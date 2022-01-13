Ross County poised to sign defender Kayne Ramsay – according to Crewe Alexandra boss David Artell

An error occurred. Please try again.

Ross County are poised to strike a deal to sign Southampton defender Kayne Ramsay.

Englishman Ramsay has spent the first half of the campaign on loan with League One side Crewe Alexandra.

Following Crewe’s 2-1 victory over Charlton Athletic on Wednesday, manager David Artell confirmed Ramsay had been recalled by Saints on the eve of the match – and revealed the Staggies were his destination.

The details of the deal are not yet known, however Artell insists the move has taken him by surprise.

🎥 "𝘐𝘵'𝘴 𝘢 𝘣𝘪𝘨 𝘵𝘩𝘳𝘦𝘦 𝘱𝘰𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘶𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘪𝘵 𝘸𝘢𝘴 𝘥𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘳𝘷𝘦𝘥." David Artell reflects on tonight's win 👇#CreweAlex pic.twitter.com/pTvEmrDyXm — Crewe Alexandra (@crewealexfc) January 12, 2022

In an interview posted on Crewe’s Twitter account following the game, Artell said: “We planned for Kayne to play today. I was at Bolton v Wycombe last (Tuesday) night, and I got a call at 10, or half 10 as I’m leaving the ground to say they were recalling him and he’s going to Ross County.

“I haven’t heard from Kayne since. It is what it is.”

Ramsay has been an impressive performer during his loan stint with the Railwaymen, making 19 appearances predominantly as a right back.

The 21-year-old would provide County with further defensive cover, following the loan addition of Coventry City’s Declan Drysdale.

Following the addition of Drysdale, Staggies boss Malky Mackay revealed he was still keen to bolster his backline following the departure of Harry Clarke and Coll Donaldson earlier in the January transfer window.

Should Ramsay complete his move to Dingwall, he will link up with Southampton team-mate Jake Vokins, who is on a season-long loan from the English Premier League outfit.

Ramsay has clocked up four first-team outings for Saints, and has previously had a loan stint with Shrewsbury.