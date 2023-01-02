Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie

By Andy Skinner
January 2, 2023, 5:12 pm Updated: January 2, 2023, 5:22 pm
Ross County's Yan Dhanda (L) and Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez (R) battle for possession. Image: SNS
Ross County's Yan Dhanda (L) and Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez (R) battle for possession. Image: SNS

Ross County will undoubtedly be happier with a point than Aberdeen after the two sides opened 2023 with a stalemate at Pittodrie.

The Dons had the bulk of the goal threat, with a combination of poor finishing and strong defending from the Staggies keeping them out.

It is a result which ends both sides’ four-match losing streak, with County now also unbeaten in their last six games against the Reds, in a run stretching back to December 2020.

Although Malky Mackay’s men will take satisfaction from the clean sheet, Dundee United’s win over St Johnstone means they are now three points adrift at the foot of the Premiership.

The Reds’ failure to find a breakthrough means they now trail third-placed Hearts by five points.

Both sides approached the match in desperate need of points to kick off the new year, having each failed to register a point since the winter break.

Aberdeen’s Luis Duk Lopes (L) and Ross County’s Jordan Tillson battle for possession at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

The Dons made three changes to the side which went down 2-1 to Kilmarnock in midweek, as Goodwin looked to find a route back to winning ways.

There was a surprise inclusion from the start for forward Christian Ramirez, for the first time on league duty this season. He was joined in the starting line-up by Leighton Clarkson and skipper Anthony Stewart, with Jack MacKenzie, Connor Barron and Ryan Duncan making way.

County made the trip to Pittodrie without the suspended Jack Baldwin and Owura Edwards, whose place was taken in the side by Kazeem Olaigbe. Mackay’s only other change saw Callum Johnson drafted in for Victor Loturi, in a change to a back three.

It was the Dons who made the brighter start, with Bojan Miovski getting in behind Alex Iacovitti, but seeing his cutback cleared away by Keith Watson.

Duk was a lively presence in the opening stages, with some neat footwork down the left flank leading to a ball into the feet of Miovski, however, the North Macedonian’s strike drifted well wide.

Aberdeen’s Hayden Coulson (R) and Ross County’s Callum Johnson tussle for possession. Image: SNS

The Staggies began to get a foothold in the game, but the Reds countered on them on 20 minutes, with Miovski setting up Ramirez for a low strike from the edge of the box which was comfortably gathered by Ross Laidlaw.

The best chance of the first half fell to the home side on 27 minutes, when Duk cut in from the left before seeing his effort palmed away by Laidlaw, with Matty Kennedy looking odds-on to find the net the rebound only to see his shot superbly blocked by Iacovitti on the goal line.

From the resulting corner, Liam Scales was next to threaten, but he could not keep his header down from Kennedy’s delivery.

County’s first meaningful sight of goal came shortly afterwards when Ross Callachan was released down the right before finding Jordan White, who nipped ahead of Stewart at the near post, however, the forward could only fire his strike into the side-netting.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay.

The Dons continued in their efforts to break down the County defence, with Laidlaw equal to a long-range effort from Clarkson.

Miovski was presented with a fine chance from close-range when Duk picked him out at the near post, before Iacovitti got across to scramble clear.

The Dons kept up the pressure, with Kennedy’s curling effort well held by Laidlaw, however, the home side could not find a way through before the interval.

County made a half-time switch, with David Cancola replacing Yan Dhanda in the heart of midfield.

They had an early glimpse of goal when Olaigbe got to the byline, with his dangerous low delivery scrambled clear by the Dons’ backline.

Aberdeen’s first effort of the second period came shortly after when Clarkson was unable to keep his volley down after being picked out by Duk’s cross.

Anthony Stewart battles with Ross County’s Jordan White. Image: SNS

The Dons brought on Jonny Hayes for Ramirez in an attempt to freshen up their attack, with the Irishman’s cross leading to a chance for Ross McCrorie, who volleyed just wide after George Harmon had headed it clear.

At the other end, Callachan’s shot from the edge of the box was held by Kelle Roos after he had been played in by Callum Johnson.

The Dons were growing frustrated in their efforts to find a breakthrough, with the Staggies’ rearguard digging deep to block efforts from Clarkson and Miovski on 73 minutes.

Another Dons substitute, Vicente Besuijen, was presented with a chance after the Dons broke through Kennedy, with Iacovitti doing well to get back to block his attempt.

Besuijen came even closer on 83 minutes when he connected with a Hayes cross at the far post, with Laidlaw somehow scrambling across his line to keep it out.

Ross McCrorie in action against Kazeem Olaigbe. Image: SNS

Aberdeen continued to push in the latter stages, with Duncan seeing a header held by Laidlaw from a Hayes free-kick.

The best late chance fell to McCrorie who went clean through on the breakaway, but he dragged his effort wide of target in a moment which summed up the Reds’ day in front of goal.

 

ABERDEEN (3-4-3): Roos 6; McCrorie 6, Stewart 6, Scales 6, Coulson 6; Ramadani 6, Clarkson 6 (Barron 76), Kennedy 7 (Duncan 89), Ramirez 5 (Hayes 63), Duk 6; Miovski 5 (Besuijen 76).

Subs not used: Lewis, Morris, Watkins, Richardson, Milne.

ROSS COUNTY (3-4-2-1): Laidlaw 6; Randall 6, Watson 7, Iacovitti 8; Johnson 6, Tillson 6, Callachan 7 (Paton 83), Harmon 6; Dhanda 5 (Cancola 46), Olaigbe 6 (Hiwula 63); White 6 (D Samuel 74).

Subs not used: Munro, Eastwood, Sims, Smith.

Referee: Matthew MacDermid

Attendance: 14,356

Man of the match: Alex Iacovitti

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…
Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw. Image: SNS Group
Ross Laidlaw says Ross County are eager to show why Premiership remains their level
KILMARNOCK, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 28: Jack MacKenzie in action for Aberdeen during a cinch Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Aberdeen at Rugby Park, on December 28, 2022, in Kilmarnock, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Jack MacKenzie says a shift in mentality is needed at Aberdeen ahead of Ross…
Ross County and Aberdeen managers, Malky Mackay and Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
Jamie Durent: North football gets decisive New Year treat to start 2023
New Aberdeen signing Aaron Reid, left, in action for Turriff United. Picture by Scott Baxter
Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid joins Elgin City on loan
Joe Wright scores a header to make it 2-0 Kilmarnock against Aberdeen. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin to have 'frank and honest' talks with underperforming players
Former Aberdeen Women defender Carrie Doig has backed the Dons to improve in SWPL 1. Image: Shutterstock.
Former Dons defender Carrie Doig backs Aberdeen Women to climb table and reach safety…
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring for Aberdeen against Livingston.
Year in review: Aberdeen's defensive woes continue as 2023 draws near

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Andrew Mackenzie has been reported missing from the Aberdeen area. Image: DC Thomson.
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie
James Moffat has swapped army life to work for TAC Healthcare. Image: James Moffat
Former army paramedic who worked on BBC TV show Traitors swaps frontline for training…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented