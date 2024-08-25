Peterhead midfielder suffers three broken ribs and punctured lung during 0-0 draw against Spartans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peterhead midfielder suffers three broken ribs and punctured lung during 0-0 draw against Spartans

Andy McCarthy was kept in hospital overnight after suffering the injuries in the League Two encounter.

By Danny Law
Peterhead's Andy McCarthy. Image: SNS.
Peterhead's Andy McCarthy. Image: SNS.

Peterhead midfielder Andy McCarthy suffered three broken ribs and a punctured lung during Saturday’s 0-0 draw against The Spartans.

The Blue Toon midfielder was injured following a challenge by Kieran Watson.

The 25-year-old was kept in hospital overnight as a result of his injuries.

Peterhead’s Andy McCarthy in the challenge with Kieran Watson which resulted in the injury. Image: Duncan Brown. 

A Peterhead statement posted on Sunday read: “Andy was injured in a 50-50 challenge in the match yesterday and was admitted to hospital where he was kept overnight and diagnosed with three broken ribs and a punctured lung.

“We wish Andy all the very best for a speedy recovery and know that our supporters will want to send on their well wishes to Andy also.”

 

Conversation