Ross County sign Hearts midfielder Aidan Denholm on loan

Ross County have signed 20-year-old Hearts midfielder Aidan Denholm on a season-loan loan deal.

Staggies boss Don Cowie, who starred in the Jambos midfield from 2016 to 2018, has struck a deal with the Tynecastle club to bring the once-capped Scotland under-21 player to Dingwall.

Central midfielder Denholm has made 24 first-team appearances for Hearts and has been a key figure in recent seasons in their B side in the Lowland League.

He made 14 appearances for the Edinburgh side in the Premiership last term and also had game-time in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifiers.

He’s also had loan stints with East Fife and Berwick Rangers, so Hearts manager Steven Naismith has selected Ross County as the best club for the next stage of his development.

Cowie delighted to land Denholm

Cowie feels he’s added a player with a great pedigree, given his age, as they get set for the new Premiership season.

He said: “We are delighted to bring Aidan to the club. He joins us with Scottish Premiership and European football experience, yet is still at a young age.

“Aidan joining gives us real competition in the central midfield area. We thank Hearts for their assistance in getting this done.”

Denholm’s sole Scotland under-21 appearance came in a European Under-21 Championship 2-0 win in Belgium when he came on after 20 minutes for Matthew Anderson, who suffered an injury.

Denholm is Cowie’s seventh summer signing after goalkeeper Jack Hamilton, defenders Ricki Lamie, Will Nightingale (on loan from AFC Wimbledon) and Akil Wright, midfielders Charlie Telfer and Jack Grieves (on loan from Watford) and striker Ronan Hale.

County will hope to make it four wins from four in Premier Sports Cup Group H this Saturday when they host League Two opponents Stirling Albion.

A victory would give them a chance to secure a seeded place in next month’s knock-out stages.

County kick off their league campaign on Saturday, August 3 away to Motherwell, who are managed by ex-Staggies head coach Stuart Kettlewell.