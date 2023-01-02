Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County will undoubtedly be happier with a point than Aberdeen after the two sides opened 2023 with a stalemate at Pittodrie.

The Dons had the bulk of the goal threat, with a combination of poor finishing and strong defending from the Staggies keeping them out.

It is a result which ends both sides’ four-match losing streak, with County now also unbeaten in their last six games against the Reds, in a run stretching back to December 2020.

Although Malky Mackay’s men will take satisfaction from the clean sheet, Dundee United’s win over St Johnstone means they are now three points adrift at the foot of the Premiership.

The Reds’ failure to find a breakthrough means they now trail third-placed Hearts by five points.

Both sides approached the match in desperate need of points to kick off the new year, having each failed to register a point since the winter break.

The Dons made three changes to the side which went down 2-1 to Kilmarnock in midweek, as Goodwin looked to find a route back to winning ways.

There was a surprise inclusion from the start for forward Christian Ramirez, for the first time on league duty this season. He was joined in the starting line-up by Leighton Clarkson and skipper Anthony Stewart, with Jack MacKenzie, Connor Barron and Ryan Duncan making way.

County made the trip to Pittodrie without the suspended Jack Baldwin and Owura Edwards, whose place was taken in the side by Kazeem Olaigbe. Mackay’s only other change saw Callum Johnson drafted in for Victor Loturi, in a change to a back three.

It was the Dons who made the brighter start, with Bojan Miovski getting in behind Alex Iacovitti, but seeing his cutback cleared away by Keith Watson.

Duk was a lively presence in the opening stages, with some neat footwork down the left flank leading to a ball into the feet of Miovski, however, the North Macedonian’s strike drifted well wide.

The Staggies began to get a foothold in the game, but the Reds countered on them on 20 minutes, with Miovski setting up Ramirez for a low strike from the edge of the box which was comfortably gathered by Ross Laidlaw.

The best chance of the first half fell to the home side on 27 minutes, when Duk cut in from the left before seeing his effort palmed away by Laidlaw, with Matty Kennedy looking odds-on to find the net the rebound only to see his shot superbly blocked by Iacovitti on the goal line.

From the resulting corner, Liam Scales was next to threaten, but he could not keep his header down from Kennedy’s delivery.

County’s first meaningful sight of goal came shortly afterwards when Ross Callachan was released down the right before finding Jordan White, who nipped ahead of Stewart at the near post, however, the forward could only fire his strike into the side-netting.

The Dons continued in their efforts to break down the County defence, with Laidlaw equal to a long-range effort from Clarkson.

Miovski was presented with a fine chance from close-range when Duk picked him out at the near post, before Iacovitti got across to scramble clear.

The Dons kept up the pressure, with Kennedy’s curling effort well held by Laidlaw, however, the home side could not find a way through before the interval.

County made a half-time switch, with David Cancola replacing Yan Dhanda in the heart of midfield.

They had an early glimpse of goal when Olaigbe got to the byline, with his dangerous low delivery scrambled clear by the Dons’ backline.

Aberdeen’s first effort of the second period came shortly after when Clarkson was unable to keep his volley down after being picked out by Duk’s cross.

The Dons brought on Jonny Hayes for Ramirez in an attempt to freshen up their attack, with the Irishman’s cross leading to a chance for Ross McCrorie, who volleyed just wide after George Harmon had headed it clear.

At the other end, Callachan’s shot from the edge of the box was held by Kelle Roos after he had been played in by Callum Johnson.

The Dons were growing frustrated in their efforts to find a breakthrough, with the Staggies’ rearguard digging deep to block efforts from Clarkson and Miovski on 73 minutes.

Another Dons substitute, Vicente Besuijen, was presented with a chance after the Dons broke through Kennedy, with Iacovitti doing well to get back to block his attempt.

Besuijen came even closer on 83 minutes when he connected with a Hayes cross at the far post, with Laidlaw somehow scrambling across his line to keep it out.

Aberdeen continued to push in the latter stages, with Duncan seeing a header held by Laidlaw from a Hayes free-kick.

The best late chance fell to McCrorie who went clean through on the breakaway, but he dragged his effort wide of target in a moment which summed up the Reds’ day in front of goal.

ABERDEEN (3-4-3): Roos 6; McCrorie 6, Stewart 6, Scales 6, Coulson 6; Ramadani 6, Clarkson 6 (Barron 76), Kennedy 7 (Duncan 89), Ramirez 5 (Hayes 63), Duk 6; Miovski 5 (Besuijen 76).

Subs not used: Lewis, Morris, Watkins, Richardson, Milne.

ROSS COUNTY (3-4-2-1): Laidlaw 6; Randall 6, Watson 7, Iacovitti 8; Johnson 6, Tillson 6, Callachan 7 (Paton 83), Harmon 6; Dhanda 5 (Cancola 46), Olaigbe 6 (Hiwula 63); White 6 (D Samuel 74).

Subs not used: Munro, Eastwood, Sims, Smith.

Referee: Matthew MacDermid

Attendance: 14,356

Man of the match: Alex Iacovitti