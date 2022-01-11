Ross County sign Coventry City defender Declan Drysdale on loan for rest of season

Ross County have made their first move of the January transfer window with the loan capture of Coventry City defender Declan Drysdale.

Englishman Drysdale, who is 22, will spend the rest of the campaign at Victoria Park.

✍️ Declan Drysdale has today joined Ross County from Coventry City on-loan for the remainder of the 2021/22 season… — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) January 11, 2022

After coming through the youth ranks with Tranmere Rovers, making his debut at the age of 17, Drysdale was snapped up by the Sky Blues in January 2019.

Although he has made just five first team appearances for the English Championship side, Drysdale has gained first team experience on a number of loan spells.

After 12 months with Mark Robins’ side he joined Solihull Moors on loan with Solihull Moors, prior to the curtailment of the 2019-20 campaign due to Covid-19.

Drysdale spent last term on two separate loan spells, initially with League One Gillingham in the first half of the campaign. He then switched to Cambridge United, who he helped win promotion from League Two.

The switch to Dingwall will reunite Drysdale with Sky Blues team-mate Jack Burroughs, who is also on loan with the Staggies.

County boss Malky Mackay said: “We are delighted to have Declan joining us. He is somebody we have tracked and scouted, and we have been keen to try and bring him to our football club for a period of time.

“Declan has some fantastic attributes, as well as being a modern defender, and we were really eager to get him here. He has been part of two promotion campaigns, and brings a wealth of experience to Ross County, despite only being 22.

“Obviously, his willingness and commitment to go out and play games, to test himself against the best players in our league, means that we feel we have a player that is ready to really push himself in the Scottish Premiership.

“I would like to thank the team at Coventry City who have worked alongside us in getting this deal done.”