An occasion to savour

Brown hopes his players can embrace the opportunity of playing at one of the best grounds in Scottish football.

He said: “I remember being on the bench at Easter Road for Aberdeen a long time ago.

“A couple of the boys played there for Cove Rangers a couple of years ago.

“But we have quite a young group now and for many of them this will be one of the bigger games they have played.

“It is an occasion for them to look forward to and a chance for them to show the quality we know they have.

“I’m sure they won’t let the club or themselves down.”

The Peterhead boss was delighted with his side’s 1-0 win at Kelty on Tuesday with summer recruit Max Barry netting the only goal.

Brown is delighted with how quickly Barry has adjusted to life at Peterhead following his move from Highland League champions Buckie Thistle.

He said: “Max has been excellent with his fitness levels, quality and the way he has adapted.

“He has played three games for us in this competition and made a great impact.

“We didn’t have any doubts about him and he is proving why.

“I’m sure he will continue to do that.

“I was delighted with the result at Kelty and the overall performance.

“It is the first time we have won away from home for a while.

“It was good to get a win against a team from the league above us.”

Striker Kieran Shanks (broken collarbone) remains sidelined while Andy McCarthy misses out through suspension.