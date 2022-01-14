Ross County boss Malky Mackay thrilled by loan capture of Southampton defender Kayne Ramsay

An error occurred. Please try again.

Southampton defender Kayne Ramsay has been confirmed as a loan signing for Scottish Premiership side Ross County.

The 21-year-old has racked up 19 appearances chiefly at right-back while on loan at League One side Crewe Alexandra this term.

He was recalled by Premiership Saints in midweek and his move to the Highlands until May was rubber-stamped.

On Wednesday night, following Crewe’s 2-1 victory over Charlton Athletic, their boss David Artell confirmed Ramsay had returned to Southampton with a view to securing a short switch to the north of Scotland.

Ramsay joins the Staggies just a few days after 22-year-old Coventry defender Declan Drysdale penned a loan agreement with County.

Manager Malky Mackay is sure his background will stand him in good stead for his time with the Ross-shire side.

He said: “We are really excited to have Kayne joining Ross County, and really look forward to seeing what he can bring to the group.

“He has been a part of two of the top academies in England, both Chelsea and Southampton. Kayne has also shown a willingness to develop with his loan moves, and will bring those experiences to the Highlands.

“We look forward to him taking on the challenge here in the Scottish Premiership with us.

“I would like to give my thanks to the staff at Southampton for all their assistance in helping us bring Kayne to Ross County.”

Faced Manchester City, aged 18

Ramsay was handed his senior debut by Ralph Hasenhuttl in a Premier League game against champions Manchester City.

His appearance against City made him the youngest starting player in the Premier League during the 2018-19 season at only 18 years and 81 days old, and he has made further league and cup appearances for Southampton since.

Ramsay has also been a mainstay of the Southampton under-23s side in Premier League II where has also captained the team.

He is the second Southampton player now on the Dingwall club’s book, with full-back Jake Vokins already on board and impressing.

💪 "𝘏𝘦 𝘱𝘰𝘸𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘱𝘢𝘴𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘳𝘦𝘦 𝘓𝘦𝘦𝘥𝘴 𝘱𝘭𝘢𝘺𝘦𝘳𝘴" This deserved so much more… 💔#CreweAlex pic.twitter.com/sLKIEhk4n3 — Crewe Alexandra (@crewealexfc) August 25, 2021

More signings on the way – Mackay

Star loan defender Harry Clarke was recalled from Dingwall by his parent club Arsenal at the start of the month before going on loan to Hibs for 18 months, while centre half Coll Donaldson has gone on loan to Championship strugglers Dunfermline Athletic.

Mackay spoke this week of his aims to secure at least three more signings during this winter window.

County, whose late-year form saw them rise from bottom to 10th in the Premiership, return from the advanced winter shut-down on Tuesday when they host fourth-placed Motherwell.