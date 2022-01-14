Former Aberdeen defender Ash Taylor reunited with Derek McInnes at Kilmarnock

An error occurred. Please try again.

Former Aberdeen defender Ash Taylor has reunited with his ex-Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes after joining Kilmarnock on an 18-month deal.

Taylor’s deal with Walsall was terminated by mutual consent to allow him to make the move to Championship title challengers Kilmarnock.

The defender, who spent two spells with the Dons, jumped at the chance to work with McInnes again and be part of the Rugby Park club’s push to return to the top flight at the first time of asking.

He said: “I’m really excited to join as I know what a great club Kilmarnock is having played against them in the past and I can’t wait to get going.

“Everything about Killie is exciting at the moment, especially the challenge to gain promotion back to the Premiership by winning the league.”

The 31-year-old, who made 178 appearances for Aberdeen, is McInnes’ second signing since taking charge at Killie following the arrival of Hibernian winger Daniel Mackay on loan.

Taylor added: “The manager was naturally a huge factor in me coming here. I’ve had two spells playing under him so when I got the call it was an easy decision to make.”