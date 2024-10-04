STARTING XI: Peterhead’s Max Barry on ex-Aberdeen star who ‘runs games’ and ‘unbelievable’ toughest opponent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
STARTING XI: Peterhead’s Max Barry on ex-Aberdeen star who ‘runs games’ and ‘unbelievable’ toughest opponent

The former Buckie Thistle midfielder reflects on his senior debut, most difficult opponent and the favourite goal he has scored.

Peterhead's Max Barry.
Peterhead midfielder Max Barry. Image: Duncan Brown
By Paul Third

Peterhead midfielder Max Barry is the latest player to tackle our Starting XI feature.

The Blue Toon playmaker – whose side host Elgin City on Saturday in League Two – looks back on his career which has taken him from the youth ranks at Aberdeen to Balmoor (via Buckie Thistle).

What do you remember about your senior debut?

It was for Buckie Thistle against Caley Thistle in the Scottish Cup in March 2021.

Caley Thistle went 1-0 up really early, then Jack Murray equalised for us. They went ahead again, but we got it back to 2-2 when Callum Murray scored with five minutes to go.

I thought we were going to extra-time then Daniel MacKay scored a late winner as they won 3-2.

What is your career highlight so far?

The Buckie Thistle squad with the Breedon Highland League trophy following their season 2023/24 title triumph. Image: Jasperimage.

Winning the league with Buckie last season. We’d gone so close in 2022, finishing three points behind Fraserburgh, then in 2023 we finished second behind Brechin by two points after losing a last-day decider at Buckie, which was even more sickening.

I went off injured in the Brechin game with a black eye after a clash of heads, and because I didn’t finish the game, it didn’t feel so sore.

But last season we definitely deserved it. I think we beat all of the top six home and away and were the best team in the league.

Who is the best player you played with?

There’s quite a few.

At Buckie, it would be Andy McAskill. He reads the game so well and is so good at beating players.

At Peterhead, Rory McAllister and Peter Pawlett are class. I’m not a striker, but I’ve learned so much from Rory in terms of how he plays and brings the wide players, which is where I play for Peterhead, into the game.

You can see Peter has played at a top level and he runs games.

And who is your toughest opponent?

Celtic's Matt O'Riley celebrates a goal against St Mirren. Image: SNS.
Former Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley is the toughest opponent Max Barry has faced. Image: SNS.

Matt O’Riley. I was lucky enough to play against him last season in the Scottish Cup and he was unbelievable.

Buckie and Celtic are miles apart, but in that game we couldn’t get within five yards of him or Paulo Bernardo.

Dressing room threads – who has the worst fashion sense in the dressing room?

We’re not too bad at Peterhead, but there are a couple of the older boys at the club who wear some questionable stuff – I’m thinking specifically of the skinny jeans-wearers in particular. There’s one person in particular I’m thinking of when I say that, and when they read this, they’ll know who they are.

How would your team-mates describe you?

I don’t know as I haven’t been at Peterhead long. They probably think I’m quiet and just get on with it, but once I’ve been there a while I expect that opinion to change.

What is the best advice you have been given?

It’s maybe not actual advice, but I was told everything happens for a reason and that has stuck with me.

Whether you drop down the levels and build your way back up or start at the top, I’ve always been told everything that happens was meant to happen and you’ll find out why down the line.

What is your favourite away ground and why? 

Celtic Park in the Scottish Cup last season was amazing. Everything about it – the pitch, the changing room, the atmosphere. It was an incredible experience.

What is your favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate?

I scored a good one against Edinburgh City for Peterhead this season. That’s probably my best goal.

But my favourite was the 90th-minute winner at Brechin last year. It’s probably the most important goal I’ve scored so far.

If you were stranded on a desert island and had to bring one current or former team-mate for help, who would it be and why?

This is a tough one – I’ll go for Seb Ross as I’m quite close with him at Peterhead. He’s a chatty lad so I’m sure we wouldn’t struggle for conversation.

How do you relax away from football?

I like going to the gym, hanging out with the family and going out to eat, so any of those three things is good for me.

Conversation