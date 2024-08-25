Gallery: All the best pictures from the return of the Lonach Highland Games

Thousands turned out at Bellabeg for the return of the much-anticipated Lonach Highland Gathering and Games.

Athletes both big and small met to test their strength and resilience on Saturday after 12 months of rigorous training.

It was tartan as far as the eye could see as highland dancers captivated the audience with their lively performances.

Thousands of spectators also cheered enthusiastically at iconic events like the caber toss and tug o’ war.

Our photographer Kath Flannery was there to capture all the best moments.

The best pictures of the 2024 Lonach Highland Games