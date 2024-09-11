Peterhead striker Rory McAllister hailed ‘an absolute legend of the SPFL’ by Ally McCoist after hitting 250 league goals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead striker Rory McAllister hailed ‘an absolute legend of the SPFL’ by Ally McCoist after hitting 250 league goals

McAllister, McCoist and Gordon Wallace are the only players to have scored 250 league goals in Scotland's top four divisions since World War Two.

By Danny Law
Rory McAllister pictured with Peterhead co-managers Ryan Strachan (left) and Jordon Brown (right). Image: SPFL.
Peterhead’s Rory McAllister has received a message of congratulations from Ally McCoist after joining an elite club.

McAllister joined former Rangers striker McCoist as one of just three players to score 250 league goals in Scotland’s top four divisions since World War Two.

The only other player to top 250 league goals in Scotland’s top four leagues is Gordon Wallace, who hit the landmark playing for Dundee, Dundee United, Montrose and Raith Rovers, before he retired in 1980.

McAllister, 37, scored his landmark 250th goal in Peterhead’s 4-0 win against Edinburgh City last month.

McAllister has scored 168 league goals for the Blue Toon across three different spells, as well as hitting the back of the net in league action for Montrose, Cove Rangers, Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Brechin City, when the club competed in the then Scottish Football League (SFL).

The striker now sits 32 league goals behind the current highest post-war scorer McCoist, 61, who scored 282 league goals across his career.

Peterhead’s Rory McAllister celebrates. Image: Duncan Brown.

McAllister said: “I knew I was getting close, so it’s great to get there. My family will be really proud.

“As you get older it becomes more about the team than personal achievements, but it’s still really special to reach 250. I’d like to thank all my teammates over the years, who have played a huge part in me reaching this.

“I’ve always scored goals throughout my career, even in my youth days. I wasn’t as prolific when I played full-time, but the goals have flown since I started part-time with Brechin City back in the day.

“Hopefully I can now catch Ally McCoist. That would be unbelievable.”

And he joked: “I need about 15 league goals this year to give me a chance, then I’ll have to just keep going until I get it. I might have to come on in my zimmer frame just to take penalties.”

Former Scotland striker salutes ‘absolute legend’

McCoist sent a video message to McAllister via the SPFL after reaching the achievement, joking that he hopes to hold onto his record a while longer.

McCoist said: “Rory, mate – what an achievement. Absolutely first class.

“Two hundred and fifty league goals and an absolute legend of the SPFL. That I can say without fear of contradiction.

“The last decade or so you’ve been banging that ball in the back of the net. You’ve been an example to everyone.

“Best wishes – particularly from all those folk in Peterhead where you’re a legend.

“Keep it going, although I think you’ve got about 30 to go (to catch me) so don’t go crazy now.”

After hearing the video, McAllister said: “That’s brilliant. My testimonial is next year, so I’m hoping I can get him to speak at that.”

SPFL group chief executive Neil Doncaster said: “Everyone at the SPFL would like to congratulate Rory McAllister on this incredible achievement.

“Rory has been prolific right throughout the 11 years of the SPFL, as well as previously in the SFL, and it’s a real tribute to his talent that he’s hit this significant landmark.

“Becoming just the third post war player to score 250 goals in our top four leagues is a really special moment and one Rory should rightly be proud of.”

