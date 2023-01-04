Alex Iacovitti says solid defensive foundations key to Ross County moving off foot of Premiership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Alex Iacovitti says solid defensive foundations key to Ross County moving off foot of Premiership

By Andy Skinner
January 4, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 4, 2023, 10:38 am
Alex Iacovitti with fellow Ross County defender Callum Johnson. Image: SNS
Alex Iacovitti with fellow Ross County defender Callum Johnson. Image: SNS

Alex Iacovitti insists Ross County must build on the strong foundations they showed in their 0-0 draw with Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

The Staggies ended a four-match losing streak by claiming a hard-earned point in the Granite City – their first outing of 2023.

Although County were satisfied with their day’s work, Dundee United’s victory over St Johnstone means they are now three points adrift at the foot of the Premiership.

However, having claimed their fifth shut out of the season against the Dons, Iacovitti insists more solid defensive showings will be key to his side’s hopes of climbing the table.

Iacovitti said: “We had to start from scratch and go to basics. The results we had before this one hadn’t been great.

“To see it out away from home, take the point and the clean sheet, is positive.

Alex Iacovitti in discussion with Ross County skipper Keith Watson. Image: SNS

“Against Dundee United, it was never a 3-0 game – we knew that – but we had to be much tighter, and against Aberdeen we did that.

“We were much more compact, the distances between each other were better, and everyone wanted to defend together. It was a massive improvement.

“It gives us something to build on for the rest of the season.

“Clean sheets are massive in this league, especially at a place like this where they get the fans behind them.

“It’s a big point.”

Staggies stood firm to Dons’ pressure

Iacovitti made a superb block to deny what looked like a certain goal for Matty Kennedy in the first half, while Vicente Besuijen was also thwarted by Staggies keeper Ross Laidlaw from close-range late in the game.

Central defender Iacovitti was pleased with the way his side otherwise limited the Dons to few clear-cut chances.

Alex Iacovitti in action against Aberdeen at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock

The 25-year-old added: “At the end they threw everything at us, so to stay strong and get through that period was massive.

“There weren’t too many on target. There were a lot of balls into our box that I thought we defended well.

“Ross only had to make two or three saves. He wasn’t too busy which was positive. We just have to keep building on that.

“My block in the first half was just instinct – I saw him (Kennedy) running on to it and thought I had to throw myself at it. Luckily I got there, and it was a massive moment in us keeping a clean sheet.”

“I think we can play better at times, but we take the positives.”

County primed for Livi test in Dingwall

Malky Mackay’s men will look to get back on the winning trail in order to move off the foot of the league, with Iacovitti hoping to build on the point when the Staggies host Livingston on Saturday.

He added: “We’ve been before, a few of the lads. We’ve been bottom of the league and know how tough it is and what it takes to get out of it.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

“We’re confident we will get out of it. It’s just the little things like getting a point and a clean sheet and get a bit of momentum going again.

“It’s a massive game at home. Livingston are a tough team and a big team. But we’ll look at them in the next couple of days, their strengths and weaknesses, then give it a good go.”

