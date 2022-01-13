Ross County poised to sign defender Kayne Ramsay – according to Crewe Alexandra boss David Artell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County poised to sign defender Kayne Ramsay – according to Crewe Alexandra boss David Artell

By Andy Skinner
January 13, 2022, 8:38 am Updated: January 13, 2022, 8:53 am
Kayne Ramsay (right) blocks a shot while playing for Crewe Alexandra.
Ross County are poised to strike a deal to sign Southampton defender Kayne Ramsay.

Englishman Ramsay has spent the first half of the campaign on loan with League One side Crewe Alexandra.

Following Crewe’s 2-1 victory over Charlton Athletic on Wednesday, manager David Artell confirmed Ramsay had been recalled by Saints on the eve of the match – and revealed the Staggies were his destination.

The details of the deal are not yet known, however Artell insists the move has taken him by surprise.

In an interview posted on Crewe’s Twitter account following the game, Artell said: “We planned for Kayne to play today. I was at Bolton v Wycombe last (Tuesday) night, and I got a call at 10, or half 10 as I’m leaving the ground to say they were recalling him and he’s going to Ross County.

“I haven’t heard from Kayne since. It is what it is.”

Ramsay has been an impressive performer during his loan stint with the Railwaymen, making 19 appearances predominantly as a right back.

The 21-year-old would provide County with further defensive cover, following the loan addition of Coventry City’s Declan Drysdale.

Following the addition of Drysdale, Staggies boss Malky Mackay revealed he was still keen to bolster his backline following the departure of Harry Clarke and Coll Donaldson earlier in the January transfer window.

Ross County boss Malky Mackay

Should Ramsay complete his move to Dingwall, he will link up with Southampton team-mate Jake Vokins, who is on a season-long loan from the English Premier League outfit.

Ramsay has clocked up four first-team outings for Saints, and has previously had a loan stint with Shrewsbury.

