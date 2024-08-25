Peterhead midfielder suffers three broken ribs and punctured lung during 0-0 draw against Spartans

Peterhead midfielder Andy McCarthy suffered three broken ribs and a punctured lung during Saturday’s 0-0 draw against The Spartans.

The Blue Toon midfielder was injured following a challenge by Kieran Watson.

The 25-year-old was kept in hospital overnight as a result of his injuries.

A Peterhead statement posted on Sunday read: “Andy was injured in a 50-50 challenge in the match yesterday and was admitted to hospital where he was kept overnight and diagnosed with three broken ribs and a punctured lung.

“We wish Andy all the very best for a speedy recovery and know that our supporters will want to send on their well wishes to Andy also.”