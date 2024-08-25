Gallery: All the best pictures from the return of the Lonach Highland Games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Gallery: All the best pictures from the return of the Lonach Highland Games

Our photographer Kath Flannery was there to capture the best of the action.

The spirit of Scotland shines bright in the lively performances of Highland dancers. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The spirit of Scotland shines bright in the lively performances of Highland dancers. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Graham Fleming & Katherine Ferries

Thousands turned out at Bellabeg for the return of the much-anticipated Lonach Highland Gathering and Games.

Athletes both big and small met to test their strength and resilience on Saturday after 12 months of rigorous training.

It was tartan as far as the eye could see as highland dancers captivated the audience with their lively performances.

Thousands of spectators also cheered enthusiastically at iconic events like the caber toss and tug o’ war.

Our photographer Kath Flannery was there to capture all the best moments.

The best pictures of the 2024 Lonach Highland Games

Pipers fill the air with the sounds of Scotland’s history.
Lonach Highland Games.
Generations come together to cheer on their favourite events at the Lonach Highland Games
Marching to the beat of Scotland’s proud heritage
Spectators soaking in the vibrant atmosphere of the Lonach Highland Games
Lonach Highlanders march around the arena.
Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Every tartan tells a story at the Lonach Highland Games
Raising the flag, a timeless tradition at the heart of the Lonach Highland Games

With the raising of the flag, the spirit of the games comes alive
A heartwarming moment beautifully captured at the Lonach Highland Games. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Lonach Highland Games.
The long jump
The crowd watches in anticipation as the heavy events kick-off
A sea of tartan as the crowd gathers to celebrate Highland traditions.
Heavy events commence
Strength, skill, and tradition take centre stage as the heavy events commence.
Molly Arbuthnot and Katie Dent with Lily and Frances Dent at the Lonach Highland Games.
The crowds enjoy the highland games.
Louise Masson with Isla and Finlay at the Lonach Highland Games.
Hamish Stuart at the Lonach Highland Games.
Young Hamish Stuart shows promise as a future piper?
Rain or shine, the Lonach Highland Games go on
The spirit of Scotland shines bright in the lively performances of Highland dancers
Highland dancers performing
Highland Dancers
Enjoying the best of both worlds: thrilling events and a relaxing picnic at the Lonach Games.
Lots of people watched from the seating areas surrounding the games.
Hundreds of people attended the games this year.
All eyes on the action as the crowd eagerly watches the events unfold
Elegance and tradition take the spotlight as Highland dancers perform at the Lonach Highland Games
Hamish and Harris Stuart with Rory Milne at the Lonach Highland Games.
Athletes test their strength and resilience after 12 months of rigorous training.
Steeped in history, the Lonach Highland Games continues to inspire.
Crowds enjoy the Lonach Highland Games.
Hold on tight! Fun at the Lonach Highland Games.
Lonach Highland Games.
The under 5’s race at the Lonach Highland Games.
Little legs, big hearts: the under-5’s race is the cutest event of the Lonach Highland Games
Joy and excitement fill the air as the under-5’s race gets underway
From start to finish, the under-5 race is all about fun and laughter.
Future champions in the making at the under-5’s race—adorable and unstoppable!
The littlest athletes show their speed and spirit in the under-5’s race!
Lonach Highland Games was a great success.

Conversation