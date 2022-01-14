Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay thrilled by loan capture of Southampton defender Kayne Ramsay

By Paul Chalk
January 14, 2022, 9:34 am Updated: January 14, 2022, 12:24 pm
Kayne Ramsay (right) blocks a shot while playing for Crewe Alexandra.
Kayne Ramsay (right) blocks a shot while playing for Crewe Alexandra.

Southampton defender Kayne Ramsay has been confirmed as a loan signing for Scottish Premiership side Ross County.

The 21-year-old has racked up 19 appearances chiefly at right-back while on loan at League One side Crewe Alexandra this term.

He was recalled by Premiership Saints in midweek and his move to the Highlands until May was rubber-stamped.

On Wednesday night, following Crewe’s 2-1 victory over Charlton Athletic, their boss David Artell confirmed Ramsay had returned to Southampton with a view to securing a short switch to the north of Scotland.

Ramsay joins the Staggies just a few days after 22-year-old Coventry defender Declan Drysdale penned a loan agreement with County.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay.

Manager Malky Mackay is sure his background will stand him in good stead for his time with the Ross-shire side.

He said: “We are really excited to have Kayne joining Ross County, and really look forward to seeing what he can bring to the group.

“He has been a part of two of the top academies in England, both Chelsea and Southampton. Kayne has also shown a willingness to develop with his loan moves, and will bring those experiences to the Highlands.

“We look forward to him taking on the challenge here in the Scottish Premiership with us.

“I would like to give my thanks to the staff at Southampton for all their assistance in helping us bring Kayne to Ross County.”

Faced Manchester City, aged 18

Ramsay was handed his senior debut by Ralph Hasenhuttl in a Premier League game against champions Manchester City.

His appearance against City made him the youngest starting player in the Premier League during the 2018-19 season at only 18 years and 81 days old, and he has made further league and cup appearances for Southampton since.

Ramsay has also been a mainstay of the Southampton under-23s side in Premier League II where has also captained the team.

He is the second Southampton player now on the Dingwall club’s book, with full-back Jake Vokins already on board and impressing.

More signings on the way – Mackay

Star loan defender Harry Clarke was recalled from Dingwall by his parent club Arsenal at the start of the month before going on loan to Hibs for 18 months, while centre half Coll Donaldson has gone on loan to Championship strugglers Dunfermline Athletic.

Mackay spoke this week of his aims to secure at least three more signings during this winter window.

County, whose late-year form saw them rise from bottom to 10th in the Premiership, return from the advanced winter shut-down on Tuesday when they host fourth-placed Motherwell.

 

