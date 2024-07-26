Ross County sign Hearts midfielder Aidan Denholm on loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County sign Hearts midfielder Aidan Denholm on loan

The Scottish Premiership side take the highly-rated Jambos talent on a deal to Dingwall.

By Paul Chalk
Hearts midfielder Aidan Denholm has joined Ross County on a season-long loan. Image: Courtesy of Ross County FC
Hearts midfielder Aidan Denholm has joined Ross County on a season-long loan. Image: Courtesy of Ross County FC

Ross County have signed 20-year-old Hearts midfielder Aidan Denholm on a season-loan loan deal.

Staggies boss Don Cowie, who starred in the Jambos midfield from 2016 to 2018, has struck a deal with the Tynecastle club to bring the once-capped Scotland under-21 player to Dingwall.

Central midfielder Denholm has made 24 first-team appearances for Hearts and has been a key figure in recent seasons in their B side in the Lowland League.

He made 14 appearances for the Edinburgh side in the Premiership last term and also had game-time in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifiers.

He’s also had loan stints with East Fife and Berwick Rangers, so Hearts manager Steven Naismith has selected Ross County as the best club for the next stage of his development.

Cowie delighted to land Denholm

Cowie feels he’s added a player with a great pedigree, given his age, as they get set for the new Premiership season.

He said: “We are delighted to bring Aidan to the club. He joins us with Scottish Premiership and European football experience, yet is still at a young age.

“Aidan joining gives us real competition in the central midfield area. We thank Hearts for their assistance in getting this done.”

Denholm’s sole Scotland under-21 appearance came in a European Under-21 Championship 2-0 win in Belgium when he came on after 20 minutes for Matthew Anderson, who suffered an injury.

Aidan Denholm, right, in action for Hearts against Ross County’s Will Nightingale last September in the Scottish Premiership. Image: SNS

Denholm is Cowie’s seventh summer signing after goalkeeper Jack Hamilton, defenders Ricki Lamie, Will Nightingale (on loan from AFC Wimbledon) and Akil Wright, midfielders Charlie Telfer and Jack Grieves (on loan from Watford) and striker Ronan Hale.

County will hope to make it four wins from four in Premier Sports Cup Group H this Saturday when they host League Two opponents Stirling Albion.

A victory would give them a chance to secure a seeded place in next month’s knock-out stages.

County kick off their league campaign on Saturday, August 3 away to Motherwell, who are managed by ex-Staggies head coach Stuart Kettlewell.

Aidan Denholm during a Scotland under-21s training session last November. Image: SNS

More from Ross County

Ross County boss Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Ross County's Premier Sports Cup seeding prospects explained - as Don Cowie vows to…
Ross County striker Ronan Hale. Image: SNS
Ronan Hale on his international prospects following dream Ross County debut
Ross County's Jack Grieves, who is on loan from Watford. Image: Ross County FC
Confirmed: Ross County complete loan move for Watford youngster Jack Grieves
Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Don Cowie says Ross County had to find way to win against Hamilton Accies
Connor Randall in action against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS
Ross County's Connor Randall looks for more cause to celebrate following birth of his…
Ross County defender George Harmon. Image: SNS
George Harmon looks to finish Ross County's Premier Sports Cup section with a flourish
George Harmon celebrates his winning goal against Raith Rovers with James Brown. Image: SNS
Don Cowie says late victory over Raith Rovers sets up Ross County for remainder…
Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Don Cowie hopes to lay Premier Sports Cup run foundations in challenging group -…
Akil Wright in action for Ross County
Akil Wright on giving up English League One chance for Ross County move
Andrew Macleod in action for Ross County
Stornoway teenager Andrew Macleod, 19, eager to grasp Ross County chance after making debut